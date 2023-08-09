Former Ohio House Speaker Ryan Smith Reflects on the Fall of Larry Householder

Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Columbus Monthly

Of all the political tweets sent on July 20, 2020—the day the then-speaker of the Ohio House was arrested in the biggest bribery scandal in state history—Ryan Smith delivered perhaps the snarkiest one, albeit utterly innocuous on the surface. “It’s a beautiful day at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College!” tweeted the president of the private university and public community college in Southeast Ohio.

Those in the know smiled at the subtle dig by Smith, who 18 months earlier had been ousted as House speaker after his fellow Republican Larry Householder orchestrated an unorthodox coup to seize control of the 99-seat chamber. Householder’s maneuver short-circuited the rise to power of Smith, a genial, moderate Republican from tiny Bidwell, and returned Householder to leadership after a previous stint as speaker 15 years earlier.

Once back in power, Householder quickly made passage of House Bill 6 a priority. The legislation, approved in July 2019, provided a $1.3 billion ratepayer bailout for a pair of aging, FirstEnergy-operated Ohio nuclear power plants, along with coal-fired plants in Ohio and Indiana. The final 51-38 vote included 15 Republicans who voted no. Smith was among them, questioning why the Legislature was bailing out one specific company. “We should stay out of competitive markets,” Smith said on the House floor in May 2019 before the initial House vote. Smith resigned from the General Assembly the following October to accept the Rio Grande position.

But the problems with House Bill 6 went far deeper than bad policy. Federal prosecutors accused Householder of illegally orchestrating its passage thanks to $60 million in dark money. After a trial earlier this year, Householder was convicted and in late June was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison.

In a recent interview with Columbus Monthly about those events, including Householder’s fall from grace, Smith resisted the opportunity for potshots. His biggest regret about the vote that cost him the speakership, he says, is having to set aside a planned acceptance speech in which he would have praised his parents for the example they set as they worked together to overcome his father’s alcoholism. “Our experiences in life shape who we are, and this experience certainly did for me,” Smith says.

Beyond that, Smith noted without enmity that Householder’s trial, along with recent revelations about Householder and company’s backroom plotting against Smith, proves what he felt all along: that the fix was in against Smith from the start. “I certainly think about it differently now that everything has come to light,” Smith says during a Microsoft Teams interview from his Rio Grande office. “All the dynamics that we thought were happening, transparency is starting to show it definitely happened behind the scenes.”

Smith also holds his fire when it comes to criticizing fellow Republicans who assisted in his ouster, though he admits to being “greatly disappointed” that 21 GOP lawmakers voted against expelling Householder 11 months after his indictment. “I know they’re going to say, ‘Well, he’s not proven guilty,’ and all of that,” Smith says. “Still, there should be a standard greater than that.”

These days, Smith is skeptical that the prosecution of Householder and four others has softened the harshly partisan nature of the Legislature, a divide he blames partly on social media and partly on the dearth of institutional knowledge thanks to term limits, allowing someone like Householder to control the culture and processes. “The word compromise shouldn’t be a dirty word,” Smith says. He’s waiting for someone to point out how Householder’s downfall has changed things in Columbus. “I’m not sure that I see it, but I’m not there every day,” he says.

For the most part, however, Smith rues the impact of the Householder scandal on an entity he retains strong emotions for. “My heart aches for the institution that I love, because it’s a stain on a lot of good people that are in the Ohio Legislature that are there for all the right reasons,” he says. And although it may take time, Smith hopes the institution can heal from its wounds and become a positive place to serve. “I feel like we’re going to go back that direction,” Smith says. “I feel like there’s enough good leadership there to be able to do that.”

Smith, with a background as a financial adviser and stints as a Gallipolis school board member and chamber of commerce president, had all the trappings of a politician with a bright future, especially after his appointment as chair of the House Finance Committee in 2014, a role in which he helped shepherd the state’s biennial multi-billion dollar budget. The 50-year-old Smith won’t rule out a return to politics, but he also relishes a life that doesn’t involve an hour-and-40-minute commute to work and a full calendar on weekends and holidays.

Speaking from his office while wearing a Rio Grande golf shirt, he notes with pride that his new job has allowed him to coach his daughter’s fifth-grade basketball team, something he never would have been able to do previously. He and his wife, Vicki, have three other children.

As a result, almost three years after Householder’s arrest, Smith is ready to look forward rather than behind. “So for me, it was more like, I’m kind of tired of hating on certain things or certain people,” Smith says. “And it’s time to move on and do something more productive because it just doesn’t make you a better person.”

This story is from the August 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.