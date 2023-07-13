FEATURES

Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Drink Your Way Through Downtown

Enjoy a bar crawl through the city center’s new nightlife options.

Erin Edwards
Columbus Monthly
Map of Downtown Columbus bars around North Fourth and East Long streets

The area north of Fourth and Long streets has seen a boom of new nightlife options lately. So it only made sense to design a bar crawl, which we’re dubbing the “Fourth and Kee Crawl.” Here, we sketched out a summer Friday for the ages, complete with award-winning beer, cocktails, patio time, art, religion-related puns, duckpin bowling and tavern pizza. Please crawl responsibly.

5 p.m.

Start with a pilgrimage to Holy Trinity Brewing Co. (1), the nearly 2-year-old taproom featuring beers such as Sneaky Jesus (Belgian tripel) and Hellfire (rauchbier). If you get there even earlier, happy hour takes place Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when drafts are $1 off.

6 p.m.

Next, make your way to Fourth and Spring streets for some patio time at the impressive, multitiered taproom from Athens-based brewery Jackie O’s (2). (Just don’t overdo it on the IPAs—there’s a long way to go.)

7 p.m. 

Head north on Fourth to the award-winning Columbus brewery Wolf’s Ridge (3). Its Hickory Street taproom is a great stop for creative brews, cocktails and great bar food, which you might need by now.

8 p.m. 

Next, you’ll carefully cross Fourth Street and take McKee Alley to one of Columbus’ most interesting new venues, the Kee (4). This maximalist entertainment spot offers a lounge, café, arcade games, pop-a-shot, Skee-Ball, an art gallery and much more. There’s a lot to see, so linger awhile.

10 p.m.

You’re in the home stretch, so it’s time for a chill game of darts, pizza and patio time at Slammers (5), a lesbian bar and Downtown mainstay since 1993.

11 p.m.

End your crawl the right way: with drunk duckpin bowling. Lots of people would start this crawl at Pins Mechanical Co. (6), but Pins (and Slammers) stays open until 2:30 a.m.

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.