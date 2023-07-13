Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Maggie Smith, Richard Duarte Brown and More Arts

Joel Oliphint and Peter Tonguette

Columbus Monthly

One-Star Amazon Review

In April, soon after Columbus poet and author Maggie Smith released her bestselling memoir, “You Could Make This Place Beautiful,” an Amazon reviewer posted a scathing critique, writing that he felt like a “victim of fraud” because he mistakenly thought he’d purchased a book by Dame Maggie Smith, the English actress. “A one-star review for being the wrong Maggie Smith. Totally expected and fine,” Smith tweeted with a screenshot of the unintentionally hilarious takedown.

Comics Treasure Trove

The diligent collecting of a comics connoisseur and the meticulous stewardship of a local comics library caught the eye of CBS Sunday Morning. In the spring, the iconic morning show featured the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, which, in 1997, acquired the voluminous comics collection of Bill Blackbeard, who had accumulated 2.5 million examples of comics art. The morning show segment solidified Columbus’ standing as the capital of all things comics.

Long-Coming Recognition

Richard Duarte Brown’s current exhibition at Streetlight Guild took over the entire Near East Side space—hallways, nooks, even the bathroom. With more than 200 pieces, including works by Duarte’s mentor, Smoky Brown, and fellow Columbus artists Malik Carrington, Joel Cross and Tiffany Lawson, Ohio Cultural Carriers: Watering the Seeds is an artistic triumph and a glowing tribute to a local legend who’s finally getting his due.

Movie Showcase

“Go big or go home” might be the mantra of the organizers of the Cinema Columbus Film Festival. Now in its second year, the festival featured screenings of new and recent films over a five-day span in April at a plethora of venues, including the Gateway Film Center, Wexner Center for the Arts and Studio 35. Since most of the films­—such as “Call Me Dancer”—were not in wide release at the time of the festival, attendees have bragging rights: They can say they saw the next big hit first at Cinema Columbus.

Musical Opportunity

After producing songs for Kanye West, Coldplay and Justin Timberlake, Columbus expat Angel Lopez gained even more recognition for his production work on Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow’s 2022 record. So when Harlow released the album Jackman in April, it was no surprise to see Lopez in the credits. But Columbus got yet another bump via beloved local hip-hop veteran Rashad Thomas, who produced two tracks on the record thanks to a longtime friendship with fellow Harlow producer Nemo Achida.

Grins

Photographer Damon Mosley is a news junkie, and inevitably, while scanning headlines in the morning, he sees stories about police shootings of unarmed Black men. “It’s a tough way to start your day,” Mosley says. “I couldn’t be an innocent bystander anymore. I had to come up with something to help. I’m not a politician, but as an artist, I figured I could try to invite people to see our humanity.” So Mosley began taking photos of grinning Black men and compiled them in a book, “Smile for We.” “Our smiles are a lot more frequent than people are led to believe. In the media, we’re always some kind of villain or bogeyman,” Mosley says. “But when I’m with my friends and family members, we smile often. … That’s the reality that I see every day, and I want to invite people to see us in that same way.”

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.