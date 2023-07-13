Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Tony Hawk, Larry Householder and News of Note

Dave Ghose, Julanne Hohbach and Joel Oliphint

Celebrity Visitor

Last September, Dodge Skate Park got a visit from the most famous skateboarder in the world: Tony Hawk. Turns out Hawk’s father, Frank, designed the city’s Sullivant Avenue park, which opened in 1990, five years before Frank died. “This one’s for you, dad,” Tony posted on social media, along with a gentle nudge to the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department to “update the park for the next generation. It’s pretty rough.” The city listened, greenlighting a $150,000 surface repair.

F*** Yeah Moment

Forget Midwest nice. Columbus is flyover foul. Or at least our language is, according to a study conducted by Preply. In a survey of more than 1,500 people in 30 major U.S. cities, the tutoring company determined that Columbus residents swear the most—36 times per day, 71 percent higher than the average.

Householder Comeuppance (Courthouse Edition)

For all his alleged political savvy, Larry Householder made a profoundly boneheaded legal decision when he chose to testify in his corruption trial in March. In a devastating cross-examination of the former Ohio speaker of the house, assistant U.S. attorney Emily Glatfelter blew apart Householder’s case, identifying misleading testimony, countering his claims with inconvenient truths and making him look foolish, flustered and dishonest. After the takedown, the jury’s guilty verdict surprised no one.

Householder Comeuppance (Statehouse Edition)

Eleven days after his conviction, Householder’s official Statehouse portrait also was banished. It was a fitting turn of events for the former speaker, who proudly removed the portrait of his political rival Jo Ann Davidson after he ascended to the top spot.

Soapbox Star

It’s not often you can tout that your city is home to a world champion—even less so when that person is a teenager. Eleni Fischer of Worthington, however, became just that when she bested multiple opponents on her way to the top spot in the Super Stock division of the 2022 All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships, held in Akron. Her July 2022 victory made her the first soap box world champion in Columbus history.

