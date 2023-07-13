Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Four Pottery Studios to Visit Now

Brittany Moseley

Columbus Monthly

Whether you’re looking for a fun activity to do with friends, are interested in learning a new skill, or are searching for locally handmade ceramics, these four local pottery studios offer something for everyone.

Guests of all ages and skill levels can paint their own piece of pottery at Clay Café. With shelves of ever-rotating items, the toughest decision is choosing what to paint. (T. rex soap dispenser, anyone?) Drop-ins are welcome, but owner Julie Byrne recommends making reservations on weekends or if you’re bringing a group. For those looking to delve further into ceramics, Clay Café offers six-week classes on hand-building and throwing.

Located in the Fort on the South Side, the sprawling Kiln Room serves as a community studio and a production site for owner Eric Rausch. (He counts Stump, Pattycake Bakery and Nocterra Brewing Co. among his local clients.) In 2020, Kiln Room began offering classes, from a laid-back Monday hand-building workshop to an intensive six-week session. Studio memberships are also available for both professional artists and hobbyists.

Located in the former second home of Clay Café, Bella Lindell’s Lifestyle Pottery offers public workshops and private classes, as well as open studio sessions and kiln rentals for artists. Before opening her studio, Lindell spent four years selling her work. You can purchase her pieces—dishware, earrings and home décor—at Lifestyle Pottery and local markets. Find her at the monthly German Village Makers Market beginning in August.

For those who would rather buy pottery instead of make it, visit Joshua Schottenstein Pottery at the Open Air building. The space, which celebrated its one-year anniversary in June, displays his range of pottery, from splattered planters and mugs to artistic vases in a variety of glazes and styles. The space doubles as Schottenstein’s studio, so you might catch him at work when you stop in.

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.