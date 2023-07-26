My Neighborhood: What Former OSU Basketball Player Shaun Stonerook Loves About Westerville

Steve Wartenberg

Columbus Monthly

Westerville has grown and changed since Shaun Stonerook helped lead Westerville North to the 1994 basketball state title. After playing at Ohio State and Ohio University, Stonerook played professionally in Europe for 12 years, mostly in Italy. He retired and moved back to Westerville in 2012, with his Italian wife, Manuela Caspani. They have two children, Alexi, 10, and Kai, 8.

Time to Make the Doughnuts

Stonerook bought Schneider’s Bakery in 2017. The popular, local landmark dates to the 1950s. “Kai’s favorite is the double chocolate cookie, and Alexi’s is the snickerdoodle,” Stonerook says. While coffee and doughnuts go together like lob passes and dunks, you won’t find a java shop on his list of favorite places. Stonerook has never had a cup, a remarkable achievement considering he played in Italy for a decade.

The Center of Town

Uptown Westerville has become a destination. “It’s evolved so much; it was a dry place when I was growing up, and now there are bars and lots of restaurants,” Stonerook says of the vibrant center of the city. “There are historical buildings and history; it’s a cool, old-time town.” Stonerook and his family are regulars at the 4th Friday monthly festival. “There are food trucks, all the stores are open late,” Stonerook says, adding the October 4th Friday is the family’s favorite. “That’s the Halloween one, and everyone dresses up and some people dress up their dogs.”

Festive Fusion

The Stonerooks enjoy the Greek-Italian cuisine at Koble Grill. “Everyone gets a gyro of some kind, in a pita or over rice.” Another favorite is Classic Pizza. “I’m a pepperoni guy,” Stonerook says, adding American pizza is quite different from Italian pizza, but “they’re both great in their own way.”

Book It

At the Westerville Public Library, Kai loads up on Pokémon books, and Alexi is into the Wonder series. “We really like the train exhibit at Christmas,” Stonerook says.

Outdoor Family Fun

Hoff Woods Park and Hoover Reservoir Park are popular spots. The family enjoys walks along the reservoir, and at Hoff Woods “there’s a jungle gym and sand pit and ponds and baseball fields,” Stonerook says.

This story is from the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.