Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Drink Your Way Through Downtown

The area north of Fourth and Long streets has seen a boom of new nightlife options lately. So it only made sense to design a bar crawl, which we’re dubbing the “Fourth and Kee Crawl.” Here, we sketched out a summer Friday for the ages, complete with award-winning beer, cocktails, patio time, art, religion-related puns, duckpin bowling and tavern pizza. Please crawl responsibly.

5 p.m.

Start with a pilgrimage to Holy Trinity Brewing Co. (1), the nearly 2-year-old taproom featuring beers such as Sneaky Jesus (Belgian tripel) and Hellfire (rauchbier). If you get there even earlier, happy hour takes place Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when drafts are $1 off.

6 p.m.

Next, make your way to Fourth and Spring streets for some patio time at the impressive, multitiered taproom from Athens-based brewery Jackie O’s (2). (Just don’t overdo it on the IPAs—there’s a long way to go.)

7 p.m.

Head north on Fourth to the award-winning Columbus brewery Wolf’s Ridge (3). Its Hickory Street taproom is a great stop for creative brews, cocktails and great bar food, which you might need by now.

8 p.m.

Next, you’ll carefully cross Fourth Street and take McKee Alley to one of Columbus’ most interesting new venues, the Kee (4). This maximalist entertainment spot offers a lounge, café, arcade games, pop-a-shot, Skee-Ball, an art gallery and much more. There’s a lot to see, so linger awhile.

10 p.m.

You’re in the home stretch, so it’s time for a chill game of darts, pizza and patio time at Slammers (5), a lesbian bar and Downtown mainstay since 1993.

11 p.m.

End your crawl the right way: with drunk duckpin bowling. Lots of people would start this crawl at Pins Mechanical Co. (6), but Pins (and Slammers) stays open until 2:30 a.m.

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.