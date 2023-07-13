Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2023: Readers’ Poll Results

Staff

The people have spoken. From our Best of Columbus 2023 poll, here are 98 top picks from Columbus Monthly readers, from cocktails, doughnuts and ice cream to music, furniture and sports.

FOOD & DRINK

Best African Restaurant

1. Addis Restaurant 20.95%

1. Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant 20.95%

3. Wycliff’s Kitchen 20.00%

Best Bar Food

1. Blackbird Kitchen at Woodlands Tavern 15.73%

2. 101 Beer Kitchen 11.28%

2. High Bank Distillery 11.28%

Best Barbecue

1. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit 41.46%

2. City Barbeque 24.39%

3. Hoggy’s 8.36%

Best Beer Selection

1. Bob’s Bar 15.55%

2. Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse/Grandview Theater & Drafthouse 13.45%

3. 101 Beer Kitchen 10.50%

Best Breakfast

1. First Watch 12.50%

2. Starliner Diner 9.82%

3. DK Diner 9.52%

Best Brunch

1. Kitchen Social 14.08%

2. Lindey’s 13.36%

3. Northstar Café 11.55%

Best Burger

1. The Thurman Café 26.35%

2. Preston’s: A Burger Joint 11.82%

3. Northstar Café 11.15%

Best Butcher Shop

1. Carfagna’s Market 24.71%

2. The Hungarian Butcher 21.67%

3. The Butcher & Grocer 20.91%

Best Chinese Restaurant

1. Hunan Lion 28.07%

2. Ty Ginger Asian Bistro 10.09%

3. Jiu Thai Asian Café 8.33%

Best Classic Bakery

1. Resch’s Bakery 29.62%

2. Auddino’s Italian Bakery 16.15%

3. Schneider’s 11.92%

Best Classic Pizza

1. Massey’s 30.32%

2. Adriatico’s 8.31%

3. Mikey’s Late Night Slice 7.09%

Best Cocktails

1. Echo Spirits Distilling Co. 15.64%

2. High Bank Distillery 13.58%

3. Law Bird 9.05%

Best Coffee Shop

1. Fox in the Snow Café 25.35%

2. Stauf’s Coffee Roasters 22.57%

3. Crimson Cup Coffee 10.42%

Best Deli

1. Katzinger’s Delicatessen 40.96%

2. The Brown Bag Delicatessen 19.68%

3. Block’s Bagels Bakery & Deli 14.06%

Best Desserts

1. Pistacia Vera 18.68%

2. The Cheesecake Girl 12.84%

3. Mozart’s 10.89%

Best Diner

1. Starliner Diner 19.35%

2. Tommy’s Diner 15.73%

3. DK Diner 14.92%

Best Doughnuts

1. Buckeye Donuts 28.99%

2. Resch’s Bakery 16.30%

3. DK Diner 7.61%

Best Fast-Casual

1. Brassica 27.78%

2. Bibibop 18.25%

3. Piada Italian Street Food 16.67%

Best Food Truck

1. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit 31.00%

2. Cousins Maine Lobster 13.97%

3. Ajumama 4.80%

3. Fetty’s Street Food 4.80%

3. Los Agavez Taqueria 4.80%

Best Fried Chicken

1. Hot Chicken Takeover 35.12%

2. CM Chicken 16.59%

3. The Eagle 10.73%

Best Gourmet Pizza

1. Harvest Pizzeria 23.17%

2. Dewey’s 18.70%

3. Sexton’s Pizza 9.76%

Best Happy Hour

1. Kitchen Social 12.12%

2. Forno Kitchen & Bar 9.60%

3. Lindey’s 8.59%

Best Himalayan/Nepalese Restaurant

1. Everest Cuisine 43.30%

2. Momo Ghar 40.21%

3. Yeti Express 4.12%

Best Hot Dogs

1. Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace 66.67%

2. Tony’s Coneys 10.56%

3. Weenie Wonder 8.33%

Best Ice Cream

1. Graeter’s Ice Cream 29.97%

2. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams 28.62%

3. Whit’s Frozen Custard 10.77%

Best Indian/Pakistani Restaurant

1. Aab India 27.39%

2. Rooh 14.65%

3. Amul India 12.10%

Best Italian Restaurant

1. Novella Osteria 13.99%

2. La Tavola 10.58%

3. Villa Nova 8.53%

Best Kids Menu

1. Cap City Fine Diner 21.82%

2. Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern 15.45%

3. 101 Beer Kitchen 12.73%

3. Bob Evans 12.73%

Best Korean Restaurant

1. Gogi Korean BBQ 28.89%

2. Min Ga Korean Restaurant 18.89%

3. Diaspora 15.56%

Best Latin American Restaurant

1. Arepazo 45.90%

2. Si Senor Peruvian Sandwiches & More 14.75%

3. Barroluco 7.38%

3. Pablo’s Havana Cafe 7.38%

Best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern Restaurant

1. Aladdin’s Eatery 17.95%

2. Lavash Café 15.38%

3. Mazah Mediterranean Eatery 11.79%

Best Mexican Restauran

1. El Vaquero 30.66%

2. Los Guachos 14.62%

3. Cuco’s Taqueria 13.68%

Best Modern Bakery

1. Fox in the Snow Café 22.86%

2. Pistacia Vera 16.57%

3. Pattycake Bakery 12.57%

Best Patio

1. Lindey’s 20.63%

2. Land-Grant Brewing Co. 14.35%

3. Barcelona 13.45%

Best Plant-Based Dining

1. Comune 27.34%

2. Northstar Café 23.74%

3. Portia’s Café 13.67%

Best Ramen

1. Fukuryu Ramen 26.95%

2. Meshikou Ramen 17.02%

3. Slurping Turtle 10.64%

Best Romantic Restaurant

1. The Refectory 17.54%

2. Lindey’s 15.79%

3. The Top Steak House 9.21%

Best Rooftop Patio

1. Vaso 16.96%

2. Lincoln Social Rooftop 15.79%

3. RH Rooftop Restaurant 13.45%

Best Sandwiches

1. Katzinger’s Delicatessen 26.64%

2. Wario’s Beef and Pork 21.50%

3. The Brown Bag Delicatessen 13.55%

Best Seafood

1. Mitchell’s Ocean Club 20.81%

2. The Pearl 17.92%

3. Columbus Fish Market 15.03%

3. Windward Passage 15.03%

Best Southern/Soul Food Restaurant

1. Creole Kitchen 24.72%

2. Creole 2 Geaux 17.98%

3. Modern Southern Table 16.85%

Best Sports Bar

1. Roosters 28.98%

2. Gallo’s Tap Room 15.34%

3. Yogi’s Bar & Grill 8.52%

Best Steakhouse

1. The Top Steak House 22.22%

2. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse 14.01%

3. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse 13.04%

Best Sushi

1. Akai Hana 37.58%

2. Mr. Sushi 12.74%

3. 1126 Restaurant 8.92%

Best Tacos

1. Condado Tacos 27.84%

2. Los Guachos 22.73%

3. Dos Hermanos 10.80%

Best Taproom

1. Derive Brewing Co. 13.41%

2. Nocterra Brewing Co. 10.06%

3. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing 10.06%

Best Thai Restaurant

1. Basil 16.52%

2. Siam Orchid 16.52%

3. Lemongrass 14.78%

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

1. Buckeye Pho 38.27%

2. Lan Viet Market 27.16%

3. Huong Vietnamese Restaurant 14.81%

Best Wine Bar

1. The Wine Bistro 19.12%

2. House Wine 13.97%

3. Law Bird 11.03%

3. Napa Kitchen & Bar 11.03%

Best Wings

1. Roosters 45.88%

2. Gallo’s Tap Room 8.82%

3. Barley’s Brewing Co. 5.29%

OUT & ABOUT

Best Bar for Music

1. Natalie’s Grandview 28.26%

2. Ace of Cups 17.39%

3. Woodlands Tavern 11.96%

Best Beer Shop

1. Weiland’s Market 18.18%

2. Savor Growl 9.74%

3. Giant Eagle Market District 9.09%

Best Bike Shop

1. Roll 20.16%

2. Beechwold Bicycles 15.32%

3. Orbit City eBikes 12.90%

Best Bowling Alley

1. Pins Mechanical Co. 32.86%

2. Ten Pin Alley 23.57%

3. Columbus Square Bowling Palace 22.14%

Best Clothing Resale Shop

1. Rag-O-Rama 25.40%

2. Flower Child Vintage 19.84%

3. One More Time 17.46%

Best Concert Venue

1. Newport Music Hall 21.28%

2. KEMBA Live 15.96%

3. Nationwide Arena 9.57%

Best DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area)

1. Dublin 23.32%

2. Worthington 17.62%

3. Arena District 13.47%

Best Farmers Market

1. Worthington 44.84%

2. Clintonville 21.52%

3. Dublin Market at Bridge Park 11.66%

Best Festival

1. ComFest 20.75%

2. Columbus Arts Festival 18.87%

3. Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival 13.68%

Best Fitness Studio

1. Orangetheory Fitness 18.81%

2. Cycle 614 9.90%

3. Club Pilates 7.92%

3. CycleBar 7.92%

Best Florist

1. 5th Ave. Floral Co. 20.41%

2. DeSantis Florists 19.39%

3. Orchard Lane Flowers 12.24%

Best Furniture Resale Shop

1. Grandview Mercantile 40.54%

2. Flower Child Vintage 18.02%

3. Boomerang Room Vintage 15.32%

3. One More Time Etc. 15.32%

Best Gallery

1. Sarah Gormley Gallery 10.28%

2. Studios on High Gallery 9.35%

2. The Vanderelli Room 9.35%

Best Garden Center

1. Oakland Nursery 38.89%

2. Groovy Plants Ranch 29.80%

3. Strader’s Garden Center 16.16%

Best Grocery Store

1. Weiland’s Market 21.72%

2. Trader Joe’s 16.74%

3. Giant Eagle Market District 15.38%

Best Gym

1. YMCA of Central Ohio 32.41%

2. Planet Fitness 19.44%

3. The Fitness Loft Columbus 10.19%

Best Hair Salon

1. Virtue Vegan Salon 27.01%

2. Akada 25.40%

3. Penzone Salons + Spas 20.59%

Best Hardware Store

1. Beechwold Ace Hardware 42.54%

2. Roush Hardware 18.66%

3. Zettler Hardware 18.66%

Best LGBTQ + Bar/Club

1. Union Café 31.68%

2. Slammers 16.83%

3. Axis 12.87%

Best Local Band

1. Caamp 23.02%

2. Hoodoo Soul Band 14.39%

3. MojoFlo 14.39%

Best Local Musician

1. Lydia Loveless 15.74%

2. Bobby Floyd 14.81%

3. Angela Perley 12.96%

Best Movie Theater

1. Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse 29.73%

2. Gateway Film Center 13.51%

3. Grandview Theater & Drafthouse 12.97%

3. Marcus Crosswoods Cinema 12.97%

Best Museum

1. Columbus Museum of Art 46.74%

2. COSI 26.09%

3. Wexner Center for the Arts 9.78%

Best Park

1. Columbus Park of Roses 19.44%

2. Highbanks 17.22%

3. Battelle Darby Creek 9.44%

3. Inniswood 9.44%

3. Schiller Park 9.44%

Best Place for Children’s Clothing

1. Cub Shrub 29.55%

2. Jeffrey Thomas Clothing 27.27%

3. Von Maur 15.91%

Best Place for Home Decor

1. Grandview Mercantile 20.97%

2. Elm & Iron 19.35%

3. Oakland Nursery Home 12.90%

Best Place for Last-Minute Gifts

1. Wild Cat Gift and Party 23.33%

2. Jeffrey Thomas Clothing 16.00%

3. The Brass Hand 9.33%

Best Place for Men’s Fashions

1. Jeffrey Thomas 69.89%

2. Samson Men’s Emporium 6.82%

3. Godfrys 6.25%

3. Pursuit 6.25%

Best Place for Ohio-Made Stuff

1. Homage 33.05%

2. Wild Cat Gift and Party 27.12%

3. Celebrate Local 16.95%

Best Place for Women’s Fashions

1. Jeffrey Thomas 55.56%

2. Nordstrom 10.14%

3. Rowe Boutique 6.76%

Best Place to Buy Jewelry

1. Diamond Cellar 46.04%

2. Worthington Jewelers 27.23%

3. Alexanders Jewelers 3.96%

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

1. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 18.14%

2. Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens 13.49%

3. German Village 13.49%

Best Public Art

1. CCAD Art Sculpture 25.35%

2. Field of Corn, Dublin 22.54%

3. Schiller Park wire-suspended sculptures 15.49%

Best Running/Walking or Biking Event

1. Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon & Half Marathon 35.87%

2. Pelotonia 22.83%

3. Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure 22.83%

Best Spa

1. Woodhouse Spas 39.89%

2. Penzone Salons + Spas 19.68%

3. Milan Laser Hair Removal 13.30%

Best Store for Housewares

1. Crate and Barrel 31.00%

2. The Brass Hand 16.00%

3. Elm & Iron Home Goods 11.00%

3. Sur La Table 11.00%

Best Wine Shop

1. Aardvark Wine & Beer 44.62%

2. Weiland’s Market 7.69%

3. Gentile’s Wine Sellers 6.67%

Best Yoga Studio

1. Yoga on High 23.29%

2. GoYoga 12.33%

3. Give Yoga 10.96%

PEOPLE

Best Blue Jackets Player

1. Boone Jenner 30.56%

2. Johnny Gaudreau 22.22%

3. Elvis Merzlikins 11.11%

3. Jack Roslovic 11.11%

Best Buckeyes Football Player

1. Marvin Harrison Jr. 41.18%

2. TreVeyon Henderson 19.12%

3. Cade Stover 7.35%

3. Emeka Egbuka 7.35%

3. Steele Chambers 7.35%

Best Chef

1. Matthew Phelan, Novella Osteria 17.04%

2. Richard Blondin, the Refectory Restaurant & Wine Shop 14.81%

3. Avishar Barua, Joya’s Café/Agni 13.33%

3. Rick Lopez, La Tavola 13.33%

Best Crew Player

1. Lucas Zelarayan 39.53%

2. Cucho Hernández 23.26%

3. Darlington Nagbe 16.28%

Best Female TV Anchor

1. Colleen Marshall, NBC4 28.69%

2. Yolanda Harris, 10TV 25.41%

3. Monica Day, NBC4 11.48%

Best Male TV Anchor

1. Matt Barnes, NBC4 31.58%

2. Bob Kendrick, ABC6/FOX28 19.30%

3. Kurt Ludlow, ABC6/FOX28 19.30%

Best Radio Morning Show

1. Brian Phillips, CD92.9 25.27%

2. Dino Tripodis and Stacy McKay, Sunny 95 18.68%

3. Dave and Jimmy, 97.9 WNCI 15.38%

Best Radio Station

1. CD92.9 21.21%

2. 89.7 WOSU 16.67%

3. 92.3 WCOL 8.33%

Best Talk Radio Personality

1. Bobby Carpenter, 97.1 the Fan 23.81%

2. Mike Ricordati “The Common Man,” 97.1 The Fan 20.63%

3. Anthony Rothman, 97.1 the Fan 19.05%

3. Brandon Boxer, 610 WTVN 19.05%

Best Weatherperson

1. Dave Mazza, NBC4 25.40%

2. Andrew Buck Michael, ABC6/FOX28 18.25%

3. Ben Gelber, NBC4 10.32%

3. Marshall McPeek, ABC6/FOX28 10.32%

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.