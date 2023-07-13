Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Cool Collaborations at Ohio State, COSI and More

Erin Edwards, Chris Gaitten, Julanne Hohbach and Peter Tonguette

Columbus Monthly

Two Damn Bands

Any band that dubs itself “the best damn band in the land” probably isn’t keen on sharing the limelight, but last fall, the Ohio State University marching band realized that two damn bands are better than one. Last October, the OSU marching band and the University of Iowa marching band melded into a single marching entity on the field of Ohio Stadium to bring to life the music of Elton John. Band members fell into formations—including one resembling Elton himself hovered over a piano—while playing “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” and other classic tunes. Prior to the Elton-themed partnership, the OSU marching band had not teamed with another band since 1995.

Science Kits

COSI is partnering with Honda on a nationwide Engineering Roadshow to distribute 20,000 Learning Lunchbox kits to students in grades K–8. The venture, one of several nationwide funded by the auction of the first Acura NSX Type S supercar for $1.1 million, is part of COSI’s Learning Lunchbox initiative, which arose from the COVID-19 pandemic as the science museum sought ways to connect with and educate the community. The boxes initially focused on general STEM topics, but grew in scope and now feature partners such as the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, NASA and Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, now a doctoral pharmacy student. COSI had sold or distributed more than 200,000 Learning Lunchbox kits as of late May. Next up: a James Webb space telescope kit.

Pop-Up Partnerships

Food-focused collaborations are very much in the air, and we’re here for it. Take the collab between the yet-to-open restaurant/bar Cobra and Woodhouse Vegan’s Short North bakery. While Cobra’s Brewery District home is under construction, the Asian-inspired cocktail bar has kept busy by popping up inside the Russell Street café during its Sunday off hours. Meanwhile, at Three Bites Bakery, owner Isabella Bonello periodically welcomes local chefs into her King-Lincoln Bronzeville café space by hosting ticketed dinners. A recent brunch edition at Three Bites, for example, showcased the talents of local caterer Carrie Young. And in June, chef Matthew Heaggans held his latest And Friends pop-up, hosted by Degrees Restaurant at Columbus State Community College.

Operatic Designs

When Opera Columbus was planning its February production of “Maria de Buenos Aires,” leaders found the perfect costumes in their own backyard. In a testament to the city’s high-fashion scene, Columbus fashion designer Gerardo Encinas, the proprietor of a boutique on South Third Street, was tapped to design the costumes for the production of Astor Piazzolla and Horacio Ferrer’s Spanish-language opera, which centers on a figure named Maria who haunts a bar in Argentina. Encinas’ costumes contributed greatly to the darkly romantic atmosphere of the show—and proved that great opera can be designed locally.

Repurposed Turf

It’s not uncommon to see Gophers, Wildcats, Badgers and Nittany Lions running across the Ohio Stadium turf (though hopefully we’ll see far less of it with the ongoing revamp of OSU’s defense). But it turns out that actual animals are making good use of the artificial grass, too, as OSU donated old field turf to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium following renovations in 2022. The turf provides a softer surface and material for “enrichment”—an activity meant to engage animals or encourage certain behavior—for pelicans, flamingos, stingrays, goats, sea lions and Komodo dragons. There are no reports of wolverines usingthe grass.

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.