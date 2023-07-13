Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Mike Coleman vs. Eric Adams, Mayors with Swagger

“When a mayor has swagger, the city has swagger,” declared New York City’s Eric Adams on his third day in office in January 2022. Adams’ bravado offered a striking contrast to his predecessor, Bill de Blasio—and attracted plenty of media attention, including an SNL parody—but for Columbus residents, it sounded familiar. A decade earlier, Mike Coleman, Columbus’ longest-serving mayor, also adopted swagger as his personal calling card. We compare the two swaggerers-in-chief.

Mike Coleman

On swagger: “This does not come naturally to us as a city,” Coleman said in 2012. “We’re not prone to brag about ourselves. … But while those traits may be admirable, we cannot allow them to be self-defeating.”

Swagger in action: When his Berwick home caught fire, Coleman ran into the burning building to save the family dog, Missy.

Celluloid swagger: The Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller “Aftermath” included a cameo from Coleman.

Too much swagger? Coleman abandoned a gubernatorial campaign shortly after he told radio host Glenn Beck not to “question his manhood.”

Good time swagger: In 2014, Coleman invited 4,000 people to his 60th birthday party at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel.

Eric Adams

On swagger: “We’ve allowed people to beat us down so much, that all we did was wallow in COVID,” Adams said in January 2022. “This is the city of swagger. This is the city of resiliency.”

Swagger in action: At his first Met Gala, Adams wore a custom-designed tuxedo jacket emblazoned with the phrase “End Gun Violence.”

Celluloid swagger: Actor Jeffrey Wright partially modeled his character in “The Batman” on Adams.

Too much swagger? Adams picked an unprovoked fight with the state of Kansas, declaring that it “doesn’t have a brand.”

Good time swagger: On the night of his mayoral victory, Adams celebrated at three NYC nightclubs. “This is a city of nightlife; I must test the product,” he explained.

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.