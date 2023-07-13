Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Ohio State, the Crew and High School Sports

Chris Gaitten

Columbus Monthly

Celebratory Chug

Most matches, a 96th-minute equalizing goal would be the headline. But on Aug. 28, the most memorable moment came when a fan hurled a can of beer toward the pitch during the post-match celebration of the Columbus Crew’s last-minute draw against rival FC Cincinnati in the Queen City. Crew forward Cucho Hernández snagged the brew out of mid-air and then drank it, giving longtime fans flashbacks of former star Frankie Hejduk’s beer-chugging heyday.

Read More:Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Food, Arts, Sports, Shopping and Reader Picks

Freshman Finale

King Kendrick lived up to his regal moniker when the freshman phenom led the Northland Vikings to a 60-58 victory over Africentric in the City League basketball championship. He tallied a career high 33 points, including a pair of foul shots with 3.6 seconds left to ice the game. Speaking of icy, when asked about his clutch free throws, he told The Columbus Dispatch, “I shoot those every day.”

Display of Defense

J.T. Tuimoloau was Ohio State’s highest-rated defensive recruit of the modern era, and he showed how overpowering he can be against Penn State last October. The defensive end racked up two total sacks, a strip-sack fumble recovery, a tipped pass that led to an interception and two picks of his own. Tuimoloau capped his dominant performance by returning the final interception for a touchdown to seal OSU’s 44-31 victory.

Multitalented Athlete

As if starring for both the football and basketball teams at Beechcroft isn’t impressive enough, Rosean Burns is excelling with only his left hand—his lower right arm was amputated at 8 months old due to blood clots. Last season, he started as a defensive back, wide receiver and running back in football and led the Cougars in points per game in basketball.

Hoops Hot Spot

Columbus became the center of the basketball universe for five glorious days in March, when the city hosted both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments. Fans on the men’s side were treated to Farleigh Dickinson’s massive upset of top seeded Purdue, and in the women’s bracket, OSU guard Jacy Sheldon closed out the five-day stretch in dramatic style with a game-winner to send the Buckeyes to the Sweet 16.

Unsung Superstar

Unless you follow women’s hockey, you may not have heard of Sophie Jaques, who recently closed out her career as OSU’s best player ever and among the all-time college greats. She led the Buckeyes to their first national title in 2022, was named the country’s top player in 2023 and scored more goals than any female defender in the history of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.