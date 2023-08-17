Top Doctors 2023: Find Columbus’ Best Physicians in 70 Specialties

Columbus Monthly

Looking for a new primary care physician or specialist? Look no further. Again in 2023, Columbus Monthly partnered with Castle Connolly to present a list of more than 900 of Central Ohio’s best physicians, as rated by their peers.

How the List Was Compiled

With over 30 years’ experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible health care research and information company. Its mission is to help people find the best health care by connecting patients with best-in-class health care providers.

Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select Top Doctors on both the national and regional levels. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in America who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physician(s) is, in their opinion, among the best in their region in their medical specialty or among the best in the nation in their medical specialty. Then, Castle Connolly’s research team thoroughly vets each physician’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history and if available, outcomes data. Additionally, a physician’s interpersonal skills, such as listening and communicating effectively, demonstrating empathy, and instilling trust and confidence, are also considered in the review process. The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated physicians in the nation.

Physicians selected for inclusion in this magazine's Top Doctors” feature may also appear online at castleconnolly.com or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online and/or in print.

Castle Connolly is part of Everyday Health Group, a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 74 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data and analytics. We empower health care providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group’s world-class brands. For more information, please visit Castle Connolly or Everyday Health Group.

Addiction Medicine

Evaluates, diagnoses, treats and provides prevention services for substance use disorders

Julie E. Teater, Hospital Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9600

Adolescent Medicine

Multidisciplinary health care specialist trained in the unique physical, psychological and social characteristics of adolescents

Elise DeVore Berlan, Adolescent Gynecology, Reproductive Health, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Andrea Bonny, Opioid Addiction, Reproductive Health, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Fareeda W. Haamid, Reproductive Health, Menstrual Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Cynthia M. Holland-Hall, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Eating Disorders, Reproductive Health, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Allergy & Immunology

Treats such conditions as asthma, anaphylaxis, rhinitis, eczema and adverse reactions to drugs, foods and insect stings, as well as immune deficiency issues

Scott Bagenstose, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma, Eczema, Urticaria, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 1110 Beecher Crossing North, Suite C, Gahanna, 614-459-4949

Gregory H. Bennett, Asthma, Food & Drug Allergy, Insect Allergy, Skin Allergies, Immunotherapy, Modern Allergy, 3535 Fishinger Blvd., Suite 280, Hilliard, 614-758-7600

Jennifer Z. Bullock, Asthma & Allergy, Food Allergy, Sinus Disorders, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Bullock Allergy & Asthma, 170 Northwoods Blvd., Suite 120, Columbus, 614-635-9606

Megan E. Goebel, Allergy-Adult & Pediatric, Food Allergy, Hay Fever, Asthma, Eczema, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 2526 London Groveport Road, Grove City, 614-273-2223

Mitchell Grayson, Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis, Anaphylaxis, Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy and Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5500

David W. Hauswirth, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 270, Dublin, 614-273-2230

Debora A. Ortega-Carr, Asthma, Family Allergy & Asthma, 6275 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-759-4730

Tiffany J. Owens, Allergic Rhinitis, Food & Drug Allergy, Asthma, Angioedema, Urticaria, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Westerville, 614-366-3687

Philip N. Rancitelli, Asthma, Rhinitis, Immune Deficiency, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-755-5151

Grace Y. Ryu, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Family Allergy & Asthma, 8080 Ravines Edge Court, Columbus, 614-846-5944

Kara Wada, Autoimmune Disease, Allergy & Asthma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Anesthesiology

Delivers anesthesia and monitors vital signs during surgery

Fernando L. Arbona, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

Edward Chen, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8000

Victor Ramon Davila, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8000

Douglas Dearth II, Fairfield Anesthesia Associates, 401 N. Ewing St., Lancaster, 740-687-8183

David Eckmann, Hospital Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3333

Hamdy Elsayed-Awad, Hospital Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

Michael K. Essandoh, Hospital Medicine, Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology, Vascular Anesthesiology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

Antolin Flores, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

Charles L. Hamilton III, Hospital Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

Michael Kushelev, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

Alec Lawrence, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

Jonathan Lipps, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

Kenneth Moran, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

John Norton, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 370 W. 9th Ave., Columbus, 614-257-3868

William J. Perez, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

Demicha D. Rankin, Hospital Medicine, Neuroanesthesiology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

Barbara Rogers, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4705

Andrew Roth, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-257-3868

Thomas Smith, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

Andrew N. Springer, Hospital Medicine, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

David Stahl, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 370 W. 9th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

David Yablok, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Performs intricate technical procedures to elevate heart rhythms and determine appropriate treatment for them

Kamel Addo, Mount Carmel Heart and Vascular Center, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-627-2000

Christopher M. Frank, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Autonomic Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

John D. Hummel, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Syncope, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Steven J. Kalbfleisch, Arrhythmias, Catheter Ablation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Cardiovascular Disease

Specializes in diseases of the heart, lungs and blood vessels and manages complex cardiac conditions such as heart attacks and life-threatening, abnormal heartbeat rhythm

William T. Abraham, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Eric Ackah, Cardiovascular Imaging, Non-Invasive Cardiology, Nuclear Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 1030 Refugee Road, Suite 280, Pickerington, 614-788-4390

Daniel Addison, Cardio-Oncology, Cardiovascular Imaging, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Anne R. Albers, Cardiac Imaging, Heart Valve Disease, Heart Disease in Women, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Ragavendra Baliga, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, Cardio-Oncology, Heart Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., First Floor, Columbus, 614-293-7677

Anupam Basuray, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 6300, Columbus, 614-566-2400

Anthony T. Chapekis, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Nicholas Davakis, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

Michael R. Donnally, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 500 London Ave., Suite O, Marysville, 937-642-5490

Sitaramesh Emani, Heart Failure, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-685-8800

Bruce L. Fleishman, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 1325 Stringtown Road, Suite 240, Grove City, 614-533-5000

Veronica Franco, Heart Failure, Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET), Hypertension, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Thomas W. Goodlive, Cardiac Imaging, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Ayesha Hasan, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Manmohan K. Katapadi, Ohio Heart Group, 800 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-252-8300

Gregory K.W. Lam, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 102, Circleville, 740-420-8174

Todd G. Matros, Cardiac Imaging, Heart Attack, Preventive Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Laxmi S. Mehta, Heart Disease in Women, Preventive Cardiology, Echocardiography, Heart Disease & Gender, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Daniel W. Mudrick, Atrial Fibrillation, Cardiac Imaging, Echocardiography-Transesophageal, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 102, Circleville, 740-420-8174

Michael G. Reinig, Cardiac Electrophysiology, Fairfield Healthcare Professionals Cardiology, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 200, Lancaster, 740-689-4480

Sakima Smith, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 5B, Westerville, 614-293-7677

Gbemiga Sofowora, Nuclear Cardiology, Preventive Cardiology, Echocardiography, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Suite 5B, Dublin, 614-293-7677

Fikadu G. Tekleyes, Cardiac CT Scanning, Cardiac Stress Testing, Echocardiography, Licking Memorial Hospital, Cardiology Department, 1320 W. Main St., First Floor, Newark, 220-564-4177

Timothy Timko, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, 260 Polaris Parkway, 2nd Floor, Westerville, 614-533-3470

Steven J. Yakubov, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry

Specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders in minors

Veena Tripathi Ahuja, Telepsychiatry, Adult ADHD & Autism Evaluation, Anxiety & Depression, ADD/ADHD, Stress Management, Balanced Innovative Care, 3737 Easton Market, Suite 1067, Columbus, 614-602-2172

David A. Axelson, Mood Disorders, Behavioral Disorders, Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Richard H. Gilchrist, Psychopharmacology, Psychosomatic Disorders, Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-938-0167

Child Neurology

Diagnoses and treats all types of disease or impaired function of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system, as well as the blood vessels that relate to these structures

Anne M. Connolly, Muscular Dystrophy, Neuromuscular Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4625

Warren D. Lo, Stroke, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Margie A. Ream, Neonatal Neurology, Epilepsy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 455 Executive Campus Drive, Westerville, 614-722-4625

Laurel Slaughter, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Chang-Yong Tsao, Mitochondrial Disorders, Muscular Dystrophy, Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Jaime-Dawn E. Twanow, Epilepsy, Pediatric Neurocritical Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4625

Jorge Vidaurre, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4625

Pedro Weisleder, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4625

Clinical Genetics

Specialist trained in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for patients with genetically linked diseases

Dennis W. Bartholomew, Genetic Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetics and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Kandamurugu Manickam, Down Syndrome, Williams Syndrome, Cancer Genetics, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetics and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3535

Colon & Rectal Surgery

Diagnoses and treats various diseases of the intestinal tract, colon, rectum, anal canal and perianal area

Mark W. Arnold, Constipation, Colon & Rectal Cancer & Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Adam Barker, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Colon & Rectal Cancer & Surgery, Memorial General & Colorectal Surgery, 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd., Suite 100, Marysville, 937-578-2650

Alan E. Harzman, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Emily S. Huang, Colon & Rectal Cancer & Surgery, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Karamjit K.S. Khanduja, Colon & Rectal Cancer, Anorectal Disorders, Mount Carmel Colon and Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560

Jaswant Madhavan, Mount Carmel Colon and Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560

Anantha Padmanabhan, Mount Carmel Colon and Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560

Charles W. Taylor III, Mount Carmel Colon and Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560

Amber Traugott, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Incontinence/Pelvic Floor Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Critical Care Medicine

Diagnoses and treats the critically ill and/or injured, especially trauma victims and those with multiple organ dysfunction

Philip T. Diaz, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Dermatology

Diagnoses and treats benign and malignant disorders of the skin, mouth, external genitalia, hair and nails, as well as a number of sexually transmitted diseases

Mark A. Bechtel, Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Cutaneous Lymphoma, Blistering Diseases, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 240, Columbus, 614-293-1707

Brian Biernat, Skin Cancer & Moles, Mohs Surgery, Botox & Collagen Therapy, Melanoma, Kybella, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road West, First Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100

David R. Carr, Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer, Reconstructive Surgery, Skin Cancer in Transplant Patients, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 240, Columbus, 614-293-1707

Angela S. Casey, Skin Cancer, Dermatologic Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology, Botox, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W., First Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Michael C. Duffey, Pediatric Dermatology, Barrett & Geiss Dermatology, 2000 Newark Granville Road, Suite 202, Granville, 740-587-3376

Thomas J. Hagele, Skin Cancer, Dermatologic Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Licking Memorial Dermatology, 1717 W. Main St., Suite 204, Newark, 220-564-7955

Dean W. Hearne, Medical Dermatology, Skin Cancer Screening, Buckeye Dermatology, 5720 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, 614-761-1151

Shari Hicks-Graham, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Skin Cancer Screening, Downtown Dermatology, 500 E. Main St., Suite 310, Columbus, 614-224-4566

Maya B. Jonas, Skin Cancer Screening, Acne, Psoriasis/Eczema, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Suite 3A, Dublin, 614-293-1707

Benjamin Kaffenberger, Complex Diagnosis, Hospital Medicine, Skin Problems in Cancer Therapy, Autoimmune Disease, Drug Allergy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1328 Dublin Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-293-1707

Jessica Kaffenberger, Acne & Rosacea, Medical Dermatology, Psoriasis/Eczema, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Westerville, 614-293-1707

David R. Lambert, Skin Cancer & Moles, Skin Cancer Screening, Melanoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-0404

Deepa C. Lingam, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W., 2nd Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Patricia G. Malerich, Medical Dermatology, Acne, Warts, Nail Diseases, Skin Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Suite 3A, Dublin, 614-293-1707

Susan Massick, Skin Cancer & Moles, Acne & Rosacea, Atopic Dermatitis, Dysplastic Nevi, Psoriasis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Westerville, 614-293-1707

Susan T. Nedorost, Contact Dermatitis, Occupational Skin Diseases, Atopic Dermatitis, Dermatologists of the Central States, 2359 E. Main St, Bexley, 614-947-1716

Alisha Plotner, Medical Dermatology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 240, Gahanna, 614-293-1707

Larisa Ravitskiy, Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer, Skin Cancer in Transplant Patients, Acne, Cosmetic Dermatology, Ohio Skin Care Institute, 602 Morrison Road, Gahanna, 614-585-9900

Linda S. Rupert, Acne, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Warts, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W., 2nd Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Peter C. Seline, Skin Cancer & Moles, Mohs Surgery, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W., 1st Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Yang Angela Shen, Acne & Rosacea, Eczema, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer Screening, Buckeye Dermatology, 5720 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, 614-761-1151

Desmond Shipp, Cosmetic Dermatology, Black/Asian Skin Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, 3rd Floor, Westerville, 614-293-1707

Bradley S. Soder, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W., 2nd Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100

Sharon L. Thornton, Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer, Columbus Skin Surgery Center, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 260, Dublin, 614-389-2200

Kelly H. Tyler, Skin Disease in Pregnancy, Vulvar Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1328 Dublin Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-293-1707

Patricia M. Witman, Pediatric Dermatology, Vascular Malformations/Birthmarks, Atopic Dermatitis, Hemangiomas, Genetic Disorders-Skin, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Dermatology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5777

Matthew James Zirwas, Contact Dermatitis, Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, 2359 E. Main St., Bexley, 614-947-1716

Kelley J. Zyniewicz, Medical Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery, Central Ohio Skin & Cancer, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 210, Westerville, 614-898-7546

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics

Specialist trained in the physical, emotional, behavioral and social development of children

Jennifer R. Walton, Developmental & Behavioral Disorders, Williams Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorders, ADD/ADHD, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Developmental Behavioral Pediatric Clinic, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Suite 3D, Columbus, 614-722-4050

Diagnostic Radiology

Uses imaging to diagnose patients

Brent H. Adler, Pediatric Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2645

Mark J. Hogan, Pediatric Radiology, Interventional Radiology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2363

Jerome A. Rusin, Pediatric Neuroradiology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2289

Chadwick L. Wright, PET Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, Cancer Imaging, Cardiac Imaging, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Radiology, 395 W. 12th Ave., 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-685-6628

Adam Young, Body Imaging, Radiology Partners, Columbus Radiology, 471 E. Broad St., Suite 1400, Columbus, 614-228-7231

Emergency Medicine

Focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of unforeseen illness or injury

Creagh Turner Boulger, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8305

Michael Ignacio Prats, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8333

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Treats conditions such as diabetes, metabolic and nutritional disorders, pituitary diseases, and menstrual and sexual problems

Divya Akshintala, OhioHealth Physician Group, 5150 E. Dublin Granville Road, Suite 340, Columbus, 614-566-0610

Nora Alghothani, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998

John D. Blackman, Adrenal Disorders, Diabetes, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 5150 E. Dublin Granville Road, Suite 340, Columbus, 614-566-0610

Marco M. De Santis, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, Menopausal Management, Osteoporosis, Licking Memorial Endocrinology, Moundbuilders Doctors’ Park, Building 2, 1272 W. Main St., Suite 204, Newark, 220-564-1740

Kathleen M. Dungan, Diabetes, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Luma Ghalib, Adrenal Disorders, Pituitary Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Assem Houssein, Central Ohio Primary Care, Endocrinology Specialists Lancaster, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 130, Lancaster, 740-689-6710

Willa A. Hsueh, Heart Disease in Diabetes Patients, Thyroid Disorders, Hypoglycemia, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Steven W. Ing, Metabolic Bone Disorders, Calcium Disorders, Osteoporosis, Parathyroid Disorders, Osteoporosis in Men, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Joshua Joseph, Diabetes, Diabetes Prevention, Hypertension, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Lawrence Kirschner, Endocrine Cancers, Thyroid Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Michelle Kovalaske, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998

Amita V. Maturu, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998

Sophia B. Meis, Central Ohio Primary Care, Columbus Endocrinology, 4895 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-457-7732

Fadi Nabhan, Thyroid Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Lekshmi Thankam Nair, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-685-3333

Pallavy Reddy, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center of Ohio, 7281 Sawmill Road, Suite 100, Dublin, 614-764-0707

Matthew D. Ringel, Thyroid Cancer, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Laura Ryan, Osteoporosis, Thyroid Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2076

Jennifer Sipos, Thyroid Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333

Rundsarah M. Tahboub, Adrenal Disorders, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998

Kathleen Wyne, Diabetes, Thyroid Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333

Family Medicine

Treats all ages, sexes, organ systems and disease entities

Sarah J. Alley, Central Ohio Primary Care, Fairfield Medical Associates, 1781 Countryside Drive, Lancaster, 740-687-8600

Roma P. Amin, Addiction Medicine, Adolescent Medicine, Chronic Illness, LGBTQ+ Health, Obstetrics, OhioHealth Physician Group, 290 E. Town St., Columbus, 614-788-5400

Kimberly B. Austin, Women’s Health, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 230, Westerville, 614-533-3354

Lucas D. Beeley, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150

Garth Bennington, Licking Memorial Family Practice, 1717 W. Main St., Suite 200, Newark, 220-564-1700

Katherine E. Binns, Chronic Illness, Dermatology, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1072 Eagleton Plaza, Suite A, London, 740-852-2568

Angela Caffaratti, Women’s Health, Geriatric Medicine, Adolescent Medicine, Chronic Illness, Central Ohio Primary Care, Buchanan Medical Arts, 101 Commerce Park Drive, Westerville, 614-898-3006

Kara E. Chidester, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness, Women’s Health, Pediatrics, Central Ohio Primary Care, Upper Arlington Preventative Primary Care, 1975 Guilford Road, Upper Arlington, 614-869-0139

Whitney Christian, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health, Adolescent Medicine, Underserved Community Health, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Dublin, 614-685-4614

Aaron Clark, Community Health, Chronic Illness, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Gahanna, 614-293-2614

Ernesto Ortiz Cruzado, ADD/ADHD, Anxiety & Depression, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-688-6490

Kristin E. Devor, Preventive Medicine, Nutrition, Central Ohio Primary Care, Upper Arlington Preventative Primary Care, 1975 Guilford Road, Upper Arlington, 614-869-0139

Kimberly Frazer, Executive Health, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7777

Mimi Ghosh, Diabetes, Cholesterol/Lipid Disorders, Telemedicine, Post COVID-19 Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1980 Bethel Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-685-6056

Rebecca Grant, Diabetes, Hypertension, Adolescent Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 4500, Dublin, 614-788-0588

Talya Greathouse, Licking Memorial Family Practice, 1717 W. Main St., Suite 200, Newark, 220-564-1700

John F. Hedge, Primary Care Sports Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Randy L. Hinkle, Preventive Medicine, Sports Medicine, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 230, Westerville, 614-533-3354

Balpreet Jammu, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 100, Worthington, 614-293-5123

Susanna E. Johnson, Preventive Medicine, Central Ohio Primary Care, COPC Marysville, 118 Morey Drive, Suite East, Marysville, 937-738-2126

James Kaehr, Madison Health Primary Care, Park Avenue Medical Building, 55 Park Ave., Suite 275, London, 740-845-7500

Sang-Kyune Lee, Preventive Medicine, FHP Old Schoolhouse Family Practice, 1955 Lancaster-Newark Road, Lancaster, 740-689-2820

Joseph C. Linscott, Linscott Family Practice, 225 Stocksdale Drive, Marysville, 937-644-2070

Jean E. McKee, Adolescent Medicine, Asthma,Diabetes, Preventive Medicine, Sports Medicine, Mount Carmel Medical Group, 7100 Graphics Way, Suite 2400, Lewis Center, 740-953-4100

Austen S. Musick, Acupuncture, Sports Medicine, Concussion Management, Osteopathic Manipulation, OhioHealth Physician Group, 4343 All Seasons Drive, Suite 100, Hilliard, 614-544-1155

Shalina Nair, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 300, Gahanna, 614-293-2614

Eunice Oppenheim-Knudsen, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Dublin, 614-685-4614

Jill Y. Porter, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 2030 Stringtown Road, Suite 300, Grove City, 614-544-0101

Sheila E. Santa, Preventive Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 2030 Stringtown Road, Grove City, 614-566-0987

Lakshmi Seshadri, Diabetes, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150

Randhir Sharma, Preventive Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3 Nationwide Plaza, Suite 150, Columbus, 614-788-4066

Wendy L. Summerhill, Preventive Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6680 Perimeter Drive, Suite 120, Dublin, 614-792-5200

Samuel D. Weller, Preventive Medicine, Madison Health Primary Care, 101 E. Main St., West Jefferson, 740-956-1370

Alexander S. Yeh, Adolescent Medicine, Chronic Illness, Diabetes, Hypertension, OhioHealth Physician Group, 4343 All Seasons Drive, Suite 220, Hilliard, 614-544-1100

Gastroenterology

Internist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the digestive organs, including the stomach, bowels, liver and gallbladder

Scott W. Arlin, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-754-5500

Mihir R. Bakhru, Barrett’s Esophagus, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Pancreatic/Biliary Endoscopy (ERCP), Therapeutic Endoscopy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Kiran T. Bidari, Endoscopy, Pancreatic & Biliary Disease, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 3400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Lanla Conteh, Liver Disease, Transplant Medicine-Liver, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

Shail M. Govani, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Crohn’s Disease, Colitis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Philip Hart, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

Bruce L. Hennessy, Enteroscopy-Small Bowel, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-754-5600

Seth D. Hoffman, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Enteroscopy-Small Bowel, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Frances B. Horenstein, Licking Memorial Gastroenterology Services, 1717 W. Main St., Suite 203, Newark, 220-564-2950

Brian M. Isler, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Esophageal Disorders, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Sean G. Kelly, Liver Disease, Cirrhosis, Hepatitis, Transplant Medicine-Liver, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

Somashekar G. Krishna, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer-Early Detection, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Pancreatic/Biliary Endoscopy (ERCP), Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

Luis F. Lara, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

Sean T. McCarthy, Endoscopy, Pancreatic & Biliary Disease, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 3400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-754-5500

Gregory M. Meis, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 110, Westerville, 614-754-5500

Priya M. Roy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 110, Westerville, 614-754-5500

Brett C. Sklaw, Endoscopy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 1025 Refugee Road, Suite 100A, Pickerington, 614-754-5500

Peter P. Stanich, Cancer Risk Assessment, Cancer Genetics, Colon Polyps & Cancer, Hereditary Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255

Jon Walker, Endoscopy, Pancreatic & Biliary Disease, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-754-5500

John J. Ward, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 110, Westerville, 614-754-5500

Geriatric Medicine

Specialist with knowledge of the aging process and special skills in the diagnostic, therapeutic, preventative and rehabilitative aspects of illness in the elderly

Tanya R. Gure, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2400, Columbus, 614-293-8054

Lakshmi Rangaswamy, Geriatric Functional Assessment, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3595 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-566-5456

Gynecologic Oncology

Obstetrician/gynecologist who provides consultation and comprehensive management of all patients with a gynecologic cancer

Floortje J. Backes, Gynecologic Cancers, Gynecologic Surgery-Complex, Clinical Trials, Gynecologic Cancer-Rare, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Kristin L. Bixel, Minimally Invasive Surgery,Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

David E. Cohn, Robotic Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Larry J. Copeland, Ovarian Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers, Gynecologic Cancer-Rare, Gestational Trophoblastic Disease, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

David M. O’Malley, Robotic Surgery, Gynecologic Cancers, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873

Luis Vaccarello, Gynecologic Cancers, The Mark H. Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd., Columbus, 614-383-6000

Hand Surgery

Treats problems affecting the hand, wrist and forearm

Hisham M. Awan, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Sports Injuries, Fractures & Tendon Transfers, Ohio State Hand and Upper Extremity, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3200, Columbus, 614-366-4263

Brent A. Bickel, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Tendon Injuries, Arthritis-Wrist & Hand, Tennis Elbow, Fractures, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Paul A. Cook, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand Reconstruction, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Craig N. Dimitris, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Microvascular Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816

Charan Gowda, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand & Wrist Surgery, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Kanu S. Goyal, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3200, Columbus, 614-366-4263

James F. Nappi, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand Reconstruction, Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Microsurgery, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

James E. Popp, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Pediatric Hand Surgery, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Arthroscopic Surgery-Wrist, Arthritis-Hand, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Daniel P. Quinn, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Cubital Tunnel Syndrome, Tennis Elbow, Orthopedic ONE, 560 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-839-2300

Michael A. Rerko, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Dupuytren’s Contracture, Nerve Compression, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Amy Speeckaert, Tendon Injuries, Hand Injuries, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3200, Columbus, 614-366-4263

Marlo Van Steyn, Hand & Wrist Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Raymond K. Wurapa, Hand & Wrist Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Hematology

Treats such conditions as anemia, clotting disorders, sickle cell disease, hemophilia, leukemia and lymphoma

Seema A. Bhat, Leukemia-Chronic Lymphocytic, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5066

David A. Bond, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s, Immunotherapy, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196

Uma Borate, Leukemia, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196

Spero R. Cataland, Hematologic Malignancies, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9441

Yvonne A. Efebera, Amyloidosis, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Multiple Myeloma, OhioHealth Physician Group, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite A3, Columbus, 614-566-2500

Narendranath Epperla, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196

Andrew V. Grainger, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Michael R. Grever, Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Drug Development, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Joseph Hofmeister, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Abdullah M. Khan, Blood and Marrow Transplant, Multiple Myeloma, Plasma Cell Disorders, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196

Kami J. Maddocks, Lymphoma, Leukemia-Chronic Lymphocytic, Clinical Trials, Immunotherapy, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196

Alice Mims, Leukemia, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Kerry A. Rogers, Leukemia-Chronic Lymphocytic, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5066

Jennifer E. Vaughn, Myeloproliferative Disorders, Benign Hematology, Hemophilia, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9441

Jennifer Woyach, Leukemia & Lymphoma, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Specialist who focuses on comfort care for those with serious, complex and/or terminal illnesses

Philip H. Santa-Emma, Palliative Care, Mount Carmel Hospice, 777 W. State St., Suite 501, Columbus, 614-234-0200

Infectious Disease

Internist who treats infectious diseases of all types and in all organs

Timothy W. Anderson, Central Ohio Primary Care, Columbus Infectious Disease Specialists, 625 Africa Road, Suite 320, Westerville, 614-508-0110

Jose A. Bazan, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Shandra Day, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854

George J. Gianakopoulos, Travel Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3000, Columbus, 614-788-5200

Susan L. Koletar, HIV/AIDS, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Christina T. Liscynesky, HIV, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Carlos D. Malvestutto, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854

David A. Wininger, HIV/AIDS, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854

Internal Medicine

Provides long-term, comprehensive care in the office and hospital, managing both common and complex illnesses of adolescents, adults and the elderly

Seuli Brill, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 895 Yard St., Columbus, 614-293-7980

Megan E. Brundrett, Pediatrics, HIV/AIDS, Infectious Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, South High Primary Care, 1405 S. High St., Columbus, 614-355-9000

Jeanne L. Caligiuri, Preventive Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Dublin, 614-293-0080

Christopher J. Chiu, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Suite 3176, Columbus, 614-688-6470

Shawn Corcoran, Preventive Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, 3rd Floor W., Columbus, 614-293-2130

Maria C. Courser, Pediatrics, Preventive Medicine, Weight Management, Women’s Health, Nutrition & Obesity, Mount Carmel Medical Group TriVillage, 2150 Marble Cliff, Suite B, Columbus, 614-627-1640

Anthony J. Ewald, Sports Medicine, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Pediatrics, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Pkwy., Suite 2150, Westerville, 614-533-3280

Gerald French, OhioHealth Physician Group, 454 W. Central Ave., Delaware, 740-369-1010

Susan E. Friedman, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3691 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-688-9220

Kevin P. Henzel, Memorial Internal Medicine, 660 London Ave., Suite A, Marysville, 937-578-4288

Marietta A. Hofmeister, Central Ohio Primary Care, Columbus Internal Medicine, 4895 Olentangy River Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-326-1502

Mihai Jipa, Preventive Medicine, Diabetes, Cholesterol/Lipid Disorders, Central Ohio Primary Care, Central Ohio Medicine, 4030 Henderson Road, Columbus, 614-442-7550

Sarah A. Jonaus, Preventive Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-2130

Kim M. Jordan, Chronic Illness, Geriatric Medicine, Preventive Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3595 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-566-5456

D. Matthew Koehler, Geriatric Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7853 Pacer Drive, Suite 3A, Delaware, 614-788-9030

Stephen C. Koesters, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 4C, Westerville, 614-814-8490

Cynthia G. Kreger, Women’s Health, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Dublin, 614-293-0080

Yasmin Q. McInerney, Central Ohio Primary Care, Westerville Internal Medicine, 625 Africa Road, Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-8080

David E. McMahon, OhioHealth Physician Group, 9085 Southern St., Suite 150, Orient, 614-277-4670

Mary B. Mischler, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6870 Perimeter Drive, Suite B, Dublin, 614-788-9700

Suba Pathmanathan, Preventive Medicine, Licking Memorial Internal Medicine, 120 McMillen Drive, Newark, 220-564-4805

Brian Phipps, Central Ohio Primary Care, Knightsbridge Internal Medicine, 4830 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite A, Columbus, 614-451-2174

Patricia A. Ryan, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Suite 2200, Lewis Center, 614-688-7150

David H. Sharkis, Central Ohio Primary Care, Jasonway Internal Medicine, 770 Jasonway Ave., Suite G-2, Columbus, 614-459-3687

Nazhat Taj-Schaal, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Lewis Center, 614-688-7150

Neeraj H. Tayal, Preventive Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2400, Columbus, 614-293-8054

Andrew M. Thomas, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7777

Geoffrey Vaughan, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-2130

Harrison Weed, Infectious Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2400, Columbus, 614-293-8054

Marguerite W. Weston, Functional Medicine, Donaldson Plastic Surgery, 92 N. High St., Dublin, 614-442-7610

Interventional Cardiology

Evaluates blood flow and pressure in the coronary arteries and chambers of the heart and treats abnormalities that impair the function of the heart

Peter Amsterdam, Peripheral Vascular Disease, OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000

Talal T. Attar, Heart Attack, Renovascular Disease, Intravascular Ultrasound, Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Coronary Artery Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Cindy M. Baker, Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Cardiac Catheterization, Acute Coronary Syndromes, Coronary Artery Disease, Heart Valve Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 500 London Ave., Suite O, Marysville, 614-293-7677

Konstantinos D. Boudoulas, Interventional Cardiology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Michael E. Buschur, Peripheral Vascular Disease, Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Specialists, 5300 N. Meadows Drive, Suite 280, Grove City, 614-627-2000

Christopher M. Huff, Aneurysm-Aortic, Cardiac Catheterization, Cardiac CT Angiography, Carotid Artery Angioplasty & Stent, Coronary Artery Disease-Complex, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Ernest L. Mazzaferri Jr., Acute Coronary Syndromes, Cardiac Catheterization, Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Clinical Trials, Coronary Artery Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677

Tejas A. Mehta, OhioHealth Physician Group, 551 W. Central Ave., Suite 204, Delaware, 740-615-0400

Kyle W. Pfahl, Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Specialists, 5300 N. Meadows Drive, Suite 280, Grove City, 614-627-2000

Hassan Rajjoub, Nuclear Cardiology, Cardiac Catheterization, Echocardiography, Angiography-Coronary, Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, Licking Memorial Hospital, Cardiology Department, 1320 W. Main St., First Floor, Newark, 220-564-4177

Mitchell J. Silver, Peripheral Vascular Disease, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772

Maternal & Fetal Medicine

Also known as perinatology; focuses on health concerns of the pregnant person and fetus before, during and shortly after pregnancy

Michael Cackovic, High-Risk Pregnancy, Pregnant Athlete, Multiple Gestation, Fetal Ultrasound/Obstetrical Imaging, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222

William A. Grobman, High-Risk Pregnancy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2222

Mark B. Landon, Diabetes in Pregnancy, High-Risk Pregnancy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Christopher Timothy Lang, Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 500 S. Cleveland Ave., First Floor, Westerville, 380-898-4591

Philip Samuels, Epilepsy in Pregnancy, Hypertension in Pregnancy, Pregnancy & Hematologic Abnormalities, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Cynthia S. Shellhaas, High-Risk Pregnancy, Fetal Ultrasound/Obstetrical Imaging, Amniocentesis, Fetal Abnormalities, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222

Phillip J. Shubert, Perinatal Medicine, Obstetric Ultrasound, Fetal Ultrasound, Fetal Diagnosis & Therapy, Amniocentesis, Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 500 S. Cleveland Ave., First Floor, Westerville, 380-898-4591

Medical Oncology

Specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of cancer and other benign and malignant tumors

Robert A. Baiocchi, Lymphoma, AIDS Related Cancers, Immunotherapy, Hematology, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Marcelo Raul Bonomi, Lung Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Jarred Burkart, Hematology, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130

David Carbone, Lung Cancer, Mesothelioma, Thymoma and Thymic Cancer, Immunotherapy, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786

Mathew Cherian, Breast Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Steven K. Clinton, Genitourinary Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Nutrition & Cancer Prevention/Control, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Suite 112, Columbus, 614-293-6196

Shabana J. Dewani, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Christopher George, Comprehensive Home and Palliative Care Team, 655 Africa Road, Suite A , Westerville, 614-865-3172

Aruna C. Gowda, Licking Memorial Hematology/Oncology, 1320 W. Main St., 5th Floor, Newark, 220-564-4475

Cassandra N. Grenade, OhioHealth Physician Group, 801 Ohio Health Blvd., Suite 180, Delaware, 740-615-0227

John L. Hays, Appendix Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6529

Marium Husain, Sarcoma, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5066

Bhavana Konda, Thyroid Cancer, Adrenal Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-8629

Peter J. Kourlas, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Kavya Krishna, Hematologic Malignancies, Breast Cancer, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

David A. Liebner, Sarcoma, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-0463

Pannaga G. Malalur, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6529

Arjun Mittra, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-5066

J. Paul Monk, Genitourinary Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Suite 112, Columbus, 614-293-6196

D’Anna Mullins, Licking Memorial Hematology/Oncology, 1320 W. Main St., 5th Floor, Newark, 220-564-4475

Nseobong Ntukidem, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Gregory A. Otterson, Lung Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786

Ashley Rosko, Multiple Myeloma, Hematology, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196

Sameek Roychowdhury, Prostate Cancer, Colon & Rectal Cancer, Clinical Trials, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Precision Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6529

Sagar Sardesai, Breast Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Peter G. Shields, Lung Cancer, Medical Oncology-Consultation, Hematology, Cancer Prevention, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786

Daniel G. Stover, Breast Cancer, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-5066

Thomas Sweeney, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130

Gabriel, R. Tinoco Suarez, Sarcoma, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-0463

Robert Wesolowski, Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer-Male, Breast Cancer-Inflammatory, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Nicole Williams, Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer Genetics, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Pediatrician who is the principal care provider for sick newborns,

Elizabeth M. Bonachea, Neonatal Nephrology, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neonatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4559

Leif D. Nelin, Prematurity/Low Birth Weight Infants, Neonatal Chronic Lung Disease (CLD), Lung Disease in Newborns, Neonatal Respiratory Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neonatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Nephrology

Treats disorders of the kidneys, high blood pressure, fluid and mineral balance, and dialysis of body wastes when the kidneys do not function

Salem Almaani, Lupus Nephritis, Glomerulonephritis, Kidney Disease in Pregnancy, Vasculitis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-4997

Isabelle Ayoub, Chronic Kidney Disease, Glomerulonephritis, Lupus Nephritis, Nephrotic Syndrome, Vasculitis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Saleem, H. Bharmal, Kidney Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Dialysis Care, Hypertension-Nephrology Consultants, 285 E. State St., Suite 150, Columbus, 614-460-6100

Udayan Bhatt, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Khaled Boubes, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Alejandro Diez, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Transplant Medicine-Pancreas, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-6724

Aijaz Gundroo, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Nabil Haddad, Diabetic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Rima Kang, Kidney Disease, Polycystic Kidney Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Uday Nori, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, TransplantMedicine-Pancreas, Chronic Kidney Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8746

Kevin P. O’Reilly, Columbus Nephrology, 5775 N. Meadows Drive, Suite D, Grove City, 614-224-4200

Samir V. Parikh, Kidney Disease, Glomerulonephritis, Vasculitis, Nephrotic Syndrome, Chronic Kidney Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Todd E. Pesavento, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Transplant Medicine-Pancreas, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8746

Chakravarthi R. Ramaswamy, Kidney Disease, Columbus Nephrology, 5775 N. Meadows Drive, Suite D, Grove City, 614-224-4200

Brad H. Rovin, Glomerulonephritis, Lupus Nephritis, Vasculitis, Immunotherapy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Kevin L. Schroeder, Hypertension, Ohio Kidney Consultants, 929 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-538-2250

Dan N. Spetie, Chronic Kidney Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Suite 4C, Dublin, 614-293-4837

Nicholas A. Stoycheff, Columbus Nephrology, 5775 N. Meadows Drive, Suite D, Grove City, 614-224-4200

Christopher Valentine, Diabetic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Kidney Stones, Dialysis Care, Ohio Kidney Consultants, 500 London Ave., Marysville, 614-538-2250

Neurological Surgery

Treats disorders of the central, peripheral and autonomic nervous systems

Rebecca P. Brightman, Brain & Spinal Surgery, Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery, OhioHealth Physician Group Neurosurgery, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2001, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Brian D. Dalm, Neuromodulation, Functional Neurosurgery, Deep Brain Stimulation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 480 Medical Center Drive, Columbus, 855-255-0550

James B. Elder, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Robert Gewirtz, Aneurysm, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Chiari Malformations, Epilepsy/Seizure Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1030 Refugee Road, Suite 280, Pickerington, 888-444-1203

Andrew J. Grossbach, Spinal Surgery, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Spinal Deformity, Spinal Disorders-Degenerative, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8714

Douglas A. Hardesty, Brain & Skull Base Tumors, Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, Endoscopic Neurosurgery, Pituitary Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Girish K. Hiremath, Functional Neurosurgery, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Epilepsy, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2001, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Jeffrey R. Leonard, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Chiari Malformations, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Neurosurgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2010

Russell R. Lonser, Brain Tumors, Spinal Cord Tumors, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Brain Injury, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Bradford B. Mullin, Spinal Cord Injury, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1030 Refugee Road, Suite 280, Pickerington, 888-444-1203

Shahid M. Nimjee, Endovascular Surgery, Stroke, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8714

Ciaran Powers, Endovascular Surgery, Stroke, Aneurysm, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8714

Daniel M. Prevedello, Skull Base Tumors, Pituitary Tumors, Acoustic Neuroma/Schwannoma, Meningioma, Brain Tumors, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965

Neurology

Specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of diseases or impaired functions of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system

Amir Adeli, Hospital Medicine, Epilepsy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4969

Deeksha Agrawal, Clinical Neurophysiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, 4343 All Seasons Drive, Suite 250, Hilliard, 614-533-5500

Punit Agrawal, Movement Disorders, Parkinson’s Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 555 Metro Place North, Dublin, 614-293-4969

Noman Ahmed, Epilepsy, Sleep Medicine, Movement Disorders, Licking Memorial Neurology, 150 McMillen Drive, Newark, 220-564-7985

Erick A. Arce, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke, Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, OhioHealth Physician Group, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Jason Barfield, Botox, Movement Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuromuscular Disorders, Stroke, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 310, Pickerington, 614-533-5500

Bryan K. Berger, Epilepsy/Seizure Disorders, OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2002, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Jason R. Bisping, Epilepsy/Seizure Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2002, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Aaron L. Boster, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuro-Immunology, Neurosarcoidosis, Spasticity Management, The Boster Center for Multiple Sclerosis, 8000 Ravines Edge Court, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-304-3444

Bakri H. Elsheikh, Neuromuscular Disorders, Clinical Neurophysiology, Muscular Dystrophy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Geoffrey Eubank, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, OhioHealth Physician Group, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Miriam Freimer, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Myasthenia Gravis, Neuromuscular Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Gloria Galloway, Neuromuscular Disorders, Electrodiagnosis, Licking Memorial Neurology, 150 McMillen Drive, Newark, 220-564-7985

Pierre Giglio, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Neuro-Oncology, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4448

Tirisham Gyang, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuromuscular Disorders, Neuro-Immunology, Autoimmune Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

William J. Hicks II, Stroke, Vascular Neurology, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3535 Olentangy River Road, Suite S1501, Columbus, 614-788-6100

David Hinkle, Parkinson’s Disease/Movement Disorders, Dystonia, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3535 Olentangy River Road, Suite S1501, Columbus, 614-533-5500

J. Chad Hoyle, Neuromuscular Disorders, Electromyography (EMG), Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Yasushi Kisanuki, Neurogenetics, Ataxia, Spasticity Management, Spinal Disorders, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 500, Gahanna, 614-293-4969

Stephen J. Kolb, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Neurogenetics, Neuromuscular Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Sandra K. Kostyk, Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Movement Disorders, Spinal Cord Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Sarita Maturu, Epilepsy, Epilepsy in Women, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Ariane Park, Parkinson’s Disease/Movement Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 500, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Zarife Sahenk, Neuro-Pathology, Neuromuscular Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Douglas Scharre, Behavioral Neurology, Alzheimer’s Disease, Memory Disorders, Aphasia-Primary Progressive, Cognitive Impairment-Mild, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Benjamin M. Segal, Multiple Sclerosis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Jaysingh R. Singh, Epilepsy, Electroencephalography (EEG), Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Suite 5A, Dublin, 614-293-1456

Andrew P. Slivka Jr., Stroke, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969

Martin T. Taylor, Migraine, Botox, OrthoNeuro, 5040 Forest Drive, New Albany, 614-890-6555

Neuroradiology

Uses imaging to diagnose and treat diseases of the brain, spine, spinal cord, head, neck and organs of special sense

Eric C. Bourekas, Brain & Spinal Imaging, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Stroke, Osteoporosis Spine-Vertebroplasty, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Interventional Radiology, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2773

Peter J. Pema, Interventional Neuroradiology, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Possesses special knowledge, skills and professional capability in the medical and surgical care of the female reproductive system and associated disorders

Leah Maderia Adkins, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopausal Management, Women’s Health, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Sara M. Alderman, Menopausal Management, Menstrual Disorders, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3503 Southwest Blvd., Grove City, 614-533-6140

Steven Balaloski, Menopausal Management, Menstrual Disorders, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, WomanKind Obstetrics & Gynecology, 725 Buckles Court North, Suite 230, Gahanna, 614-759-6626

Deborah A. Bartholomew, Colposcopy, Vulvar Disease, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pelvic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

James F. Beattie, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 1125 Yard St., Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400

Michael L. Blumenfeld, Gynecology Only, Gynecologic Ultrasound, Uterine Fibroids, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2076

Amber Bondurant-Sullivan, Pregnancy, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 200, Gahanna, 614-293-3069

Joanna Buell, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800

Stephanie M. Conway, Northwest Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates, 3841 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-4801

Tracy Cook, High-Risk Pregnancy, Endometriosis, Contraception, Avina Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Donna T. Diaz, Menopausal Management, Infertility, Gynecology Only, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Kamilah Dixon, Menstrual Disorders, Pregnancy, Underserved Community Health, Women’s Health, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, 3rd Floor, Westerville, 614-293-3069

Mollie Ezzie, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 1125 Yard St., Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400

Melissa Goist, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069

David Goldfarb, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., 2nd Floor, Circleville, 740-474-5024

Harold N. Green, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

William Hammett, Robotic Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700

Matthew Hazelbaker, Avina Women’s Care, 150 Morey Drive, Marysville, 937-644-1244

Geri D. Hewitt, Pediatric & Adolescent Gynecology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Laura Houser, Gynecology Only, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Todd A. Jenkins, Ultrasound, Infertility, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Carol S. Jenkins, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Crosswoods Women’s Health, 55 Dillmont Drive, Suite 102, Columbus, 614-431-1634

Stuart Jones, Endometriosis, Uterine Fibroids, Avina Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Julie Jones, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 7450 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-434-2400

Carl Krantz, High-Risk Pregnancy, Menopausal Management, Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Madhuri Kurup, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400

Alyson H. Leeman, Northwest Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates, 3841 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-4801

Jaina R. Lindauer, Northwest Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates, 3841 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-4801

Hariklia Louvakis, OhioHealth Physician Group, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700

Kathleen Q. Lutter, Gynecology Only, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopausal Management, Menstrual Disorders, Avina Women’s Care, 3545 Olentangy River Road, Suite 401, Columbus, 614-261-0101

Marcie Maffett, Laparoscopic Hysterectomy, Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519

Vicki L. Miller, Gynecology Only, Northwest Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates, 3841 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-4801

Komal Narula, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopausal Management, Gynecologic Ultrasound, Infertility, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Elizabeth A. Orwick, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

John P. Paraskos, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Jennifer B. Powell, Mount Carmel OBGYN, 54 W. High St., Suite B, London, 614-663-3888

Megan Quimper, Women’s Health, Reproductive Health, Diabetes in Pregnancy, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Pap Smear Abnormalities, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 200, Gahanna, 614-293-3069

Jacqueline Rohl, Gynecology Only, Gynecologic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3600 Olentangy River Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-583-5552

Maggie Rosen, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069

Rebecca Rudesill, Breastfeeding, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., 3rd Floor, Dublin, 614-293-3069

David A. Ruedrich, Obstetric Ultrasound, Infertility, Gynecology Only, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Alan R. Sacolick, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 1125 Yard St., Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400

Milroy J. Samuel, Gynecology Only, Complete Healthcare for Women, 5888 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, 614-882-4343

Linbee Sayat, Endometriosis, Menopausal Management, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, Avina Women’s Care, 941 Chatham Lane, Suite 110, Columbus, 614-569-2229

Jonathan Schaffir, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 200, Gahanna, 614-293-3069

Trista K. Schrickel Feller, Avina Women’s Care, 150 Morey Drive, Marysville, 937-644-1244

Andrea, N. Snyder, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, 3rd Floor, Westerville, 614-293-3069

Carrie Soder, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800

Shivkamini Somasundaram, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Gynecology Only, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3600 Olentangy River Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-583-5552

Katherine Strafford, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Marcia L. Summers, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 1125 Yard St., Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400

John N. Teteris, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000

Wayne C. Trout, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069

Leslie Paige Turner, Avina Women’s Care, 941 Chatham Lane, Suite 110, Columbus, 614-569-2229

Brett Worly, Sexual Dysfunction, Pain-Chronic Pelvic, Menstrual Disorders, Vaginal Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069

Ann M. Wurst, Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800

Ophthalmology

Diagnoses, monitors and medically or surgically treats all ocular and visual disorders

Trent D. Albright, Cataract Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Worthington Ophthalmology, 89 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, 614-885-8833

N. Douglas Baker, Glaucoma, Glaucoma-Pediatric, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Kenneth Beckman, Cataract Surgery, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Cornea Transplant, Dry Eye Syndrome, Comprehensive EyeCare of Central Ohio, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-890-5692

Kenneth A. Boyle, Northwest Eye Surgeons, 2250 N. Bank Drive, Columbus, 614-451-7550

Don Bremer, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Strabismus, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 433 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-224-6222

Dominic M. Buzzacco, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Macular Disease/Degeneration, Retinal Detachment, Retina/Vitreous Surgery, MidW. Retina, 6655 Post Road, Dublin, 614-339-8500

Kenneth V. Cahill, Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid/Tear Duct Reconstruction, Orbital Surgery, Oculoplastic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Cybil B. Cassady, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Glaucoma, Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

David Castellano, Corneal Disease & Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Colleen M. Cebulla, Retinal Detachment, Melanoma-Ocular, Macular Degeneration, Retinal Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Megan M. Chambers, Glaucoma, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Brandon C. Cho, Oculoplastic Surgery, Gallo & Cho Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery, 6620 Perimeter Drive, Suite 100, Dublin, 614-766-5438

Raymond Cho, Eyelid/Tear Duct Disorders, Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Orbital Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Thomas J. Dingle, Cornea & Refractive Surgery, Cataract Surgery, LASIK Surgery, Intraocular Lens, Anterior Segment Surgery, Central Ohio Eye Physicians and Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 420, Columbus, 614-224-4297

Alice T. Epitropoulos, Cataract Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Gloria P. Fleming, Glaucoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Jill Foster, Oculoplastic Surgery, Eyelid Surgery/Blepharoplasty, Botox, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Eyes, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Andrew Hendershot, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Cataract Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Shelly Gupta Jain, Glaucoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Curtin G. Kelley, Corneal Disease, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500

Wendy A. Kirkland, Glaucoma, Cataract Surgery, Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500

Marilyn K. Kosier, Cataract Surgery, Eyelid Surgery, Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration, Kosier Eye, 1520 Sheridan Drive, Lancaster, 740-654-8424

Rebecca Kuennen, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Corneal Disease & Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Julie M. Lange, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

David M. Lehmann, Glaucoma, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Mary Lou McGregor, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Low Vision, Strabismus, Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222

Cameron B. Nabavi, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Eyelid Surgery, Eye Trauma, Orbital Surgery, Tear Duct Problems, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Matthew Ohr, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Laser Refractive Surgery, Macular Degeneration, Retinal Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Tyler D. Oostra, Corneal Disease & Surgery, Cataract Surgery, Fuchs’ Dystrophy, Keratoconus, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Karl S. Pappa, Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500

Chirag C. Patel, Retinal Disorders, The Retina Group, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 220, Columbus, 614-464-3937

Andrea Sawchyn, Glaucoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Gregory D. Searcy, Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma, LASIK, PRK Surgery, Intraocular Lens, Erdey Searcy Eye Group, 50 McNaughten Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-863-3937

Mark Slabaugh, Glaucoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Daniel G. Straka, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Eyes, Eyelid Surgery/Blepharoplasty, Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464

Ana Suelves Cogollos, Retinal Disorders, Uveitis, Ocular Inflammatory Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Amit Tandon, Cataract Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Michael B. Wells, Retinal Disorders, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Fatoumata Yanoga, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Retinal Disorders, Retinal Detachment, Macular Disease/Degeneration, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116

Orthopedic Surgery

Cares for patients whose musculoskeletal problems include congenital deformities, trauma, infections, tumors, metabolic disturbances, injuries and degenerative diseases of the spine, hands, feet, knees, hips, shoulders and elbows

Jeffrey R. Backes, Sports Medicine, Knee & Shoulder Surgery, Shoulder Reconstruction, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Knee Injuries/ACL, Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816

Gregory E. Bellisari, Sports Medicine, Arthroscopic Surgery-Knee, Knee Reconstruction & Revision, Shoulder Arthroscopic Surgery, Shoulder Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Keith R. Berend, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Hip & Knee Replacement, Minimally Invasive Surgery, JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331

Gregory C. Berlet, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Sports Injuries-Foot & Ankle, Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center, 350 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 200, Worthington, 614-895-8747

Julie Y. Bishop, Arthroscopic Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Shoulder Replacement, Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2663

Rahul K. Biyani, Hip & Knee Replacement, Hip & Knee Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Bryan T. Chambers, Arthritis-Hip & Knee, Hip & Knee Surgery, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Hip & Knee Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 560 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-839-2300

Nicholas A. Cheney, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Arthroscopic Surgery, Fractures, Sports Injuries-Foot & Ankle, OrthoNeuro, 70 S. Cleveland, Westerville, 614-890-6555

Brian L. Davison, Hip & Knee Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Trauma, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Peter H. Edwards Jr., Sports Medicine, Arthroscopic Surgery-Knee, Knee Injuries/ACL/Meniscus Tears, Cartilage Damage & Transplant, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Thomas J. Ellis, Hip Preservation, Hip Replacement, Hip Replacement-Young Adults, Hip Replacement-Anterior Approach, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), Orthopedic ONE, 6810 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-827-8700

Robert Fada, Joint Replacement, Hip & Knee Surgery, Hip Replacement & Revision, Knee Replacement & Revision, OhioHealth Physician Group, 303 E. Town St., 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-788-5000

Jonathan B. Feibel, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Foot & Ankle Deformities, Fractures, Diabetic Leg/Foot, Sports Injuries-Foot & Ankle, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Jason R. Ferrel, Spinal Surgery, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Spinal Tumors, Spinal Deformity, Herniated Discs, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

David C. Flanigan, Sports Medicine, Sports Injuries, Knee Surgery, Cartilage Regeneration, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2413

Ty Fowler, Hip and Pelvis Reconstruction, Pelvic & Acetabular Fractures, Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816

Bruce French, Trauma, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Robert T. Gorsline, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816

Nicholas Greco, Hip & Knee Replacement, Congenital Orthopaedic Disorders, Osteonecrosis, Arthritis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., First Floor, Suite 1B, Dublin, 614-293-2663

Adam T. Groth, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Foot & Ankle Deformities, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663

David Hannallah, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Milan B. Herceg, Spinal Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Spinal Disorders-Degenerative, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

David Hoang, Sports Medicine, Arthroscopic Surgery, Joint Replacement, Fractures, Orthopedic ONE, 460 W. Central Ave., Delaware, 614-827-8700

John Hwang, Trauma, Fractures, Fractures-Non-Union, Osteomyelitis, Orthopedic ONE,170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Christopher A. Iobst, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery, Limb Lengthening, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Center for Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction, 479 Parsons Ave., Columbus, 614-722-5175

Christopher A. Johansen, Shoulder & Knee Reconstruction, Arthroscopic Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Grant Jones, Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Abhishek Julka, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Elbow Surgery, Hand & Wrist Surgery, JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331

Christopher C. Kaeding, Sports Medicine, Knee Injuries/ACL, Shoulder Surgery, Rotator Cuff Surgery, Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Safdar N. Khan, Spinal Surgery, Spinal Disorders-Degenerative, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663

Kevin E. Klingele, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center, 584 County Line Road West, Westerville, 614-722-5175

Raymond J. Kobus, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Thomas J. Kovack, Arthritis, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Shoulder Replacement, Sports Medicine, Advantage Orthopedics, 103A Commerce Park Drive, Westerville, 614-526-2150

James C. Latshaw, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, Shoulder Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Adolph V. Lombardi, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Hip & Knee Replacement, Minimally Invasive Surgery, JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331

Robert A. Magnussen, Sports Injuries, Knee Injuries/Ligament Surgery, Knee Injuries/ACL, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Robert A. Martin, Sports Medicine, Arthroscopic Surgery, Rotator Cuff Surgery, Knee Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Joel L. Mayerson, Bone Tumors, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Limb Surgery/Reconstruction, Musculoskeletal Tumors, Musculoskeletal Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4420

Michael A. McShane, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Joint Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Paul G. Melaragno, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Joint Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Joseph Mileti, Shoulder Reconstruction, ShoulderReplacement, Elbow Replacement, Elbow Reconstruction, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Timothy Lee Miller, Sports Medicine, Knee Injuries/ACL/Meniscus Tears, Knee & Shoulder Surgery, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Adolescent Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Michael J. Morris, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331

Michael S. Nickoli, Sports Medicine, Minimally Invasive Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 130 Morris Road, Circleville, 740-477-6511

Stephen Olson, Fractures, Trauma, Joint Replacement, Arthroscopic Surgery-Knee, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Madison Health Specialty Care, 210 N. Main St., London, 740-845-7700

Laura Phieffer, Trauma, Fractures in the Elderly, Pelvic & Acetabular Fractures, Fractures-Complex & Non-Union, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663

Joel R. Politi, Hip Replacement & Revision, Knee Replacement & Revision, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

David B. Robie, Arthritis-Knee, Meniscus Tear, Knee-Patella Problems, Rotator Cuff Surgery, Shoulder Arthritis, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Columbus, 614-827-8700

Robert C. Ryu, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Columbus, 614-827-8700

Vivek Sahai, Hip & Knee Replacement, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Thomas J. Scharschmidt, Musculoskeletal Cancer, Pediatric Orthopaedic Cancers, Spinal Surgery-Pediatric & Adult, Bone Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4420

Scott T. Shemory, Shoulder Surgery, Sports Injuries, Sports Medicine, Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816

Robert N. Steensen, Knee Reconstruction & Revision, Knee Injuries/ACL, Arthritis-Knee, Cartilage Damage, Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816

Victor P. Strimbu, Orthopaedics-Non Surgical, Orthopedic ONE, 6810 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-827-8700

Brian J. Tscholl, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Ankle Reconstruction, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Kurt L. Unverferth, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Partial Knee Replacement, Revision Hip and Knee Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Scott E. Van Aman, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Sports Injuries-Foot & Ankle, Diabetic Leg/Foot, Neuromuscular Disorders, Foot & Ankle Deformities, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Corey L. Van Hoff, Trauma, Pelvic & Acetabular Fractures, Fractures, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Scott J. Van Steyn, Cartilage Damage, Knee-Patella Problems, Shoulder Arthritis, ACL Injuries, Biceps Tendon Rupture, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Columbus, 614-827-8700

W. Kelton Vasileff, Sports Medicine, Hip Preservation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Larry W. Watson, Sports Injuries, Arthroscopic Surgery-Knee, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Kenneth J. Westerheide, Sports Medicine, Shoulder Reconstruction, Knee Injuries/ACL, Arthroscopic Surgery-Hip, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Joseph F. Wilcox, Arthroscopic Surgery, Arthritis-Knee, Knee Injuries/ACL/Meniscus Tears, Shoulder Arthroscopic Surgery, Knee Reconstruction, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263

Michael B. Williard, Shoulder Reconstruction, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Elizabeth M. Yu, Spinal Disorders, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Disorders-Degenerative, Spinal Disc Replacement, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225

Otolaryngology

Provides comprehensive medical and surgical care for patients with diseases and disorders that affect the ears, nose, throat, respiratory and upper alimentary systems and related structures

Oliver F. Adunka, Cochlear Implants, Otology & Neuro-Otology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Amit Agrawal, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Head & Neck Cancer Reconstruction, Microvascular Surgery, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Patrick L. Bockenstedt, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 477 Cooper Road, Suite 480, Westerville, 614-273-2230

Carol Bradford, Head & Neck Cancer, Melanoma-Head & Neck, Skin Cancer-Head & Neck, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8074

Ricardo L. Carrau, Skull Base Tumors & Surgery, Nasal & Sinus Cancer & Surgery, Endoscopic Surgery, Salivary Gland Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Roberto J. Castellon, Riverview ENT Center of Central Ohio, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 230, Lancaster, 740-681-8300

Daniel W. Chase, Riverview ENT Center of Central Ohio, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 230, Lancaster, 740-681-8300

Brad W. DeSilva, Laryngeal & Voice Disorders, Swallowing Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Edward E. Dodson, Neurotology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 555 Metro Place North, Suite 475, Dublin, 614-366-3687

Timothy P. Drankwalter, Diseases of the Ears, Nose and Throat, 600 Taylor Station Road, Gahanna, 614-759-8811

Alfred J. Fleming, Ear Disorders, Hearing & Balance Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Throat Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

L. Arick Forrest, Voice Disorders, Swallowing Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Joseph E. Hall, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 120, Dublin, 614-889-8010

Steven M. Hirsch, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Sinus Disorders, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 801 OhioHealth Blvd., Suite 220, Delaware, 614-273-2230

Stephen Y. Kang, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Skin Cancer-Head & Neck, Salivary Gland Tumors, Tongue Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Boris Karanfilov, Sinus Disorders, Balloon Sinuplasty, Sinusitis, Ohio Sinus Institute, 5378 Avery Road, Dublin, 614-771-9871

Brandon Kim, Ear Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Laryngeal & Voice Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Bradley R. Lawson, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Licking Memorial Otolaryngology, 36 McMillen Drive, Newark, 220-564-4270

Michael D. Martyn, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Laura Matrka, Laryngeal & Tracheal Disorders, Laryngeal Stenosis Spectrum, Laryngeal & Vocal Cord Surgery, Laryngeal & Voice Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Blaize A. O’Brien, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-538-2424

Matthew Old, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Head & Neck Reconstruction, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Vascular Lesions-Head & Neck, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Bradley A. Otto, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Enver Ozer, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Head & Neck Reconstruction, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Kenneth C. Parker, Head & Neck Surgery, Licking Memorial Otolaryngology, 36 McMillen Drive, Newark, 220-564-4270

James W. Rocco, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Cherie Ryoo, Ear Disorders, Hearing & Balance Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Throat Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-273-2230

John M. Ryzenman, Neurotology, Ohio Ear Institute, 387 County Line Road W., Suite 115, Westerville, 614-891-9190

Minka L. Schofield, Allergy & Immunotherapy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 2C, Westerville, 614-366-3687

Nolan B. Seim, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Reconstructive Microvascular Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074

Adam C. Spiess, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 477 Cooper Road, Suite 480, Westerville, 614-273-2230

Evan Tobin, Nasal & Sinus Surgery, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Sleep Disorders/Apnea/Snoring, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Balloon Sinuplasty, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-273-2230

Darryl N. Willett, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery

Surgically corrects and enhances the ears, nose, throat and related structures of the head and neck

Jeffrey A. Hall, Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Pediatric Facial Plastic Surgery, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230

Leslie R. Kim, Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Facial Paralysis, Skin Cancer/Facial Reconstruction, Trauma-Face, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687

Stephen P. Smith Jr., Rhinoplasty, Facial Reconstruction, Cosmetic Surgery-Face, Laser Surgery, Smith Facial Plastics, 725 Buckles Court North, Suite 210, Gahanna, 614-245-4263

Pain Medicine

Cares for patients experiencing problems with acute, chronic and/or cancer pain in both hospital and ambulatory settings

Gregory M. Figg, Pain Management, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 210, Westerville, 614-533-3162

Whitney Luke, Pain - Cancer, Pain-Chronic, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225

Yeshwant P. Reddy, Pain-Spine, Pain-Interventional Techniques, Pain-Back & Neck, OhioHealth Physician Group, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500

Melissa Tornero-Bold, Pain-Interventional Techniques, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225

Pathology

Deals with the causes and nature of disease and contributes to diagnosis, prognosis and treatment through knowledge gained by laboratory application of the biologic, chemical and physical sciences

Wei Chen, Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Pathology, 450 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5905

Wendy, L. Frankel, Gastrointestinal Pathology, Liver Pathology, Pancreatic Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1645 Neil Ave., Columbus, 614-688-8660

O. Hans Iwenofu, Bone & Soft Tissue Pathology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8000

Giovanni Lujan, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8000

Anil V. Parwani, Urologic Pathology, Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Kidney Pathology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8496

Christopher R. Pierson, Neuro-Pathology, Brain Tumors, Central Nervous System Cancer, Perinatal Pathology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Laboratory Medicine/Anatomic Pathology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5450

Nilsa C. Ramirez, Gynecologic Pathology, Perinatal Pathology, Obstetric Pathology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5643

Adrian Suarez, Gynecologic Pathology, Cytopathology, Endometrial Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8000

Martha Yearsley, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gastrointestinal Pathology, Transfusion Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-1727

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology

Allergist/immunologist who works with children

Elizabeth A. Erwin, Asthma & Allergy, Immune Deficiency, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy and Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404

Irene J. Mikhail, Food Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy and Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404

Peter J. Mustillo, Immunology, Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy and Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404

Margaret T. Redmond, Food & Drug Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy and Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5500

David R. Stukus, Asthma, Food Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy and Immunology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200

Pediatric Anesthesiology

Anesthesiologist who works with children

Olubukola O. Nafiu, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4200

Vidya Raman, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4200

Pediatric Cardiology

Treats heart diseases and abnormalities in children

Aimee Armstrong, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Catheterization, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2537

Curt J. Daniels, Congenital Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiac Catheterization, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200

Robert J. Gajarski Jr., Transplant Medicine-Heart, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200

Naomi J. Kertesz, Arrhythmias, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200

Omar M. Khalid, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200

John P. Kovalchin, Echocardiography, Cardiac MRI, Congenital Heart Disease-Adult & Child, Cardiac Imaging, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200

May Ling Mah, Congenital Heart Disease-Adult, Heart Disease in Pregnancy, Cardiac Imaging, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200

Deipanjan Nandi, Cardiomyopathy, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Karen M. Texter, Fetal Echocardiography, Congenital Heart Disease, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine

Critical care specialist who works with children

Onsy S. Ayad, Hospital Medicine, Critical Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Critical Care, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3435

Maria Estrada, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Critical Care, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3435

Markita L. Suttle, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Critical Care, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3435

Pediatric Dermatology

Dermatologist who works with children

Esteban Fernandez Faith, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Dermatology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5777

Sasigarn A. Bowden, Diabetes, Metabolic Bone Disorders, Calcium Disorders, Obesity, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 380 Butterfly Garden Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Monika Chaudhari, Diabetes, Turner Syndrome, Adrenal Disorders, Growth Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 380 Butterfly Garden Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Robert P. Hoffman, Hypoglycemia, Diabetes, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 380 Butterfly Garden Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Aurelia C. Holland Wood, Diabetes, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4425

Justin A. Indyk, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4425

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Gastroenterologist who works with children

John A. Barnard, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Brendan Boyle, Celiac Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease/Crohn’s, Ulcerative Colitis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450

Steven L. Ciciora, Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders, Liver Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450

Carlo Di Lorenzo, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Cheryl E. Gariepy, Pancreatic Disease, Liver Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450

Praveen S. Goday, Nutrition, Short Bowel Syndrome, Weight Management, Failure to Thrive, Cystic Fibrosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450

Kent C. Williams, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Endoscopy, GI Disorders in Autism, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Desalegn T. Yacob, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Endoscopy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Diagnoses and treats blood diseases and cancers in children

Rolla F. Abu-Arja, Bone Marrow Transplant, Immune Deficiency, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Anthony N. Audino, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550

Jeffery J. Auletta, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Infections in Cancer Patients, Immunotherapy, Pediatric Cancers, Leukemia & Lymphoma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Timothy P. Cripe, Solid Tumors, Bone Tumors, Neuroblastoma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Amy L. Dunn, Hemophilia, Thrombotic Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Maryam Fouladi, Neuro-Oncology, Brain Tumors, Neurofibromatosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550

Terri L. Guinipero, Leukemia & Lymphoma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550

Amanda E. Jacobson-Kelly, Benign Hematology, Hematologic Disorders, Bone Marrow Failure Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550

Bryce A. Kerlin, Thrombotic Disorders, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Randal S. Olshefski, Brain Tumors, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Mark A. Ranalli, Neuroblastoma, Kidney Cancer, Germ Cell Tumors, Melanoma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Vilmarie Rodriguez, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550

Bhuvana A. Setty, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Vascular Malformations/Birthmarks, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550

Anthony D. Villella, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550

Nicholas Yeager, Bone Tumors, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Treats infectious diseases of all types and in all organs, as they present in children

Monica Isabel Ardura, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4450

William J. Barson, Streptococcal Infections, Meningitis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

Pablo J. Sanchez, Infectious Disease-Perinatal, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450

Rebecca Wallihan, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4450

Pediatric Nephrology

Nephrologist who works with children

O.N. Ray Bignall II, Kidney Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4360

John D. Mahan, Dialysis Care, Renal Replacement Therapy, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, Glomerulonephritis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Hiren P. Patel, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

John David Spencer, Urinary Tract Infections, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4360

Beth A. Vogt, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Diana Zepeda-Orozco, Kidney Disease, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4360

Pediatric Otolaryngology

Otolaryngologist who works with children

Tendy Chiang, Airway Reconstruction, Airway Disorders, Swallowing Disorders, Neck Masses, Cleft Palate/Lip, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600

Charles A. Elmaraghy, Sinus Disorders/Surgery, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Tumors, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 2B, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Jonathan M. Grischkan, Airway Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Head & Neck Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 2B, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Kris R. Jatana, Aerodigestive Foreign Bodies and Injury Prevention, Head & Neck Surgery, Facial Reconstruction, Airway Reconstruction, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600

Prashant S. Malhotra, Hearing Loss, Cochlear Implants, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600

Meredith N. Merz Lind, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Sleep Apnea, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 2B, Columbus, 614-722-6200

James M. Ruda, Sinus Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Voice Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 2B, Columbus, 614-722-6200

Patrick C. Walz, Facial Reconstruction, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600

Gregory James Wiet, Vocal Cord Disorders, Voice Disorders, Ear Infections, Cleft Palate/Lip, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6600

Pediatric Pulmonology

Treats diseases of the lungs in children

Kavitha Kotha, Cystic Fibrosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Karen S. McCoy, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Shahid I. Sheikh, Asthma, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Cystic Fibrosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Richard D. Shell, Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Asthma, Pulmonary Complications-Neurodisability, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766

Pediatric Rheumatology

Rheumatologist who works with children

Stacy P. Ardoin, Lupus/SLE, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Rheumatology, 700 Children’s Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-722-5525

Pediatric Surgery

Manages a broad spectrum of surgical conditions affecting almost any area of the body in children

Jennifer H. Aldrink, Surgical Oncology, Solid Tumors, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Gail E. Besner, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Renata B. Fabia, Burn Care, Trauma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Jonathan I. Groner, Trauma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Brian D. Kenney, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Critical Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Marc P. Michalsky, Bariatric/Obesity Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Neonatal Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Jaimie D. Nathan, Transplant Surgery-Pediatric, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-8482

Benedict C. Nwomeh, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Oluyinka O. Olutoye, Fetal Surgery, CongenitalMalformations, Congenital Anomalies-Neonatal, Spina Bifida, Congenital Anomalies - Thoracic, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3127

Rajan K. Thakkar, Trauma, Burn Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900

Pediatric Urology

Urologist who works with children

Venkata R. Jayanthi, Urinary Tract Infections, Hydronephrosis, Hypospadias, Laparoscopic Surgery, Genitalia Ambiguity, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Urology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite D, Columbus, 614-722-6630

Pediatrics

Manages the physical, emotional and social health of children from birth to young adulthood

Hanaa Abdelmessih, Licking Memorial Pediatrics - Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Newark, 220-564-4949

Nikola Al-ain, OhioHealth Physician Group, 610 S. Plum St., Marysville, 937-644-1920

Richard Baltisberger, Licking Memorial Pediatrics - Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Newark, 220-564-4949

Carrie J. Barnes-Mullett, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Kathleen Blake, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

Jennifer Burkham, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

Shari L. Burns, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Jennifer H. Campbell, Central Ohio Primary Care, Building Blocks Pediatrics, 6503 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-434-5437

Ann M. Croft, Pediatric Associates, 1021 Country Club Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-501-7337

Amy E. Deibel, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Michael DiBartola, Preventive Medicine, Newborn Care, Sports Medicine, Central Ohio Primary Care, Riverside Pediatric Associates, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 210, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Kevin Dickerson, Central Ohio Primary Care, Riverside Pediatric Associates, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 210, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Julie M. Dunlea, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Michael R. Franks, Powell Pediatric Care, 55 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-888-8989

Kathleen Fulop, Sports Medicine, Central Ohio Primary Care, Mid-Ohio Pediatrics and Adolescents, 465 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-899-0000

Jumana C. Giragos, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Shelley Gittens, Preventive Medicine, Licking Memorial Pediatrics - Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Newark, 220-564-4949

Megan E. Heitzman, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Michele M. Hensley, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386

Roopa Kartan, Newborn Care, Child Development, Adolescent Medicine, Allergy, Asthma, OhioHealth Physician Group, 610 S. Plum St., Marysville, 937-644-1920

Rena T. Kasick, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Hospital Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Cheryl K. Kirkby, Central Ohio Primary Care, Mill Valley Pediatrics, 17853 State Route 31, Suite C, Marysville, 937-578-4210

Brian T. Klima, Neonatal Addiction, Preventive Medicine, Licking Memorial Pediatrics - Pataskala, One Healthy Place, Suite 203, Pataskala, 220-564-1925

William E. Knobeloch, Nutrition, Telemedicine, ADD/ADHD, Step by Step Pediatrics, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-9505

Irene P. Koesters, Newborn Care, Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557

Justin A. Krueger, Newborn Care, Central Ohio Primary Care, Marysville Primary Care, 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd., Suite 210, Marysville, 937-644-1441

Robert C. LaMonte, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

William W. Long, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Jamie R. Macklin, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Hospital Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Jennifer Mastruserio, Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, 5072 Reed Road, Columbus, 614-326-1600

George M. Messick, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Upper Arlington Pediatrics, 4919 Dierker Road, Columbus, 614-457-4952

Jennifer Lynn Miller, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386

Adrienne H. Mott-Young, Preventive Medicine, Newborn Care, Central Ohio Primary Care, Mill Valley Pediatrics, 17853 State Route 31, Marysville, 937-578-4210

Mark A. Muresan, Central Ohio Primary Care, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 2876 Hilliard Rome Road, Hilliard, 614-529-4260

Garey H. Noritz, Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Complex Diagnosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Complex Health Care Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5808

Autumn M. O’Brien, Newborn Care, Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557

Brad T. Pfau, Heart of Ohio Pediatrics, 1671 W. Main St., Newark, 740-522-5437

Barbara B. Rayo, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Purbi S. Sahai, Ohio Center for Pediatrics, 6255 Emerald Parkway, Suite A, Dublin, 614-766-3344

Elizabeth Schloss, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

Catherine C. Sinclair, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Hospital Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000

Robert W. Snyder, Newborn Care, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

Donna L. Sterling, Central Ohio Primary Care, Riverside Pediatric Associates, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 210, Columbus, 614-267-7878

Nicholas S. Stevens, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Katrina S. Tansky, Nutrition, Obesity, Central Ohio Primary Care, Step by Step Pediatrics, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-9505

Timothy A. Teller, Newborn Care, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800

John D. Toth, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000

H. Scott Tyson, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222

Diana T. Wagner, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771

Ray Wheasler, Central Ohio Primary Care, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 2876 Hilliard Rome Road, Hilliard, 614-529-4260

Dominique R. Williams, Obesity, Obesity in Adolescents, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4824

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Also known as rehabilitation medicine; diagnoses, evaluates and treats patients with physical disabilities

Michael Baria, Arthritis, Sports Injuries, Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Outpatient Care Lewis Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Suite 1100, Lewis Center, 614-293-3600

Sheital Bavishi, Botox, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Spasticity Management, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Albert C. Clairmont, Spasticity Management, Electrodiagnosis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Samuel C. Colachis III, Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation, Electrodiagnosis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

William R. Fitz, PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), Epidural and Joint Injections, Non-Surgical Lumbar and Cervical Treatment, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

Carl D. Gelfius, Pediatric Rehabilitation, Brain Injury Rehabilitation-Pediatric, Cerebral Palsy, Electrodiagnosis, Concussion, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Sarah Grove, Neuro-Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 3300, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Karl W. Klamar, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Concussion, Movement Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Jacqueline McGowan, Sports Medicine, Osteoarthritis, Central Ohio Primary Care, 568 S. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-895-3344

Michelle A. Miller, Pediatric Rehabilitation, Trauma Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Michelle A. Mysiw, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

William S. Pease, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke Rehabilitation, Gait Disorders, Spasticity Management, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

Jonathan S. Pedrick, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Concussion, Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1010, Columbus, 614-566-4191

Robert H. Perkins, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1010, Columbus, 614-566-4191

Nathan S. Rosenberg, Pediatric Rehabilitation,Cerebral Palsy, Brain Injury Rehabilitation-Pediatric, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050

Jeffrey A. Strakowski, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Injuries, Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1010, Columbus, 614-566-4191

V. Brandon Thompson, Spinal Rehabilitation, Sports Medicine, Electrodiagnosis, Interventional Spine, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Mark E. Tornero, Stroke Rehabilitation, Amputee Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211

David M. Witter, Pain-Back & Neck, Spinal Rehabilitation, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900

Plastic Surgery

Uses surgery to repair, reconstruct or replace physical defects of form or function involving the skin, musculoskeletal system, facial structures, hands, extremities, breast, trunk and external genitalia

Tyler Angelos, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Breast, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-246-6900

Rajiv Y. Chandawarkar, Cancer Reconstruction, Microsurgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Albert Chao, Cancer Reconstruction, Microvascular Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Min-Jeong Cho, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Breast Reconstruction, Microsurgery, Lymphedema, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Brian K. Dorner, Cosmetic Surgery, Facelift, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Body, Breast Augmentation, Fillers & Injectables, Dorner Plastic Surgery, 4930 Bradenton Ave., Dublin, 614-336-9000

Robert T. Heck, Cosmetic Surgery, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Breast Reconstruction, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-246-6900

Robert S. Houser, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Mommy Makeover, Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetics and Plastics Surgery of Columbus, 41 Commerce Park Drive, Westerville, 614-890-5565

Sonu A. Jain, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 3rd Floor, Suite 3200, Columbus, 614-366-4263

Jeffrey E. Janis, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Breast, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Migraine, Breast Reduction, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Richard Eugene Kirschner, Cleft Palate/Lip, Craniofacial Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6299

Clara N. Lee, Breast Reconstruction, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Microsurgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Craig Lehrman, Reconstructive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Jason Brett Lichten, Central Ohio Plastic Surgery, 2656 N. Columbus St., Suite A, Lancaster, 740-653-5064

James D. McMahan, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Body, Cosmetic Surgery-Breast, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Advanced Aesthetic & Laser Surgery, 4845 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 230, Columbus, 614-459-0060

Amy M. Moore, Hand Surgery, Pediatric Plastic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Gregory D. Pearson, Craniofacial Surgery, Pediatric Plastic Surgery, Facial Reconstruction, Cleft Palate/Lip, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Stephen J. Poteet Jr., Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Breast Reconstruction, Ohio Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, 112 Morey Drive, Marysville, 937-709-0942

Timothy A. Treece, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Body, Breast Cosmetic Surgery, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-490-2164

Cristiane M. Ueno, Breast Augmentation, Facial Feminization Surgery (FFS), Burns-Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

Susan D. Vasko, Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Breast Reduction, Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Liposuction, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-490-2164

Lambros K. Viennas, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Breast Reconstruction, Breast Reduction, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566

John Wakelin, Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Breast Reduction, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Liposuction, Rhinoplasty, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-246-6900

Mark D. Wells, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Hand Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 285 E. State St., Suite 600, Columbus, 614-566-9496

Christopher G. Zochowski, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction, Abdominoplasty, Zochowski Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, 725 Buckles Court, Suite 210, Gahanna, 614-490-7500

Psychiatry

Specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders

Katherine B. Brownlowe, Neuro-Psychiatry, Brain Injury, Psychiatry in Neurologic Illness, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600

Hossam Guirgis, Hospital Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600

Blessing Igboeli, Addiction/Substance Abuse, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600

Michelle A. Monro, Depression, Mood Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Psychosis, Suicide Prevention, Licking Memorial Behavioral Health Services & Addiction Medicine, Shepherd Hill, 200 Messimer Drive, Newark, 220-564-4873

Smitha Patel, Memorial Psychiatry, 773 S. Walnut St., Marysville, 937-578-4301

Elizabeth A. Yoder, Depression, Mood Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Psychosis, Suicide Prevention, Licking Memorial Behavioral Health Services & Addiction Medicine, Shepherd Hill, 200 Messimer Drive, Newark, 220-564-4873

Grant Yoder, Depression, Mood Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Psychosis, Suicide Prevention, Licking Memorial Behavioral Health Services & Addiction Medicine, Shepherd Hill, 200 Messimer Drive, Newark, 220-564-4873

James Young, Hospital Medicine, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Addiction/Substance Abuse, Mood Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600

Pulmonary Disease

Treats diseases of the lungs and airways

Peter R. Bachwich, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4999

Nitin Bhatt, Sleep Medicine, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Megan Conroy, Asthma, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Westerville, 614-293-4925

Asok Dasgupta, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Interstitial Lung Disease, Lung Cancer, Mount Carmel Pulmonary and Sleep, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-627-1300

Lynn Fussner, Vasculitis, Sleep Disorders, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Adam Manko, Lung Disease, Sleep Medicine, Madison Health Specialty Care, 210 N. Main St., London, 740-845-7700

Jennifer W. McCallister, Asthma, Critical Care, Sleep Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Stella Ogake, Pulmonary Nodules, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3691 Ridge Mill Road, Hilliard, 614-293-4925

Jonathan Parsons, Asthma, Breathing Disorders, Bronchitis, Cough, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Mahmoud Qadoom, Sleep Disorders, Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 230, Westerville, 614-898-9340

Carleen Spitzer, Critical Care, Asthma, Pneumonia, Emphysema, Sleep Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Paresh J. Timbadia, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Interstitial Lung Disease, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Airway Disorders, Mount Carmel Pulmonary and Sleep, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-627-1300

Karen L. Wood, Bronchiolitis Obliterans, Sleep Disorders, Critical Care, OhioHealth Physician Group, 111 S. Grant Ave., Suite 208, Columbus, 614-566-9143

Radiation Oncology

Provides therapeutic application of radiant energy and its modifiers to manage disease, especially malignant tumors

Dukagjin Blakaj, Head & Neck Cancer, Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT), Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT), Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy, Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, 614-293-8415

Arnab Chakravarti, Brain Tumors, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Suite 252F, Columbus, 614-293-0672

Dayssy Alexandra Diaz Pardo, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Genitourinary Cancer, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8415

John Grecula, Head & Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8415

Douglas D. Martin, Brachytherapy, Cervical Cancer, Chemo-Radiation Combined Therapy, Gynecologic Cancers, Prostate Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8415

Darrion L. Mitchell, Head & Neck Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8415

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

An obstetrician/gynecologist who manages complex problems relating to reproductive endocrinology and infertility

Akas Jain, Women’s Health, Infertility-IVF, Reproductive Gynecology, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 100, Westerville, 614-895-3333

Laura C. Londra, Infertility, Infertility-IVF, Miscarriage-Recurrent, Tubal Ligation Reversal, Egg & Embryo Freezing, Ohio Reproductive Medicine, 535 Reach Blvd., Suite 200, Columbus, 614-451-2280

Rheumatology

Diagnoses and treats diseases of the joints, muscles, bones and tendons, including arthritis, back pain, muscle strains, athletic injuries and collagen diseases

Ali Ajam, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Gout/Pseudogout, Lupus/SLE, Spondyloarthritis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Suite 4C, Dublin, 614-293-4837

Abha R. Gupta, Memorial Rheumatology, 500 London Ave., Marysville, 937-578-2020

Wael N. Jarjour, Lupus/SLE, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Seth M. Kantor, Osteoporosis, OhioHealth Physician Group, 303 E. Town St., 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-788-5000

Catherine Lee, Autoimmune Disease, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Columbus Arthritis Center, 1211 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-486-5200

Zhanna Mikulik, Psoriatic Arthritis, Gout/Pseudogout, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837

Matthew L. Mundwiler, Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Autoimmune Disease, Columbus Arthritis Center, 1211 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-486-5200

Sleep Medicine

Treats sleep disorders

Aneesa, M. Das, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

John S. Kim, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Sleep Disorders, Narcolepsy, Sleep & Breathing Research Institute, 1251 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-297-7704

Ulysses, J. Magalang, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925

Sports Medicine

Specialist trained in the enhancement of health and fitness and in the prevention of injury and illness

Steven Albrechta, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Westerville, 614-293-3600

James R. Borchers Jr., Musculoskeletal Injuries, Repetitive Strain Injuries, Pediatric Sports Medicine, Orthopaedics-Non Surgical, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Monique S. Brady, Family Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 200, Pickerington, 614-788-4222

Darrin L. Bright, OhioHealth Physician Group, 5868 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Kelley Clem, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700

B. Rodney Comisar, Shoulder & Knee Surgery, OrthoNeuro, 70 S. Cleveland, Westerville, 614-890-6555

Jason P. Dapore, Musculoskeletal Ultrasound, PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), Musculoskeletal Disorders, Musculoskeletal Injuries, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3773 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-566-3810

Jason J. Diehl, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6955 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-566-1420

Douglas J. Diorio, Acupuncture, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Craig W. Fortman, Sports Injuries, OhioHealth Physician Group, 2030 Stringtown Road, Suite 200, Grove City, 614-544-0054

Thomas G. Hospel, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6955 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-566-1420

Michael Jonesco, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Andrew Lawson, Orthopaedics-Non Surgical, Sports Injuries, Concussion, Injury Prevention, Madison Health Sports Medicine, 210 N. Main St., London, 740-845-7700

Donald C. Lemay, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 200, Pickerington, 614-788-4222

Kendra McCamey, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Thomas L. Pommering, Pediatric Sports Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center, 584 County Line Road West, Westerville, 614-722-6200

Edward Y. Qiao, Orthopaedics-Non Surgical, OhioHealth Orthopaedics, 130 Morris Road, Circleville, 740-477-6511

Vismai C. Sinha, Family Medicine, Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600

Bryant James Walrod, Musculoskeletal Injuries, Concussion, Repetitive Strain Injuries, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600

Surgery

Manages a broad spectrum of surgical conditions affecting almost any area of the body

Doreen Agnese, Surgical Oncology, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Melanoma, Cancer Genetics, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Joal D. Beane, Surgical Oncology, Melanoma, Sarcoma, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Nicole P. Bernal, Burn Care, Surgical Critical Care, Trauma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Trauma and Critical Care, 1581 Dodd Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2101

Sylvester M. Black, Transplant-Multi Organ, Liver & Biliary Surgery, Liver & Biliary Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8746

William E. Carson III, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Melanoma, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Jordan M. Cloyd, Surgical Oncology, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Hepatobiliary Cancer, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Metastatic Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Carlo Contreras, Surgical Oncology, Skin Cancer, Sarcoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Priya Dedhia, Endocrine Cancers, Thyroid & Parathyroid Cancer & Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Mary E. Dillhoff, Surgical Oncology, Pancreatic Surgery, Liver & Biliary Surgery, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Robotic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-5066

Daniel Eiferman, Trauma/Critical Care, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Critical Care, Hernia-Complex, Lymphedema, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Trauma and Critical Care, 1581 Dodd Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2101

Aslam Ejaz, Surgical Oncology, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Liver & Biliary Cancer, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Victor F. Ferrini, Colon & Rectal Surgery, Gallbladder Surgery, Liver Surgery, Pancreatic Surgery, Hernia, Licking Memorial Surgical Services, 30 Messimer Drive, Newark, 220-564-1880

Valerie P. Grignol, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Sarcoma, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Jeffrey W. Hazey, Laparoscopic Surgery, Memorial General & Colorectal Surgery, 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd., Suite 100, Marysville, 937-578-2650

Donald E. Hura, OhioHealth Physician Group, 5131 Beacon Hill Road, Suite 220, Columbus, 614-544-1880

John D. Leff, Gallbladder Surgery, Hernia, Sports Hernia, Riverside Surgical Associates, 3545 Olentangy River Road, Suite 525, Columbus, 614-261-1900

Ashley Limkemann, Transplant Surgery, Transplant-Liver, Transplant-Kidney, Transplant-Pancreas, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-6724

Michael Paul Meara, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Hernia, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3230

Christopher S. Meyer, Colon & Rectal Surgery, Gallbladder Surgery, Liver Surgery, Pancreatic & Biliary Surgery, Hernia, Licking Memorial Surgical Services, 30 Messimer Drive, Newark, 220-564-1880

Barbra S. Miller, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Thyroid Cancer & Surgery, Adrenal Surgery, Adrenal Cancer, Surgical Oncology, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Bradley J. Needleman, Bariatric/Obesity Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery-Advanced, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-6675

Michael (Shay) S. O’Mara, Trauma, Critical Care, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, 111 S. Grant Ave., Columbus, 614-566-8765

Samilia Obeng-Gyasi, Breast Cancer, Breast Preservation Surgery, Nipple Sparing Mastectomy, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Bridget A. Oppong, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Breast Preservation Surgery, Nipple Sparing Mastectomy, Sentinel Node Surgery, Cancer Reconstruction, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Cancer, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

Timothy M. Pawlik, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Raphael E. Pollock, Sarcoma, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171

Benjamin K. Poulose, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Hernia, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230

Stephen P. Povoski, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Sentinel Node Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040

David J. Robertson, General Surgical Associates, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 301, Lancaster, 740-687-5437

Brent M. Savage, Colon & Rectal Surgery, Gallbladder Surgery, Liver Surgery, Pancreatic Surgery, Hernia, Licking Memorial Surgical Services, 30 Messimer Drive, Newark, 220-564-1880

Austin D. Schenk, Abdominal Transplant Surgery, Transplant-Liver, Transplant-Kidney, Transplant-Pancreas, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-6724

Kristine D. Slam, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Central Ohio Surgical Associates, 6075 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-864-6363

W. Kenneth Washburn, Abdominal Transplant Surgery, Transplant-Kidney, Transplant-Liver, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-6724

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Provides operative, perioperative and critical care of patients with pathologic conditions in the chest

Geoffrey B. Blossom, Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500

P. Aryeh Cohen, Cardiac Surgery-Adult, Heart Valve Surgery, Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery (VATS), Lung Surgery, Thymoma and Thymic Cancer, Fairfield Healthcare Professionals Cardiothoracic Surgery, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 202, Lancaster, 740-681-9020

Steven B. Duff, Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500

Mark E. Galantowicz, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3101

Peter J. Kneuertz, Thoracic Surgery, Lung Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-9059

Robert E. Merritt, Esophageal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9059

Nahush Mokadam, Transplant-Heart, Stem Cell Therapy & Biosurgery, Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), Heart Valve Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5502

Patrick Wells, Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500

Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery

Treats disorders of the female pelvic floor, including pelvic organ prolapse, urinary or fecal incontinence, and constipation

Nicole M. Book, Pelvic Floor Disorders, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4050, Columbus, 614-566-2727

Renee Caputo, Urogynecology, Pelvic OrganProlapse Repair, Pelvic Reconstruction, Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684

Andrew Hundley, Bladder Disorders, Incontinence-Urinary, Pelvic Floor Reconstruction, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4643

Silpa Nekkanti, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Incontinence-Urinary, Incontinence-Fecal, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4643

James Q. Pulvino, Pelvic Floor Disorders, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4050, Columbus, 614-566-2727

Urology

Manages benign and malignant medical and surgical disorders of the genitourinary system and the adrenal gland

Ronney Abaza, Robotic Surgery, Urologic Cancer, Reconstructive Surgery, Central Ohio Urology Group, 5040 Bradenton Ave., Suite B, Dublin, 614-396-2842

Nima Baradaran, Genitourinary Reconstruction, Urologic Trauma, Gender Affirmation Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-8155

Fara M. Bellows, Incontinence-Male & Female, Kidney Stones, Minimally Invasive Urologic Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 402, Circleville, 740-420-7882

Geoffrey N. Box, Endourology, Prostate Cancer/Robotic Surgery, Genitourinary Cancer, Ureter & Renal Pelvis Cancer, Laparoscopic Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

Roy R. Brown Jr., Men’s Health, Incontinence, Licking Memorial Urology, 1980 Tamarack Road, Newark, 220-564-7520

Jeffrey M. Carey, Incontinence-Male & Female, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684

Fadel S. Elkhairi, OhioHealth Physician Group, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite 3G, Columbus, 614-788-2870

Michael Gong, Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

George T. Ho, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 402, Circleville, 740-420-7882

Michael D. Jordan, Memorial Urology, 388 Damascus Road, Marysville, 937-578-2626

Bodo E. Knudsen, Kidney Stones, Prostate Benign Disease (BPH), Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-8155

Cheryl T. Lee, Urologic Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

Christopher McClung, Gender Affirmation Surgery, Reconstructive Surgical Arts, 1020 Dennison Ave., Suite 200, Columbus, 614-618-9018

E. Bradley Pewitt, Urologic Cancer, Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684

Kamal S. Pohar, Urologic Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

Ahmad Shabsigh, Robotic Surgery, Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Penile Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263

Timothy “T.J.” Tausch, Reconstructive Surgery, Urological Prostheses, Urologic Trauma, Genitourinary Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684

Frederick L. Taylor, Erectile Dysfunction, Peyronie’s Disease, Men’s Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684

Stephen R. Vijan, Kidney Stones, Urologic Cancer, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Central Ohio Urology Group, 350 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, 614-944-4800

Eric Ward, OhioHealth Physician Group, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite 3G, Columbus, 614-788-2870

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Uses minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and treat disease in nearly every organ

Sumit Bhatla, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741

Pablo Gamboa, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741

Vascular Surgery

Manages disorders of the blood vessels, excluding the intracranial vessels and the heart, using surgery

Mark DeFrancisco, Venous Insufficiency, Dialysis Access, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Licking Memorial Vascular Surgery, 1371 W. Main St., Newark, 220-564-1965

David A. Epstein, Aneurysm-Aortic, Endovascular Surgery, Limb Salvage, Varicose Veins, Carotid Artery Angioplasty & Stent, OhioHealth Physician Group, 285 E. State St., Suite 260, Columbus, 614-566-9035

Michael Go, Wound Care, Varicose Veins, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-257-3110

Kristine Orion, Aneurysm-Aortic, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8536

Bryan W. Tillman, Endovascular Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-8536

