Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Pickleball Tips from Former MLB Pro Kent Mercker

About four years ago, retired MLB pitcher Kent Mercker got a call from his buddy Dave Ganim, asking him if he’d like to play pickleball. Mercker had never heard of the sport, but he went to Ganim’s house and ended up playing for two hours. “I was immediately addicted from the moment I stepped on the court,” Mercker says. (Ganim now owns the Pickle Shack in Delaware.)

Today, Mercker, 55, is a skilled pickler, competing at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships in Florida the last two years, but the Dublin resident is constantly working to improve his game. Here, he offers a few tips for those looking to excel at the fastest-growing sport in the country.

● The best pickleball players want to get to the net first. So, when the other team is serving, the return of serve is an important shot. Mercker recommends hitting it deep at medium speed. “Short return of serves get hammered if you’re playing with good players,” he says.

● When it’s your turn to serve, and your opponent returns it, that next “third shot drop” is crucial. Mercker says a competitive shot should be slow enough to allow time to get to the net.

● Pickleball isn’t about power. Short, soft, well-placed shots can win a match. “Learn to dink,” Mercker says. “You watch the best players in the world, and they’ve got every shot. And you know what 70 percent of their shots are? They’re dinks.”

● Don’t forget, you’re playing a sport called pickleball. “Don’t take the game too seriously,” Mercker says. “Try to win, of course, but just have fun while you’re doing it.”

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.