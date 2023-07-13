Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Food, Arts, Sports, Shopping and Reader Picks

Staff

Our Best of Columbus 2023 guide serves up more than 50 fascinating people, cool stores, creative ideas, oddball moments, yummy eats and more. Plus, we offer five “Worst of Columbus” takes that show a different side of the city.

Contributors: Erin Edwards, Chris Gaitten, Dave Ghose, Julanne Hohbach, Brittany Moseley, Joel Oliphint, Mandy Shunnarah and Peter Tonguette

Around Town

Editors’ Picks for What’s Happening Around Town

Five Cool Collabs in Central Ohio

Summer Swimming: Some of the Most Intriguing Ways to Stay Cool in Columbus

Mike Coleman vs. Eric Adams: Clash of the Swaggering Mayors

Worst of Columbus: Five Things We Don’t Love About the City

Arts & Entertainment

Editors’ Picks for Arts & Entertainment: Maggie Smith, Duarte Brown, Cinema Columbus and More

Meet Central Ohio’s Surprising Cadre of Cultural Leaders from Montreal

Food & Drink

Editors’ Picks for Food & Drink

Find Out Who Offers Columbus’ Tastiest Banana Pudding

A Guide to Downtown Columbus’ New Bar Scene

Pastry Artist Aaron Clouse of Parable Coffee

Goods & Services

Editors’ Picks for Goods & Services: Common Thread, Sterling K-9, Lab-Grown Diamonds and More

Four Pottery Studios to Visit Now

Welcome to Cat Country: Meet the Clintonville Area’s Feline Ambassadors

Sports

Editors’ Picks for Sports: Ohio State, Columbus Crew, High School Stars and More

Pickleball Tips from Former MLB Pitcher Kent Mercker

Readers’ Poll Results

Favorite food, drink, shopping, art, Columbus personalities and more

The Best of Columbus 2023 feature package appears in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.