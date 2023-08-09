A Member of Beloved Hilliard Turkey Gang Dies After Relocation from the Columbus Suburb

Kathy Lynn Gray

Columbus Monthly

Earlier this year, the Hilliard Turkey Gang—the wild gobblers who became celebrities in the bustling suburb—were whisked away from its city streets to safer surroundings. The first to fly the coop was in January, when one member of the trio was hospitalized at the Ohio Wildlife Center for an infected foot that had likely been punctured by a dog, a fox or a coyote. In February, the other two were moved to Blendon Woods Metro Park.

Since then, it’s been a mixed bag for the former gang. The Blendon birds appear to be doing well, blending into the wild turkey flock there, says Sarah Schott from the Ohio Division of Wildlife. As for the third tom, his story doesn’t have a happy ending. His injury was so severe he was euthanized, Schott says.

Schott says wild turkeys normally wouldn’t mingle with humans and had to be rehomed because they’d become a hazard to themselves and their admirers. The trio had been a growing attraction in Hilliard for more than a year as besotted residents bombarded them with food and a bit too much love, says David Ball, Hilliard’s director of community relations. “We delayed as long as possible, but people just couldn’t leave them alone,” he says.

Ball says other wild turkeys likely live in Hilliard’s more rural areas; he’s hoping they stay put.

