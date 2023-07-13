Columbus Monthly’s Worst of Columbus 2023: Frank LaRose, COTA, Hockey Blues and More

Erin Edwards, Dave Ghose and Joel Oliphint

Columbus Monthly

The New Frank LaRose

Even though the Ohio secretary of state isn’t the most appalling Republican in Columbus, he might be the most hypocritical. After making a name for himself as a reasonable, collaborative and practical leader, LaRose has done a 180 over the past 18 months, transforming into a right-wing culture warrior and pushing for ideas he once spoke out against. The former election reformer tacitly approved of impeaching an Ohio Supreme Court justice who ruled against gerrymandered electoral maps. And the former foe of August elections helped put on the August ballot a proposal that would create a 60 percent voter threshold for Ohio constitutional amendments. With his eye on the U.S. Senate, LaRose seems to have abandoned his own beliefs for political careerism.

Transit Troubles

COTA is fast becoming a civic embarrassment, if it wasn’t one already. The bus agency’s onboard Wi-Fi is unreliable, its scheduling app is a hot mess, and its service is inadequate for a city with serious transportation needs. Everyone knows that public transit is one of Columbus’ greatest weaknesses, but instead of expanding over the past two years, COTA has cut service—including on some of its most-used lines—citing a driver shortage. A tight labor market is a common challenge these days, but COTA isn’t helping itself with embarrassing incidents, such as an April software snafu that delayed some employee paychecks. Then there was the bus driver who was charged with assaulting a passenger in late April. If Columbus is ever going to be a world-class city, it must fix COTA.

400 West Rich Displacement

It’s a predictable story: Artists move into an underserved neighborhood; the artists attract new residents and businesses; rents rise; the artists and the community’s original occupants are priced out of the area. So while it’s not surprising, it’s still tragic to see Urban Smart Growth, the Rhode Island-based owner of 400 West Rich in Franklinton, hike the rents for artists who’ve rented studio space at the former warehouse for years. As Scott Woods wrote in March, “You don’t triple someone’s rent because you need the money. You do it because you no longer desire to be in the business of renting space to artists.”

Blue Jacket Blues

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ season was terrible in just about every way: a bad start, a flood of injuries and a mountain of losses. As the season painfully plodded to a close, fans began to hope the Blue Jackets would be the NHL’s worst team so they could finally secure the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery and land highly touted prospect Connor Bedard. Instead, they finished with the second-worst record in the league. But, for the 10th time in its history, CBJ still had a chance at snagging the top pick. And for the 10th time, the team’s string of bad luck continued. They got the third pick.

Steakhouse Glut

I recently spoke to a Circleville civic group whose biggest dining gripe was a lack of steakhouses in Pickaway County. Please, take one of ours. This year, Cut 132 opened at Easton, and soon Mastro’s Restaurant, a high-end steakhouse chain, will join the shopping center. Smith & Wollensky is eyeing a move Downtown where Cameron Mitchell is set to open a steakhouse. There’s already the Top, Jeff Ruby’s, Hyde Park, Ruth’s Chris and others. I’m all for eating rib-eyes in a dimly lit steakhouse, but welcoming three to four red-meat meccas in 12 months does not help Columbus beat back its “cowtown” label. Nor does it help the planet. Let’s have more creativity, sustainable seafood and, yes, vegetables. More Comunes or—pretty please—Kihachis. —Erin Edwards

This story is from the Best of Columbus package in the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.