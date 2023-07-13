Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Lab-Grown Diamonds, a Dog Destination and Others

Joel Oliphint and Peter Tonguette

Makeover

At the corner of Mill and North streets in Gahanna, a car wash once kept automobiles looking spiffy, but these days, the structure has been repurposed to more artful ends. Matt and Kayla Roberson decided to turn the now-defunct car wash into an art gallery displaying creative, often grandly scaled murals and installations. The space also houses a “plant library” in which gardeners can exchange plants with each other.

Reading Program for Carb Lovers

When you finish a great book, do you sometimes feel famished? Emotionally drained? Maybe even physically hungry? At Prologue Bookshop in the Short North, you can enrich your mind—and satisfy your hunger—with a new program. Through Sept. 4, members of the store’s loyalty program who buy, read and fill out a review sheet for four books will earn a gift card for Yellow Brick Pizza. There are plenty of reasons to read this summer, but at least this one rewards you in extra pepperoni.

Doggie Destination

Last year, Jae King and Reilly Goodman opened Sterling K-9 Retreat, an enrichment-based doggie daycare and luxury boarding facility with grooming services in Westerville. This pup paradise offers music appreciation days with live instruments, as well as enrichment activities like story time and scented bubble hour, when dogs chase bubbles that smell like bacon, chicken, steak and peanut butter. Plus, when the pups do their business in Sterling’s canine grass, the mess drains into the septic system, keeping your dog smelling fresh.

Lab-Grown Luxury

Who knew that technology was a diamond’s best friend? Two local retailers are now offering lab-grown diamonds, precious stones that are engineered in a lab setting (rather than mined). Diamond Cellar’s lab-grown diamonds concept, Celeste Diamonds, are sold at Diamond Cellar locations in Dublin and at Easton. Also at Easton is Clean Origin, a national retailer that sells only lab-grown diamonds. Benefits include greater environmental sustainability and far less expense for the consumer, the Diamond Cellar says.

New Fashion District

After the demise of City Center, Downtown Columbus never quite regained its footing as a draw for retailers, but a new project aims to change that. Opened in October, Common Thread, occupying retail space on the ground floor of the Columbus Commons Parking Garage, consists of seven shops, including Gerardo Encinas, Joan Madison Couture, Alex Vinash Columbus and Daniel Russo Home. Beckoning shoppers to the area is an art installation by Mandi “Miss Birdy” Caskey.

