Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: See Who Makes the City’s Tastiest Banana Pudding

Bad banana pudding does not exist. However, we all have our preferences, from the back-of-the-pudding-box recipes we grew up on to grandma’s secret recipe to more polarizing, cheffy takes. Some are creamy and others chunky. Some feature Nilla Wafers, while others employ shortbread. Here, in a blind taste test, the Columbus Monthly staff attempted to separate good, great and wonderful banana puddings from seven local spots. Winners were determined by a combined score based on a) taste and b) texture.

First Place

Hot Chicken Takeover (multiple locations)

Comments: HCT’s Miss B’s Banana Pudding earned high marks for both taste and texture. Staffers especially praised the crunchy, sweet-and-salty Nilla Wafers crumble topping.

Second Place

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar (1678 W. Lane Ave., Upper Arlington)

Comments: This new-to-Columbus chain out of Asheville, North Carolina, offers a more traditional, creamy and almost “fluffy” pudding that garnered very high grades on taste from staffers.

Third Place

City BBQ (multiple locations)

Comments: Chunks of bananas gave City BBQ high marks for texture, and some staffers loved how “cinnamon-forward” it was, while others found the spice overpowering.

Other Participants:

CJ’s Soulfood (1262 E. Powell Road, Westerville)

Preston’s: A Burger Joint (2973 N. High St., Clintonville)

Ray Ray’s Hog Pit (multiple locations)

J’s Sweet Treats & Wedding Cakes (Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.)

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.