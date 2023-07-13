Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Korean Food, a Cow Tribute, Classes and More

Erin Edwards and Dave Ghose

Korean food is having a big moment. CM Chicken thankfully filled a Korean-fried-chicken-shaped hole when it opened on Henderson Road, and several Korean fried chicken spots soon followed, including Mashida Chicken and Bb.q Chicken. Meanwhile, Myungrang Hotdogs introduced the Short North to the Korean corn dog trend and another chain, Chung-Chun Rice Hot Dog, is coming soon to Polaris. Then there’s dessert. Don’t miss the South Korean-style macarons at locally owned Mjomii Dessert & Coffee House.

Learning Opportunity (Cooking Edition)

A class at Quinci Emporium is a food lover’s dream: wonderful aromas, wine bottles against all-white walls, just-made pastas on the marble countertop and a centerpiece of homemade grissini (bread sticks) on a set dining table. The true star, however, is owner Deborah Quinci, a charming host who expertly shares her pasta-making secrets during intimate, often-sold-out Italian cooking classes. Students are invited to get their hands in the pasta dough—kneading it, dropping it in salted water and then rolling it thin. During demo-only classes, “I cook, and they drink,” Quinci says, laughing, but evenings always end in a freshly cooked meal around the table.

Learning Opportunity (Vino Edition)

Accent Wine’s top-notch wine classes aim to help wine drinkers understand their own palate and to describe what they like or dislike in a wine. “It brings confidence and helps remove the fear of buying the wrong thing at a restaurant or a shop,” says Gregory Stokes, the wine shop’s co-owner who leads the classes along with general manager Andy Paynter. Students can choose from classes, which range from $45–$125 depending on the wines featured, based on style (like orange wines) or winegrowing regions (like Burgundy). A “formal-ish presentation” gives way to discussion while students taste eight wines—about 3/4 of a bottle per person in total.

Tribute

You got to give the Junto credit. When the new Franklinton boutique hotel needed a namesake for its coffee shop, its owners didn’t go the typical Columbus route: a football player, an astronaut, a flying ace, a genocidal explorer. Instead, they named their new café after Maudine Ormsby, a Holstein cow who was chosen as Ohio State’s 1926 homecoming queen (really).

Restaurant Toilet

The novelty of a modern Japanese toilet can be so mesmerizing that you leave your wallet in the stall—trust us on this one. You’ll need to hold onto your faculties while using the facilities at Agni, Avishar Barua’s Brewery District restaurant. The bathrooms are equipped with TOTO Neorest smart toilets, designed to—as the manufacturer puts it—create an “unparalleled sense of relaxation.” Indeed, Agni’s toilets offer heated seats, sound effects and, yes, a bidet function. There’s one thing they can’t do: cook you dinner.

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.