Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Pastry Artist Aaron Clouse of Parable Coffee

Brittany Moseley

Aaron Clouse has done a bit of everything in his career as a pastry chef: French confections, plated desserts, wedding cakes. But for him, breakfast pastries take the cake. “It’s hard to say no to a stick of butter and flaky dough,” he says, laughing. As the executive pastry chef at Parable Coffee, Clouse creates Instagram-worthy sweets that are as delicious as they are unique. Standout items include the Fancy French Toast (brioche topped with apricot jam, almond frangipane and a poached apricot), crème brûlée cookies with a delightfully crunchy top and a brioche cinnamon roll with orange zest and vanilla bean. And then there are the croissants. His excellent take on the classic ham and cheese croissant (he adds caramelized onions) is a mainstay, but it’s his ever-rotating cast of circular croissants that people are clamoring for. Recent flavors include strawberry cheesecake, Funfetti cannoli, yuzu meringue pie and banana cream pie. “Having a pastry program reflect the degree and caliber of our coffee program is something we did not want to compromise on, so being able to execute that feels very good, and people definitely have responded positively,” Parable co-owner Ben Willis says via email.

Read More:Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Food, Arts, Sports, Shopping and Reader Picks

Clouse’s next project is a croissant collaboration series with local chefs. He and the owners of Fetty’s Street Food are discussing a croissant-doughnut mashup with a Thai tea and coconut filling. And he and Isabella Bonello of Three Bites Bakery are dreaming up an ube croissant. Clouse is still finalizing the details, but one thing is certain: You’ll need to act fast if you want one. “We have a line at 7 a.m. at this point, which is wild. We open the door and people are like, ‘Hi, how are you? Can I get seven of these?’” he says. “It’s the best problem we could ever have in the world.”

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.