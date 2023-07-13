Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: A Guide to Clintonville Area Shop Cats

Mandy Shunnarah

Columbus Monthly

The Clintonville area is a haven for cat lovers: It’s got Kitty Bubble Cat Café, the Cat Welfare shelter, the gift and party store Wild Cat, and neighborhood resident Wolfgang Parker, author of the children’s book series Crime Cats. Add businesses with shop cats to the list.

In a scooter store, the winter months get lonely. “We’re seasonal,” says Capital City Scooters owner Caitlin Martineau, “so we went to Columbus Humane and asked to see the oldest cat they had.” The oldest cat was a curmudgeon, but the second oldest was a winner. They named their tortoiseshell girl Tacocat because “we’re kinda nerdy and Tacocat is a palindrome.” She can most likely be found sitting or sleeping on scooters or sunning herself in the storefront windows. “She’s very snuggly and loves pets,” Martineau says.

Elizabeth’s Records is home to its tuxedo mascot, Jonesy. “Full name Basketball Jones,” says owner David Lewis, “after the Cheech and Chong film.” Jonesy enjoys greeting shoppers from the picture window and the checkout counter, where he’s often relaxing. Pay homage near a holiday, and you might see him dressed in hats and scarves, a favorite hobby of his human mom. “He’s very friendly, good with children, and loves girls and women, a ladies’ man,” says Lewis. Regulars agree with what Lewis knew from the moment he saw Jonesy as a kitten: “It was instant love.”

Longtime customers of EuroClassics Antiques will remember former shop cats, Ray and Felix. The new cat, Yellow, “has some big shoes to fill, but he’s doing a good job!” says Sylvia Zamora, daughter of the owner and salesperson at the family-owned shop. At a hefty 19.5 pounds, Yellow is jovial and lazy. “He lays around a lot on his back, belly up,” says Zamora. He’s often striking this pose in the center aisle, ready to stop customers in their tracks for attention. EuroClassics has had a shop cat for most of its 38 years, so Yellow is next in a long Clintonville tradition.

Where there’s a mouse, you need a cat—and there’s always a mouse in a computer store. When MacMobile owner Lyn Spring found a kitten clinging to a tire one fateful morning, she didn’t know she’d give the kitten with leukemia a chance at life. “My then-landlady said the cat can’t be here anymore, [so] we found a landlord who was OK with her at our current location,” Spring says. Since then, Xena (named after the warrior princess) has never stopped showing gratitude. “She’s a sweetie. She’s outgoing, curious and playful. She likes to go up to the window when people walk by and show off,” Spring says. “People play with her through the mail slot.”

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.