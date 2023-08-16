Soccer and Sacrilege: The Man Behind the 'Hell is Real' Billboard

The way Jimmy Harston tells it, he never really wanted to put up the billboards.

It started more than 20 years ago at Harston’s farm outside of Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he says the Lord put it on his heart to erect a huge sign that asks passersby, “If you died today, where would you spend eternity?” On the other side, the sign reads, “You don't accept Christ; Christ accepts you.”

“Me and my son put that up one winter. It was cold, and we put it up, and I thought it was finished and done. I was glad,” Harston says in a patient drawl. “But it didn't stop there.”

Harston, a semi-retired lakefront real estate developer, says God blessed him with the finances to erect more signs with religious messages in other states: Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio. “[God] gives different tasks to different people,” he says. “If the Lord puts something on you and wants you to do it, you better do it. I fear the Lord.”

Here in Ohio, Bob and Nancy Hall, a London couple with Madison County farmland alongside I-71 near Mt. Sterling, answered Harston’s newspaper ad asking to put up a religious billboard. “I knew that area because I used to travel it when I was a kid going to see my aunt and uncle in Canton. I knew it was level and flat and not many trees. Good visibility,” Harston says. “I had to get a lawyer. The city of London was going to fine me so much a day because I didn't have a permit. But it was on private property. … It happens in half the places you put them up at. You just have to fight it.”

In 2004, Harston put up two double-sided billboards on the Halls’ property. Drivers heading north on I-71 see the 10 commandments; travelers heading south see Harston’s question about eternity followed by a billboard stating, “HELL IS REAL.” The typeface is huge, with white block letters and a red “H” on a stark black background. Harston says he prayed before coming up with the wording for the sign. “A lot of people just don't want to hear that [hell is real],” he says. “The Bible tells you all about it. Straight and narrow is the path to righteousness. Broad and wide is the way to destruction.”

The sign has gained near-mythical status in Ohio. You can find it on Google Maps, where user reviews give it 4.8 out of 5 stars. A recent reviewer said the sign “holds great importance to me and my people. My people being fellow Ohioans.” Another called it “a must-see for Corn Again Christians.”

In recent years, soccer fans across the country were introduced to the billboard through the Columbus Crew and its MLS rival, FC Cincinnati. Back in 2016, when Cincinnati was still a USL franchise, supporters on both sides offered “Hell is Real” as a potential moniker for the nascent rivalry (or “derby” in soccer parlance) on Twitter, owing to the infamous sign’s presence along the driving route between the two cities. The rivalry officially kicked off with a 2017 U.S. Open Cup match in Cincinnati, and it didn't take long for the offbeat name to stick and become a favorite once Cincinnati graduated to MLS in 2019.

Harston, 72, has only a passing familiarity with the sign’s soccer affiliation, which he finds perplexing. “The billboard is for the millions and millions of people that's read that sign before the sports ever come along, and the other people that travel that road that don't even know anything about Columbus or Cincinnati soccer.”

Besides, “I’m not much of a soccer fan at all,” Harston says. “I’ve always liked baseball.”

The sign’s letters are a little weathered these days, the red “H” faded nearly to pink. Recently, someone added a devilish creature in the bottom-right corner, which Harston intends to fix next time he heads north. He signed a 50-year lease on the billboard, so it isn’t going away anytime soon.

“Every once in a while, I'll pull up Google Earth and take a look at that sign,” Harston says. “I've done what I was supposed to do, and I know the Lord had a reason. He had a purpose for it. … Hell is real, that's all I know to tell you.”

Derby Day

On Sunday, Aug. 20, the Columbus Crew will face FC Cincinnati for another Hell is Real match at Lower.com Field.

