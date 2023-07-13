Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Food, Arts, Sports, Shopping and Reader Picks
More than 50 reasons why we’re sweet on the city
Our Best of Columbus 2023 guide serves up more than 50 fascinating people, cool stores, creative ideas, oddball moments, yummy eats and more. Plus, we offer five “Worst of Columbus” takes that show a different side of the city.
Contributors: Erin Edwards, Chris Gaitten, Dave Ghose, Julanne Hohbach, Brittany Moseley, Joel Oliphint, Mandy Shunnarah and Peter Tonguette
Around Town
Editors’ Picks for What’s Happening Around Town
Five Cool Collabs in Central Ohio
Summer Swimming: Some of the Most Intriguing Ways to Stay Cool in Columbus
Mike Coleman vs. Eric Adams: Clash of the Swaggering Mayors
Worst of Columbus: Five Things We Don’t Love About the City
Arts & Entertainment
Editors’ Picks for Arts & Entertainment: Maggie Smith, Duarte Brown, Cinema Columbus and More
Meet Central Ohio’s Surprising Cadre of Cultural Leaders from Montreal
Food & Drink
Editors’ Picks for Food & Drink
Find Out Who Offers Columbus’ Tastiest Banana Pudding
A Guide to Downtown Columbus’ New Bar Scene
Pastry Artist Aaron Clouse of Parable Coffee
Goods & Services
Editors’ Picks for Goods & Services: Common Thread, Sterling K-9, Lab-Grown Diamonds and More
Four Pottery Studios to Visit Now
Welcome to Cat Country: Meet the Clintonville Area’s Feline Ambassadors
Sports
Editors’ Picks for Sports: Ohio State, Columbus Crew, High School Stars and More
Pickleball Tips from Former MLB Pitcher Kent Mercker
Readers’ Poll Results
Favorite food, drink, shopping, art, Columbus personalities and more
The Best of Columbus 2023 feature package appears in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.