We Follow Two Ohio Naturalists Who Aim to Prove Moths are Crucial, Not Creepy

Everyone loves butterflies. Flitting about in the sunshine, their colorful wings inspire wonder and awe. Classrooms full of kids rear their own Monarchs. Butterflies give people the warm and fuzzies.

Moths give people the creeps. They emerge under the cover of night, and if darkness is something to be feared, then the creatures that thrive in the shadows must be evil.

Jim McCormac and Chelsea Gottfried want to change that dynamic. In a new book, “Gardening for Moths,” they go to bat for the underdogs of the Lepidoptera order, and for good reason. Moths predate butterflies, which are also Lepidopterans, by millions of years. Moth diversity is about nine times that of butterflies, with species numbering around 150,000 compared to 17,500 for butterflies.

McCormac, who worked for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for more than 30 years, often posts incredible photos of ornately patterned moths on social media, sometimes noting that he observed them while “mothing.” I wondered: How does one go mothing? McCormac was game to show me.

Photographer Tim Johnson and I meet McCormac and fellow moth missionary Gottfried, along with ODNR intern Nora Reitz, at the Lowe-Volk Nature Center in Crawford County at 9 p.m. on a weeknight in mid-June. Gottfried works as a naturalist at the center, which is surrounded by diverse tree species: maple, oak, pine, beech, cherry, willow, poplar. A wetland area provides even more plant diversity, which is key to good mothing.

Rain, thunder and winds force us to shelter inside until 10 p.m., but the moisture is a bonus. Moths like still, muggy nights, and the warmer the temps, the better. High-pitched trills of gray tree frogs fill the air. A big brown bat, hanging silently in the eaves of the nature center, also hopes for a productive night; moths, which McCormac calls “tube steaks on wings,” are the primary food source for bats.

No one knows why, but moths are attracted to light, so the standard mothing setup is a white sheet and a bright light. McCormac uses a mercury vapor bulb that moths seem to prefer, but any light will do; Gottfried uses a large LED bulb on a Walmart lamp base. They also hang a UV light over top of the bedsheet, which is stretched between two posts.

Within minutes, multiple moths appear. Many of these pollinators flutter around before settling on the sheet. Using McCormac and Gottfried’s encyclopedic knowledge, along with some assistance from the iNaturalist app, we identify more than 20 species in under two hours, including the Afflicted Dagger, Baltimore Snout, Delightful Donacaula, Splendid Palpita, Blackberry Looper and, my favorite, the Giant Leopard—a big, furry, white moth with black and blue spots.

We end the outing a little before midnight as more rain moves in. Some hardcore moth-ers split the night into shifts, observing until around 1 a.m., sleeping, then rising again at 4:30 a.m. to see what else showed up. McCormac says a lot of the big silk moths, like the showy Luna and Polyphemus, tend to visit after midnight. But I drive home quite satisfied with my first night of mothing. It revealed a hidden world, ripe for discovery. You just have to open your eyes in the dark.

This story is from the August 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.