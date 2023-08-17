Top Doctors 2023: Find Columbus’ Best Physicians in 70 Specialties
Looking for a new primary care physician or specialist? Look no further. Again in 2023, Columbus Monthly partnered with Castle Connolly to present a list of more than 900 of Central Ohio's best physicians, as rated by their peers.
How the List Was Compiled
Addiction Medicine
Evaluates, diagnoses, treats and provides prevention services for substance use disorders
Julie E. Teater, Hospital Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9600
Adolescent Medicine
Multidisciplinary health care specialist trained in the unique physical, psychological and social characteristics of adolescents
Elise DeVore Berlan, Adolescent Gynecology, Reproductive Health, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Andrea Bonny, Opioid Addiction, Reproductive Health, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Fareeda W. Haamid, Reproductive Health, Menstrual Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Cynthia M. Holland-Hall, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Eating Disorders, Reproductive Health, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Adolescent Medicine, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Allergy & Immunology
Treats such conditions as asthma, anaphylaxis, rhinitis, eczema and adverse reactions to drugs, foods and insect stings, as well as immune deficiency issues
Scott Bagenstose, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma, Eczema, Urticaria, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 1110 Beecher Crossing North, Suite C, Gahanna, 614-459-4949
Gregory H. Bennett, Asthma, Food & Drug Allergy, Insect Allergy, Skin Allergies, Immunotherapy, Modern Allergy, 3535 Fishinger Blvd., Suite 280, Hilliard, 614-758-7600
Jennifer Z. Bullock, Asthma & Allergy, Food Allergy, Sinus Disorders, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Bullock Allergy & Asthma, 170 Northwoods Blvd., Suite 120, Columbus, 614-635-9606
Megan E. Goebel, Allergy-Adult & Pediatric, Food Allergy, Hay Fever, Asthma, Eczema, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 2526 London Groveport Road, Grove City, 614-273-2223
Mitchell Grayson, Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis, Anaphylaxis, Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy and Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5500
David W. Hauswirth, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 270, Dublin, 614-273-2230
Debora A. Ortega-Carr, Asthma, Family Allergy & Asthma, 6275 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-759-4730
Tiffany J. Owens, Allergic Rhinitis, Food & Drug Allergy, Asthma, Angioedema, Urticaria, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Westerville, 614-366-3687
Philip N. Rancitelli, Asthma, Rhinitis, Immune Deficiency, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-755-5151
Grace Y. Ryu, Asthma & Allergy, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, Family Allergy & Asthma, 8080 Ravines Edge Court, Columbus, 614-846-5944
Kara Wada, Autoimmune Disease, Allergy & Asthma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687
Anesthesiology
Delivers anesthesia and monitors vital signs during surgery
Fernando L. Arbona, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
Edward Chen, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8000
Victor Ramon Davila, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8000
Douglas Dearth II, Fairfield Anesthesia Associates, 401 N. Ewing St., Lancaster, 740-687-8183
David Eckmann, Hospital Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3333
Hamdy Elsayed-Awad, Hospital Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
Michael K. Essandoh, Hospital Medicine, Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology, Vascular Anesthesiology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
Antolin Flores, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
Charles L. Hamilton III, Hospital Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
Michael Kushelev, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
Alec Lawrence, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
Jonathan Lipps, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
Kenneth Moran, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
John Norton, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 370 W. 9th Ave., Columbus, 614-257-3868
William J. Perez, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
Demicha D. Rankin, Hospital Medicine, Neuroanesthesiology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
Barbara Rogers, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4705
Andrew Roth, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-257-3868
Thomas Smith, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
Andrew N. Springer, Hospital Medicine, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
David Stahl, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 370 W. 9th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
David Yablok, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8487
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Performs intricate technical procedures to elevate heart rhythms and determine appropriate treatment for them
Kamel Addo, Mount Carmel Heart and Vascular Center, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-627-2000
Christopher M. Frank, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Autonomic Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000
John D. Hummel, Arrhythmias, Pacemakers/Defibrillators, Syncope, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677
Steven J. Kalbfleisch, Arrhythmias, Catheter Ablation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677
Cardiovascular Disease
Specializes in diseases of the heart, lungs and blood vessels and manages complex cardiac conditions such as heart attacks and life-threatening, abnormal heartbeat rhythm
William T. Abraham, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677
Eric Ackah, Cardiovascular Imaging, Non-Invasive Cardiology, Nuclear Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 1030 Refugee Road, Suite 280, Pickerington, 614-788-4390
Daniel Addison, Cardio-Oncology, Cardiovascular Imaging, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677
Anne R. Albers, Cardiac Imaging, Heart Valve Disease, Heart Disease in Women, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772
Ragavendra Baliga, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, Cardio-Oncology, Heart Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., First Floor, Columbus, 614-293-7677
Anupam Basuray, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 6300, Columbus, 614-566-2400
Anthony T. Chapekis, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772
Nicholas Davakis, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000
Michael R. Donnally, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 500 London Ave., Suite O, Marysville, 937-642-5490
Sitaramesh Emani, Heart Failure, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-685-8800
Bruce L. Fleishman, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 1325 Stringtown Road, Suite 240, Grove City, 614-533-5000
Veronica Franco, Heart Failure, Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET), Hypertension, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677
Thomas W. Goodlive, Cardiac Imaging, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772
Ayesha Hasan, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677
Manmohan K. Katapadi, Ohio Heart Group, 800 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-252-8300
Gregory K.W. Lam, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 102, Circleville, 740-420-8174
Todd G. Matros, Cardiac Imaging, Heart Attack, Preventive Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772
Laxmi S. Mehta, Heart Disease in Women, Preventive Cardiology, Echocardiography, Heart Disease & Gender, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677
Daniel W. Mudrick, Atrial Fibrillation, Cardiac Imaging, Echocardiography-Transesophageal, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 102, Circleville, 740-420-8174
Michael G. Reinig, Cardiac Electrophysiology, Fairfield Healthcare Professionals Cardiology, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 200, Lancaster, 740-689-4480
Sakima Smith, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 5B, Westerville, 614-293-7677
Gbemiga Sofowora, Nuclear Cardiology, Preventive Cardiology, Echocardiography, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Suite 5B, Dublin, 614-293-7677
Fikadu G. Tekleyes, Cardiac CT Scanning, Cardiac Stress Testing, Echocardiography, Licking Memorial Hospital, Cardiology Department, 1320 W. Main St., First Floor, Newark, 220-564-4177
Timothy Timko, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, 260 Polaris Parkway, 2nd Floor, Westerville, 614-533-3470
Steven J. Yakubov, Interventional Cardiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, Heart and Vascular Physicians, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders in minors
Veena Tripathi Ahuja, Telepsychiatry, Adult ADHD & Autism Evaluation, Anxiety & Depression, ADD/ADHD, Stress Management, Balanced Innovative Care, 3737 Easton Market, Suite 1067, Columbus, 614-602-2172
David A. Axelson, Mood Disorders, Behavioral Disorders, Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000
Richard H. Gilchrist, Psychopharmacology, Psychosomatic Disorders, Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 444 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-938-0167
Child Neurology
Diagnoses and treats all types of disease or impaired function of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system, as well as the blood vessels that relate to these structures
Anne M. Connolly, Muscular Dystrophy, Neuromuscular Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4625
Warren D. Lo, Stroke, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Margie A. Ream, Neonatal Neurology, Epilepsy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 455 Executive Campus Drive, Westerville, 614-722-4625
Laurel Slaughter, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Chang-Yong Tsao, Mitochondrial Disorders, Muscular Dystrophy, Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Jaime-Dawn E. Twanow, Epilepsy, Pediatric Neurocritical Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4625
Jorge Vidaurre, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4625
Pedro Weisleder, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Neurology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4625
Clinical Genetics
Specialist trained in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for patients with genetically linked diseases
Dennis W. Bartholomew, Genetic Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetics and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Kandamurugu Manickam, Down Syndrome, Williams Syndrome, Cancer Genetics, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Genetics and Genomic Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3535
Colon & Rectal Surgery
Diagnoses and treats various diseases of the intestinal tract, colon, rectum, anal canal and perianal area
Mark W. Arnold, Constipation, Colon & Rectal Cancer & Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230
Adam Barker, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Colon & Rectal Cancer & Surgery, Memorial General & Colorectal Surgery, 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd., Suite 100, Marysville, 937-578-2650
Alan E. Harzman, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230
Emily S. Huang, Colon & Rectal Cancer & Surgery, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230
Karamjit K.S. Khanduja, Colon & Rectal Cancer, Anorectal Disorders, Mount Carmel Colon and Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560
Jaswant Madhavan, Mount Carmel Colon and Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560
Anantha Padmanabhan, Mount Carmel Colon and Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560
Charles W. Taylor III, Mount Carmel Colon and Rectal Surgery, 5965 E. Broad St., Suite 250, Columbus, 614-627-1560
Amber Traugott, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Incontinence/Pelvic Floor Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230
Critical Care Medicine
Diagnoses and treats the critically ill and/or injured, especially trauma victims and those with multiple organ dysfunction
Philip T. Diaz, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925
Dermatology
Diagnoses and treats benign and malignant disorders of the skin, mouth, external genitalia, hair and nails, as well as a number of sexually transmitted diseases
Mark A. Bechtel, Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Cutaneous Lymphoma, Blistering Diseases, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 240, Columbus, 614-293-1707
Brian Biernat, Skin Cancer & Moles, Mohs Surgery, Botox & Collagen Therapy, Melanoma, Kybella, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road West, First Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100
David R. Carr, Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer, Reconstructive Surgery, Skin Cancer in Transplant Patients, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 240, Columbus, 614-293-1707
Angela S. Casey, Skin Cancer, Dermatologic Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology, Botox, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W., First Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100
Michael C. Duffey, Pediatric Dermatology, Barrett & Geiss Dermatology, 2000 Newark Granville Road, Suite 202, Granville, 740-587-3376
Thomas J. Hagele, Skin Cancer, Dermatologic Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Licking Memorial Dermatology, 1717 W. Main St., Suite 204, Newark, 220-564-7955
Dean W. Hearne, Medical Dermatology, Skin Cancer Screening, Buckeye Dermatology, 5720 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, 614-761-1151
Shari Hicks-Graham, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Skin Cancer Screening, Downtown Dermatology, 500 E. Main St., Suite 310, Columbus, 614-224-4566
Maya B. Jonas, Skin Cancer Screening, Acne, Psoriasis/Eczema, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Suite 3A, Dublin, 614-293-1707
Benjamin Kaffenberger, Complex Diagnosis, Hospital Medicine, Skin Problems in Cancer Therapy, Autoimmune Disease, Drug Allergy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1328 Dublin Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-293-1707
Jessica Kaffenberger, Acne & Rosacea, Medical Dermatology, Psoriasis/Eczema, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Westerville, 614-293-1707
David R. Lambert, Skin Cancer & Moles, Skin Cancer Screening, Melanoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-0404
Deepa C. Lingam, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W., 2nd Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100
Patricia G. Malerich, Medical Dermatology, Acne, Warts, Nail Diseases, Skin Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Suite 3A, Dublin, 614-293-1707
Susan Massick, Skin Cancer & Moles, Acne & Rosacea, Atopic Dermatitis, Dysplastic Nevi, Psoriasis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Westerville, 614-293-1707
Susan T. Nedorost, Contact Dermatitis, Occupational Skin Diseases, Atopic Dermatitis, Dermatologists of the Central States, 2359 E. Main St, Bexley, 614-947-1716
Alisha Plotner, Medical Dermatology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 540 Officenter Place, Suite 240, Gahanna, 614-293-1707
Larisa Ravitskiy, Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer, Skin Cancer in Transplant Patients, Acne, Cosmetic Dermatology, Ohio Skin Care Institute, 602 Morrison Road, Gahanna, 614-585-9900
Linda S. Rupert, Acne, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Warts, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W., 2nd Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100
Peter C. Seline, Skin Cancer & Moles, Mohs Surgery, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W., 1st Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100
Yang Angela Shen, Acne & Rosacea, Eczema, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer Screening, Buckeye Dermatology, 5720 Blazer Parkway, Dublin, 614-761-1151
Desmond Shipp, Cosmetic Dermatology, Black/Asian Skin Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, 3rd Floor, Westerville, 614-293-1707
Bradley S. Soder, Cosmetic Dermatology, Medical Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery, Center for Surgical Dermatology, 428 County Line Road W., 2nd Floor, Westerville, 614-847-4100
Sharon L. Thornton, Mohs Surgery, Skin Cancer, Columbus Skin Surgery Center, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 260, Dublin, 614-389-2200
Kelly H. Tyler, Skin Disease in Pregnancy, Vulvar Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1328 Dublin Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-293-1707
Patricia M. Witman, Pediatric Dermatology, Vascular Malformations/Birthmarks, Atopic Dermatitis, Hemangiomas, Genetic Disorders-Skin, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Dermatology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5777
Matthew James Zirwas, Contact Dermatitis, Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio, 2359 E. Main St., Bexley, 614-947-1716
Kelley J. Zyniewicz, Medical Dermatology, Dermatologic Surgery, Central Ohio Skin & Cancer, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 210, Westerville, 614-898-7546
Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
Specialist trained in the physical, emotional, behavioral and social development of children
Jennifer R. Walton, Developmental & Behavioral Disorders, Williams Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorders, ADD/ADHD, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Developmental Behavioral Pediatric Clinic, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Suite 3D, Columbus, 614-722-4050
Diagnostic Radiology
Uses imaging to diagnose patients
Brent H. Adler, Pediatric Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2645
Mark J. Hogan, Pediatric Radiology, Interventional Radiology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2363
Jerome A. Rusin, Pediatric Neuroradiology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Radiology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2289
Chadwick L. Wright, PET Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, Cancer Imaging, Cardiac Imaging, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Radiology, 395 W. 12th Ave., 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-685-6628
Adam Young, Body Imaging, Radiology Partners, Columbus Radiology, 471 E. Broad St., Suite 1400, Columbus, 614-228-7231
Emergency Medicine
Focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of unforeseen illness or injury
Creagh Turner Boulger, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8305
Michael Ignacio Prats, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8333
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Treats conditions such as diabetes, metabolic and nutritional disorders, pituitary diseases, and menstrual and sexual problems
Divya Akshintala, OhioHealth Physician Group, 5150 E. Dublin Granville Road, Suite 340, Columbus, 614-566-0610
Nora Alghothani, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998
John D. Blackman, Adrenal Disorders, Diabetes, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 5150 E. Dublin Granville Road, Suite 340, Columbus, 614-566-0610
Marco M. De Santis, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, Menopausal Management, Osteoporosis, Licking Memorial Endocrinology, Moundbuilders Doctors’ Park, Building 2, 1272 W. Main St., Suite 204, Newark, 220-564-1740
Kathleen M. Dungan, Diabetes, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333
Luma Ghalib, Adrenal Disorders, Pituitary Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333
Assem Houssein, Central Ohio Primary Care, Endocrinology Specialists Lancaster, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 130, Lancaster, 740-689-6710
Willa A. Hsueh, Heart Disease in Diabetes Patients, Thyroid Disorders, Hypoglycemia, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333
Steven W. Ing, Metabolic Bone Disorders, Calcium Disorders, Osteoporosis, Parathyroid Disorders, Osteoporosis in Men, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333
Joshua Joseph, Diabetes, Diabetes Prevention, Hypertension, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333
Lawrence Kirschner, Endocrine Cancers, Thyroid Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333
Michelle Kovalaske, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998
Amita V. Maturu, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998
Sophia B. Meis, Central Ohio Primary Care, Columbus Endocrinology, 4895 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-457-7732
Fadi Nabhan, Thyroid Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333
Lekshmi Thankam Nair, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3900 Stoneridge Lane, Suite A, Dublin, 614-685-3333
Pallavy Reddy, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center of Ohio, 7281 Sawmill Road, Suite 100, Dublin, 614-764-0707
Matthew D. Ringel, Thyroid Cancer, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333
Laura Ryan, Osteoporosis, Thyroid Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2076
Jennifer Sipos, Thyroid Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-685-3333
Rundsarah M. Tahboub, Adrenal Disorders, Diabetes, Metabolic Disorders, Thyroid Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4998
Kathleen Wyne, Diabetes, Thyroid Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-685-3333
Family Medicine
Treats all ages, sexes, organ systems and disease entities
Sarah J. Alley, Central Ohio Primary Care, Fairfield Medical Associates, 1781 Countryside Drive, Lancaster, 740-687-8600
Roma P. Amin, Addiction Medicine, Adolescent Medicine, Chronic Illness, LGBTQ+ Health, Obstetrics, OhioHealth Physician Group, 290 E. Town St., Columbus, 614-788-5400
Kimberly B. Austin, Women’s Health, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 230, Westerville, 614-533-3354
Lucas D. Beeley, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150
Garth Bennington, Licking Memorial Family Practice, 1717 W. Main St., Suite 200, Newark, 220-564-1700
Katherine E. Binns, Chronic Illness, Dermatology, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1072 Eagleton Plaza, Suite A, London, 740-852-2568
Angela Caffaratti, Women’s Health, Geriatric Medicine, Adolescent Medicine, Chronic Illness, Central Ohio Primary Care, Buchanan Medical Arts, 101 Commerce Park Drive, Westerville, 614-898-3006
Kara E. Chidester, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness, Women’s Health, Pediatrics, Central Ohio Primary Care, Upper Arlington Preventative Primary Care, 1975 Guilford Road, Upper Arlington, 614-869-0139
Whitney Christian, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health, Adolescent Medicine, Underserved Community Health, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Dublin, 614-685-4614
Aaron Clark, Community Health, Chronic Illness, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Gahanna, 614-293-2614
Ernesto Ortiz Cruzado, ADD/ADHD, Anxiety & Depression, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-688-6490
Kristin E. Devor, Preventive Medicine, Nutrition, Central Ohio Primary Care, Upper Arlington Preventative Primary Care, 1975 Guilford Road, Upper Arlington, 614-869-0139
Kimberly Frazer, Executive Health, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7777
Mimi Ghosh, Diabetes, Cholesterol/Lipid Disorders, Telemedicine, Post COVID-19 Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1980 Bethel Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-685-6056
Rebecca Grant, Diabetes, Hypertension, Adolescent Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 4500, Dublin, 614-788-0588
Talya Greathouse, Licking Memorial Family Practice, 1717 W. Main St., Suite 200, Newark, 220-564-1700
John F. Hedge, Primary Care Sports Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600
Randy L. Hinkle, Preventive Medicine, Sports Medicine, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 230, Westerville, 614-533-3354
Balpreet Jammu, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 100, Worthington, 614-293-5123
Susanna E. Johnson, Preventive Medicine, Central Ohio Primary Care, COPC Marysville, 118 Morey Drive, Suite East, Marysville, 937-738-2126
James Kaehr, Madison Health Primary Care, Park Avenue Medical Building, 55 Park Ave., Suite 275, London, 740-845-7500
Sang-Kyune Lee, Preventive Medicine, FHP Old Schoolhouse Family Practice, 1955 Lancaster-Newark Road, Lancaster, 740-689-2820
Joseph C. Linscott, Linscott Family Practice, 225 Stocksdale Drive, Marysville, 937-644-2070
Jean E. McKee, Adolescent Medicine, Asthma,Diabetes, Preventive Medicine, Sports Medicine, Mount Carmel Medical Group, 7100 Graphics Way, Suite 2400, Lewis Center, 740-953-4100
Austen S. Musick, Acupuncture, Sports Medicine, Concussion Management, Osteopathic Manipulation, OhioHealth Physician Group, 4343 All Seasons Drive, Suite 100, Hilliard, 614-544-1155
Shalina Nair, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 300, Gahanna, 614-293-2614
Eunice Oppenheim-Knudsen, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Dublin, 614-685-4614
Jill Y. Porter, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 2030 Stringtown Road, Suite 300, Grove City, 614-544-0101
Sheila E. Santa, Preventive Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 2030 Stringtown Road, Grove City, 614-566-0987
Lakshmi Seshadri, Diabetes, Preventive Medicine, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6905 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-544-8150
Randhir Sharma, Preventive Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3 Nationwide Plaza, Suite 150, Columbus, 614-788-4066
Wendy L. Summerhill, Preventive Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6680 Perimeter Drive, Suite 120, Dublin, 614-792-5200
Samuel D. Weller, Preventive Medicine, Madison Health Primary Care, 101 E. Main St., West Jefferson, 740-956-1370
Alexander S. Yeh, Adolescent Medicine, Chronic Illness, Diabetes, Hypertension, OhioHealth Physician Group, 4343 All Seasons Drive, Suite 220, Hilliard, 614-544-1100
Gastroenterology
Internist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the digestive organs, including the stomach, bowels, liver and gallbladder
Scott W. Arlin, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-754-5500
Mihir R. Bakhru, Barrett’s Esophagus, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Pancreatic/Biliary Endoscopy (ERCP), Therapeutic Endoscopy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500
Kiran T. Bidari, Endoscopy, Pancreatic & Biliary Disease, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 3400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-754-5500
Lanla Conteh, Liver Disease, Transplant Medicine-Liver, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255
Shail M. Govani, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Crohn’s Disease, Colitis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-754-5500
Philip Hart, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255
Bruce L. Hennessy, Enteroscopy-Small Bowel, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-754-5600
Seth D. Hoffman, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Enteroscopy-Small Bowel, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500
Frances B. Horenstein, Licking Memorial Gastroenterology Services, 1717 W. Main St., Suite 203, Newark, 220-564-2950
Brian M. Isler, Endoscopy & Colonoscopy, Esophageal Disorders, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 85 McNaughten Road, Suite 320, Columbus, 614-754-5500
Sean G. Kelly, Liver Disease, Cirrhosis, Hepatitis, Transplant Medicine-Liver, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255
Somashekar G. Krishna, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer-Early Detection, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Pancreatic/Biliary Endoscopy (ERCP), Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255
Luis F. Lara, Pancreatic Disease, Pancreatic Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255
Sean T. McCarthy, Endoscopy, Pancreatic & Biliary Disease, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 3400 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-754-5500
Gregory M. Meis, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 110, Westerville, 614-754-5500
Priya M. Roy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 110, Westerville, 614-754-5500
Brett C. Sklaw, Endoscopy, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 1025 Refugee Road, Suite 100A, Pickerington, 614-754-5500
Peter P. Stanich, Cancer Risk Assessment, Cancer Genetics, Colon Polyps & Cancer, Hereditary Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6255
Jon Walker, Endoscopy, Pancreatic & Biliary Disease, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-754-5500
John J. Ward, Ohio Gastroenterology Group, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 110, Westerville, 614-754-5500
Geriatric Medicine
Specialist with knowledge of the aging process and special skills in the diagnostic, therapeutic, preventative and rehabilitative aspects of illness in the elderly
Tanya R. Gure, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2400, Columbus, 614-293-8054
Lakshmi Rangaswamy, Geriatric Functional Assessment, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3595 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-566-5456
Gynecologic Oncology
Obstetrician/gynecologist who provides consultation and comprehensive management of all patients with a gynecologic cancer
Floortje J. Backes, Gynecologic Cancers, Gynecologic Surgery-Complex, Clinical Trials, Gynecologic Cancer-Rare, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873
Kristin L. Bixel, Minimally Invasive Surgery,Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873
David E. Cohn, Robotic Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873
Larry J. Copeland, Ovarian Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers, Gynecologic Cancer-Rare, Gestational Trophoblastic Disease, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873
David M. O’Malley, Robotic Surgery, Gynecologic Cancers, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 3651 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-293-3873
Luis Vaccarello, Gynecologic Cancers, The Mark H. Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Blvd., Columbus, 614-383-6000
Hand Surgery
Treats problems affecting the hand, wrist and forearm
Hisham M. Awan, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Sports Injuries, Fractures & Tendon Transfers, Ohio State Hand and Upper Extremity, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3200, Columbus, 614-366-4263
Brent A. Bickel, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Tendon Injuries, Arthritis-Wrist & Hand, Tennis Elbow, Fractures, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Paul A. Cook, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand Reconstruction, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263
Craig N. Dimitris, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Microvascular Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816
Charan Gowda, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand & Wrist Surgery, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263
Kanu S. Goyal, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3200, Columbus, 614-366-4263
James F. Nappi, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand Reconstruction, Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Microsurgery, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263
James E. Popp, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Pediatric Hand Surgery, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Arthroscopic Surgery-Wrist, Arthritis-Hand, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Daniel P. Quinn, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Cubital Tunnel Syndrome, Tennis Elbow, Orthopedic ONE, 560 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-839-2300
Michael A. Rerko, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Dupuytren’s Contracture, Nerve Compression, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Amy Speeckaert, Tendon Injuries, Hand Injuries, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3200, Columbus, 614-366-4263
Marlo Van Steyn, Hand & Wrist Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Raymond K. Wurapa, Hand & Wrist Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Hematology
Treats such conditions as anemia, clotting disorders, sickle cell disease, hemophilia, leukemia and lymphoma
Seema A. Bhat, Leukemia-Chronic Lymphocytic, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5066
David A. Bond, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s, Immunotherapy, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196
Uma Borate, Leukemia, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196
Spero R. Cataland, Hematologic Malignancies, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9441
Yvonne A. Efebera, Amyloidosis, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Multiple Myeloma, OhioHealth Physician Group, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite A3, Columbus, 614-566-2500
Narendranath Epperla, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196
Andrew V. Grainger, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130
Michael R. Grever, Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Drug Development, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196
Joseph Hofmeister, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130
Abdullah M. Khan, Blood and Marrow Transplant, Multiple Myeloma, Plasma Cell Disorders, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196
Kami J. Maddocks, Lymphoma, Leukemia-Chronic Lymphocytic, Clinical Trials, Immunotherapy, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3196
Alice Mims, Leukemia, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196
Kerry A. Rogers, Leukemia-Chronic Lymphocytic, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5066
Jennifer E. Vaughn, Myeloproliferative Disorders, Benign Hematology, Hemophilia, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9441
Jennifer Woyach, Leukemia & Lymphoma, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196
Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Specialist who focuses on comfort care for those with serious, complex and/or terminal illnesses
Philip H. Santa-Emma, Palliative Care, Mount Carmel Hospice, 777 W. State St., Suite 501, Columbus, 614-234-0200
Infectious Disease
Internist who treats infectious diseases of all types and in all organs
Timothy W. Anderson, Central Ohio Primary Care, Columbus Infectious Disease Specialists, 625 Africa Road, Suite 320, Westerville, 614-508-0110
Jose A. Bazan, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854
Shandra Day, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854
George J. Gianakopoulos, Travel Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 3000, Columbus, 614-788-5200
Susan L. Koletar, HIV/AIDS, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854
Christina T. Liscynesky, HIV, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854
Carlos D. Malvestutto, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854
David A. Wininger, HIV/AIDS, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1581 Dodd Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4854
Internal Medicine
Provides long-term, comprehensive care in the office and hospital, managing both common and complex illnesses of adolescents, adults and the elderly
Seuli Brill, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 895 Yard St., Columbus, 614-293-7980
Megan E. Brundrett, Pediatrics, HIV/AIDS, Infectious Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, South High Primary Care, 1405 S. High St., Columbus, 614-355-9000
Jeanne L. Caligiuri, Preventive Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Dublin, 614-293-0080
Christopher J. Chiu, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Suite 3176, Columbus, 614-688-6470
Shawn Corcoran, Preventive Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, 3rd Floor W., Columbus, 614-293-2130
Maria C. Courser, Pediatrics, Preventive Medicine, Weight Management, Women’s Health, Nutrition & Obesity, Mount Carmel Medical Group TriVillage, 2150 Marble Cliff, Suite B, Columbus, 614-627-1640
Anthony J. Ewald, Sports Medicine, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Pediatrics, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Pkwy., Suite 2150, Westerville, 614-533-3280
Gerald French, OhioHealth Physician Group, 454 W. Central Ave., Delaware, 740-369-1010
Susan E. Friedman, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3691 Ridge Mill Drive, Hilliard, 614-688-9220
Kevin P. Henzel, Memorial Internal Medicine, 660 London Ave., Suite A, Marysville, 937-578-4288
Marietta A. Hofmeister, Central Ohio Primary Care, Columbus Internal Medicine, 4895 Olentangy River Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-326-1502
Mihai Jipa, Preventive Medicine, Diabetes, Cholesterol/Lipid Disorders, Central Ohio Primary Care, Central Ohio Medicine, 4030 Henderson Road, Columbus, 614-442-7550
Sarah A. Jonaus, Preventive Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-2130
Kim M. Jordan, Chronic Illness, Geriatric Medicine, Preventive Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3595 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-566-5456
D. Matthew Koehler, Geriatric Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7853 Pacer Drive, Suite 3A, Delaware, 614-788-9030
Stephen C. Koesters, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 4C, Westerville, 614-814-8490
Cynthia G. Kreger, Women’s Health, Preventive Medicine, Chronic Illness, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Dublin, 614-293-0080
Yasmin Q. McInerney, Central Ohio Primary Care, Westerville Internal Medicine, 625 Africa Road, Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-8080
David E. McMahon, OhioHealth Physician Group, 9085 Southern St., Suite 150, Orient, 614-277-4670
Mary B. Mischler, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6870 Perimeter Drive, Suite B, Dublin, 614-788-9700
Suba Pathmanathan, Preventive Medicine, Licking Memorial Internal Medicine, 120 McMillen Drive, Newark, 220-564-4805
Brian Phipps, Central Ohio Primary Care, Knightsbridge Internal Medicine, 4830 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite A, Columbus, 614-451-2174
Patricia A. Ryan, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Suite 2200, Lewis Center, 614-688-7150
David H. Sharkis, Central Ohio Primary Care, Jasonway Internal Medicine, 770 Jasonway Ave., Suite G-2, Columbus, 614-459-3687
Nazhat Taj-Schaal, Pediatrics, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Lewis Center, 614-688-7150
Neeraj H. Tayal, Preventive Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2400, Columbus, 614-293-8054
Andrew M. Thomas, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7777
Geoffrey Vaughan, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-2130
Harrison Weed, Infectious Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2400, Columbus, 614-293-8054
Marguerite W. Weston, Functional Medicine, Donaldson Plastic Surgery, 92 N. High St., Dublin, 614-442-7610
Interventional Cardiology
Evaluates blood flow and pressure in the coronary arteries and chambers of the heart and treats abnormalities that impair the function of the heart
Peter Amsterdam, Peripheral Vascular Disease, OhioHealth Physician Group, 765 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 120, Gahanna, 614-533-5000
Talal T. Attar, Heart Attack, Renovascular Disease, Intravascular Ultrasound, Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Coronary Artery Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677
Cindy M. Baker, Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Cardiac Catheterization, Acute Coronary Syndromes, Coronary Artery Disease, Heart Valve Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 500 London Ave., Suite O, Marysville, 614-293-7677
Konstantinos D. Boudoulas, Interventional Cardiology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677
Michael E. Buschur, Peripheral Vascular Disease, Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Specialists, 5300 N. Meadows Drive, Suite 280, Grove City, 614-627-2000
Christopher M. Huff, Aneurysm-Aortic, Cardiac Catheterization, Cardiac CT Angiography, Carotid Artery Angioplasty & Stent, Coronary Artery Disease-Complex, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772
Ernest L. Mazzaferri Jr., Acute Coronary Syndromes, Cardiac Catheterization, Angioplasty & Stent Placement, Clinical Trials, Coronary Artery Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-7677
Tejas A. Mehta, OhioHealth Physician Group, 551 W. Central Ave., Suite 204, Delaware, 740-615-0400
Kyle W. Pfahl, Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Specialists, 5300 N. Meadows Drive, Suite 280, Grove City, 614-627-2000
Hassan Rajjoub, Nuclear Cardiology, Cardiac Catheterization, Echocardiography, Angiography-Coronary, Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, Licking Memorial Hospital, Cardiology Department, 1320 W. Main St., First Floor, Newark, 220-564-4177
Mitchell J. Silver, Peripheral Vascular Disease, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 100, Columbus, 614-262-6772
Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Also known as perinatology; focuses on health concerns of the pregnant person and fetus before, during and shortly after pregnancy
Michael Cackovic, High-Risk Pregnancy, Pregnant Athlete, Multiple Gestation, Fetal Ultrasound/Obstetrical Imaging, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222
William A. Grobman, High-Risk Pregnancy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2222
Mark B. Landon, Diabetes in Pregnancy, High-Risk Pregnancy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222
Christopher Timothy Lang, Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 500 S. Cleveland Ave., First Floor, Westerville, 380-898-4591
Philip Samuels, Epilepsy in Pregnancy, Hypertension in Pregnancy, Pregnancy & Hematologic Abnormalities, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222
Cynthia S. Shellhaas, High-Risk Pregnancy, Fetal Ultrasound/Obstetrical Imaging, Amniocentesis, Fetal Abnormalities, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 1800 Zollinger Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2222
Phillip J. Shubert, Perinatal Medicine, Obstetric Ultrasound, Fetal Ultrasound, Fetal Diagnosis & Therapy, Amniocentesis, Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s Maternal and Fetal Medicine, 500 S. Cleveland Ave., First Floor, Westerville, 380-898-4591
Medical Oncology
Specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of cancer and other benign and malignant tumors
Robert A. Baiocchi, Lymphoma, AIDS Related Cancers, Immunotherapy, Hematology, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196
Marcelo Raul Bonomi, Lung Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074
Jarred Burkart, Hematology, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-442-3130
David Carbone, Lung Cancer, Mesothelioma, Thymoma and Thymic Cancer, Immunotherapy, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786
Mathew Cherian, Breast Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066
Steven K. Clinton, Genitourinary Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Nutrition & Cancer Prevention/Control, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Suite 112, Columbus, 614-293-6196
Shabana J. Dewani, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130
Christopher George, Comprehensive Home and Palliative Care Team, 655 Africa Road, Suite A , Westerville, 614-865-3172
Aruna C. Gowda, Licking Memorial Hematology/Oncology, 1320 W. Main St., 5th Floor, Newark, 220-564-4475
Cassandra N. Grenade, OhioHealth Physician Group, 801 Ohio Health Blvd., Suite 180, Delaware, 740-615-0227
John L. Hays, Appendix Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancers, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6529
Marium Husain, Sarcoma, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5066
Bhavana Konda, Thyroid Cancer, Adrenal Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-8629
Peter J. Kourlas, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130
Kavya Krishna, Hematologic Malignancies, Breast Cancer, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130
David A. Liebner, Sarcoma, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-0463
Pannaga G. Malalur, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6529
Arjun Mittra, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-5066
J. Paul Monk, Genitourinary Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Suite 112, Columbus, 614-293-6196
D’Anna Mullins, Licking Memorial Hematology/Oncology, 1320 W. Main St., 5th Floor, Newark, 220-564-4475
Nseobong Ntukidem, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130
Gregory A. Otterson, Lung Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786
Ashley Rosko, Multiple Myeloma, Hematology, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-3196
Sameek Roychowdhury, Prostate Cancer, Colon & Rectal Cancer, Clinical Trials, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Precision Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-6529
Sagar Sardesai, Breast Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066
Peter G. Shields, Lung Cancer, Medical Oncology-Consultation, Hematology, Cancer Prevention, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-6786
Daniel G. Stover, Breast Cancer, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-5066
Thomas Sweeney, Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates, 810 Jasonway Ave., Suite A, Columbus, 614-442-3130
Gabriel, R. Tinoco Suarez, Sarcoma, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-0463
Robert Wesolowski, Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer-Male, Breast Cancer-Inflammatory, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066
Nicole Williams, Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer Genetics, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-0066
Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Pediatrician who is the principal care provider for sick newborns,
Elizabeth M. Bonachea, Neonatal Nephrology, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neonatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4559
Leif D. Nelin, Prematurity/Low Birth Weight Infants, Neonatal Chronic Lung Disease (CLD), Lung Disease in Newborns, Neonatal Respiratory Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neonatology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000
Nephrology
Treats disorders of the kidneys, high blood pressure, fluid and mineral balance, and dialysis of body wastes when the kidneys do not function
Salem Almaani, Lupus Nephritis, Glomerulonephritis, Kidney Disease in Pregnancy, Vasculitis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-4997
Isabelle Ayoub, Chronic Kidney Disease, Glomerulonephritis, Lupus Nephritis, Nephrotic Syndrome, Vasculitis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837
Saleem, H. Bharmal, Kidney Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Dialysis Care, Hypertension-Nephrology Consultants, 285 E. State St., Suite 150, Columbus, 614-460-6100
Udayan Bhatt, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837
Khaled Boubes, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837
Alejandro Diez, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Transplant Medicine-Pancreas, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-6724
Aijaz Gundroo, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837
Nabil Haddad, Diabetic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837
Rima Kang, Kidney Disease, Polycystic Kidney Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837
Uday Nori, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, TransplantMedicine-Pancreas, Chronic Kidney Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8746
Kevin P. O’Reilly, Columbus Nephrology, 5775 N. Meadows Drive, Suite D, Grove City, 614-224-4200
Samir V. Parikh, Kidney Disease, Glomerulonephritis, Vasculitis, Nephrotic Syndrome, Chronic Kidney Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837
Todd E. Pesavento, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Transplant Medicine-Pancreas, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8746
Chakravarthi R. Ramaswamy, Kidney Disease, Columbus Nephrology, 5775 N. Meadows Drive, Suite D, Grove City, 614-224-4200
Brad H. Rovin, Glomerulonephritis, Lupus Nephritis, Vasculitis, Immunotherapy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837
Kevin L. Schroeder, Hypertension, Ohio Kidney Consultants, 929 Jasonway Ave., Columbus, 614-538-2250
Dan N. Spetie, Chronic Kidney Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Suite 4C, Dublin, 614-293-4837
Nicholas A. Stoycheff, Columbus Nephrology, 5775 N. Meadows Drive, Suite D, Grove City, 614-224-4200
Christopher Valentine, Diabetic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Kidney Stones, Dialysis Care, Ohio Kidney Consultants, 500 London Ave., Marysville, 614-538-2250
Neurological Surgery
Treats disorders of the central, peripheral and autonomic nervous systems
Rebecca P. Brightman, Brain & Spinal Surgery, Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery, OhioHealth Physician Group Neurosurgery, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2001, Columbus, 614-533-5500
Brian D. Dalm, Neuromodulation, Functional Neurosurgery, Deep Brain Stimulation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 480 Medical Center Drive, Columbus, 855-255-0550
James B. Elder, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965
Robert Gewirtz, Aneurysm, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Chiari Malformations, Epilepsy/Seizure Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1030 Refugee Road, Suite 280, Pickerington, 888-444-1203
Andrew J. Grossbach, Spinal Surgery, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Spinal Deformity, Spinal Disorders-Degenerative, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8714
Douglas A. Hardesty, Brain & Skull Base Tumors, Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, Endoscopic Neurosurgery, Pituitary Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965
Girish K. Hiremath, Functional Neurosurgery, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Epilepsy, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2001, Columbus, 614-533-5500
Jeffrey R. Leonard, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Chiari Malformations, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Neurosurgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2010
Russell R. Lonser, Brain Tumors, Spinal Cord Tumors, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Brain Injury, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965
Bradford B. Mullin, Spinal Cord Injury, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1030 Refugee Road, Suite 280, Pickerington, 888-444-1203
Shahid M. Nimjee, Endovascular Surgery, Stroke, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8714
Ciaran Powers, Endovascular Surgery, Stroke, Aneurysm, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8714
Daniel M. Prevedello, Skull Base Tumors, Pituitary Tumors, Acoustic Neuroma/Schwannoma, Meningioma, Brain Tumors, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-1965
Neurology
Specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of diseases or impaired functions of the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles and autonomic nervous system
Amir Adeli, Hospital Medicine, Epilepsy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4969
Deeksha Agrawal, Clinical Neurophysiology, OhioHealth Physician Group, 4343 All Seasons Drive, Suite 250, Hilliard, 614-533-5500
Punit Agrawal, Movement Disorders, Parkinson’s Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 555 Metro Place North, Dublin, 614-293-4969
Noman Ahmed, Epilepsy, Sleep Medicine, Movement Disorders, Licking Memorial Neurology, 150 McMillen Drive, Newark, 220-564-7985
Erick A. Arce, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke, Epilepsy, Neuromuscular Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, OhioHealth Physician Group, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500
Jason Barfield, Botox, Movement Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuromuscular Disorders, Stroke, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 310, Pickerington, 614-533-5500
Bryan K. Berger, Epilepsy/Seizure Disorders, OhioHealth Neurological Physicians, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2002, Columbus, 614-533-5500
Jason R. Bisping, Epilepsy/Seizure Disorders, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2002, Columbus, 614-533-5500
Aaron L. Boster, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuro-Immunology, Neurosarcoidosis, Spasticity Management, The Boster Center for Multiple Sclerosis, 8000 Ravines Edge Court, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-304-3444
Bakri H. Elsheikh, Neuromuscular Disorders, Clinical Neurophysiology, Muscular Dystrophy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969
Geoffrey Eubank, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, OhioHealth Physician Group, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500
Miriam Freimer, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Myasthenia Gravis, Neuromuscular Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969
Gloria Galloway, Neuromuscular Disorders, Electrodiagnosis, Licking Memorial Neurology, 150 McMillen Drive, Newark, 220-564-7985
Pierre Giglio, Brain & Spinal Cord Tumors, Neuro-Oncology, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4448
Tirisham Gyang, Multiple Sclerosis, Neuromuscular Disorders, Neuro-Immunology, Autoimmune Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969
William J. Hicks II, Stroke, Vascular Neurology, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3535 Olentangy River Road, Suite S1501, Columbus, 614-788-6100
David Hinkle, Parkinson’s Disease/Movement Disorders, Dystonia, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3535 Olentangy River Road, Suite S1501, Columbus, 614-533-5500
J. Chad Hoyle, Neuromuscular Disorders, Electromyography (EMG), Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969
Yasushi Kisanuki, Neurogenetics, Ataxia, Spasticity Management, Spinal Disorders, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 500, Gahanna, 614-293-4969
Stephen J. Kolb, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Neurogenetics, Neuromuscular Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969
Sandra K. Kostyk, Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Movement Disorders, Spinal Cord Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969
Sarita Maturu, Epilepsy, Epilepsy in Women, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969
Ariane Park, Parkinson’s Disease/Movement Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 500, Columbus, 614-293-4969
Zarife Sahenk, Neuro-Pathology, Neuromuscular Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Neurology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Douglas Scharre, Behavioral Neurology, Alzheimer’s Disease, Memory Disorders, Aphasia-Primary Progressive, Cognitive Impairment-Mild, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969
Benjamin M. Segal, Multiple Sclerosis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969
Jaysingh R. Singh, Epilepsy, Electroencephalography (EEG), Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Suite 5A, Dublin, 614-293-1456
Andrew P. Slivka Jr., Stroke, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4969
Martin T. Taylor, Migraine, Botox, OrthoNeuro, 5040 Forest Drive, New Albany, 614-890-6555
Neuroradiology
Uses imaging to diagnose and treat diseases of the brain, spine, spinal cord, head, neck and organs of special sense
Eric C. Bourekas, Brain & Spinal Imaging, Brain & Spinal Tumors, Stroke, Osteoporosis Spine-Vertebroplasty, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Interventional Radiology, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2773
Peter J. Pema, Interventional Neuroradiology, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Possesses special knowledge, skills and professional capability in the medical and surgical care of the female reproductive system and associated disorders
Leah Maderia Adkins, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopausal Management, Women’s Health, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000
Sara M. Alderman, Menopausal Management, Menstrual Disorders, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3503 Southwest Blvd., Grove City, 614-533-6140
Steven Balaloski, Menopausal Management, Menstrual Disorders, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, WomanKind Obstetrics & Gynecology, 725 Buckles Court North, Suite 230, Gahanna, 614-759-6626
Deborah A. Bartholomew, Colposcopy, Vulvar Disease, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Pelvic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069
James F. Beattie, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 1125 Yard St., Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400
Michael L. Blumenfeld, Gynecology Only, Gynecologic Ultrasound, Uterine Fibroids, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-2076
Amber Bondurant-Sullivan, Pregnancy, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 200, Gahanna, 614-293-3069
Joanna Buell, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800
Stephanie M. Conway, Northwest Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates, 3841 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-4801
Tracy Cook, High-Risk Pregnancy, Endometriosis, Contraception, Avina Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000
Donna T. Diaz, Menopausal Management, Infertility, Gynecology Only, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000
Kamilah Dixon, Menstrual Disorders, Pregnancy, Underserved Community Health, Women’s Health, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, 3rd Floor, Westerville, 614-293-3069
Mollie Ezzie, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 1125 Yard St., Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400
Melissa Goist, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069
David Goldfarb, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., 2nd Floor, Circleville, 740-474-5024
Harold N. Green, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400
William Hammett, Robotic Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700
Matthew Hazelbaker, Avina Women’s Care, 150 Morey Drive, Marysville, 937-644-1244
Geri D. Hewitt, Pediatric & Adolescent Gynecology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069
Laura Houser, Gynecology Only, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400
Todd A. Jenkins, Ultrasound, Infertility, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000
Carol S. Jenkins, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Crosswoods Women’s Health, 55 Dillmont Drive, Suite 102, Columbus, 614-431-1634
Stuart Jones, Endometriosis, Uterine Fibroids, Avina Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000
Julie Jones, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 7450 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-434-2400
Carl Krantz, High-Risk Pregnancy, Menopausal Management, Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519
Madhuri Kurup, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 300, Columbus, 614-434-2400
Alyson H. Leeman, Northwest Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates, 3841 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-4801
Jaina R. Lindauer, Northwest Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates, 3841 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-4801
Hariklia Louvakis, OhioHealth Physician Group, 460 W. Central Ave., Suite D, Delaware, 740-615-2700
Kathleen Q. Lutter, Gynecology Only, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopausal Management, Menstrual Disorders, Avina Women’s Care, 3545 Olentangy River Road, Suite 401, Columbus, 614-261-0101
Marcie Maffett, Laparoscopic Hysterectomy, Avina Women’s Care, 7450 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-659-9519
Vicki L. Miller, Gynecology Only, Northwest Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates, 3841 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-4801
Komal Narula, Women’s Health, Adolescent Gynecology, Menopausal Management, Gynecologic Ultrasound, Infertility, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000
Elizabeth A. Orwick, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000
John P. Paraskos, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000
Jennifer B. Powell, Mount Carmel OBGYN, 54 W. High St., Suite B, London, 614-663-3888
Megan Quimper, Women’s Health, Reproductive Health, Diabetes in Pregnancy, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Pap Smear Abnormalities, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 200, Gahanna, 614-293-3069
Jacqueline Rohl, Gynecology Only, Gynecologic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3600 Olentangy River Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-583-5552
Maggie Rosen, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069
Rebecca Rudesill, Breastfeeding, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., 3rd Floor, Dublin, 614-293-3069
David A. Ruedrich, Obstetric Ultrasound, Infertility, Gynecology Only, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000
Alan R. Sacolick, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 1125 Yard St., Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400
Milroy J. Samuel, Gynecology Only, Complete Healthcare for Women, 5888 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, 614-882-4343
Linbee Sayat, Endometriosis, Menopausal Management, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, Avina Women’s Care, 941 Chatham Lane, Suite 110, Columbus, 614-569-2229
Jonathan Schaffir, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 920 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 200, Gahanna, 614-293-3069
Trista K. Schrickel Feller, Avina Women’s Care, 150 Morey Drive, Marysville, 937-644-1244
Andrea, N. Snyder, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, 3rd Floor, Westerville, 614-293-3069
Carrie Soder, Pregnancy, Women’s Health, Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800
Shivkamini Somasundaram, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Gynecology Only, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3600 Olentangy River Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-583-5552
Katherine Strafford, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069
Marcia L. Summers, Columbus Obstetricians-Gynecologists, 1125 Yard St., Grandview Heights, 614-434-2400
John N. Teteris, Avina’s Women’s Care, 5150 Bradenton Ave., Suite A, Dublin, 614-459-1000
Wayne C. Trout, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 160 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 2101, Worthington, 614-293-3069
Leslie Paige Turner, Avina Women’s Care, 941 Chatham Lane, Suite 110, Columbus, 614-569-2229
Brett Worly, Sexual Dysfunction, Pain-Chronic Pelvic, Menstrual Disorders, Vaginal Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2020 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-3069
Ann M. Wurst, Professionals for Women’s Health, 430 Altair Parkway, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-268-8800
Ophthalmology
Diagnoses, monitors and medically or surgically treats all ocular and visual disorders
Trent D. Albright, Cataract Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Worthington Ophthalmology, 89 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, 614-885-8833
N. Douglas Baker, Glaucoma, Glaucoma-Pediatric, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464
Kenneth Beckman, Cataract Surgery, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Cornea Transplant, Dry Eye Syndrome, Comprehensive EyeCare of Central Ohio, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 100, Westerville, 614-890-5692
Kenneth A. Boyle, Northwest Eye Surgeons, 2250 N. Bank Drive, Columbus, 614-451-7550
Don Bremer, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Strabismus, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 433 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-224-6222
Dominic M. Buzzacco, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Macular Disease/Degeneration, Retinal Detachment, Retina/Vitreous Surgery, MidW. Retina, 6655 Post Road, Dublin, 614-339-8500
Kenneth V. Cahill, Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid/Tear Duct Reconstruction, Orbital Surgery, Oculoplastic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464
Cybil B. Cassady, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Glaucoma, Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222
David Castellano, Corneal Disease & Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Colleen M. Cebulla, Retinal Detachment, Melanoma-Ocular, Macular Degeneration, Retinal Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Megan M. Chambers, Glaucoma, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464
Brandon C. Cho, Oculoplastic Surgery, Gallo & Cho Eye and Facial Plastic Surgery, 6620 Perimeter Drive, Suite 100, Dublin, 614-766-5438
Raymond Cho, Eyelid/Tear Duct Disorders, Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Orbital Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Thomas J. Dingle, Cornea & Refractive Surgery, Cataract Surgery, LASIK Surgery, Intraocular Lens, Anterior Segment Surgery, Central Ohio Eye Physicians and Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 420, Columbus, 614-224-4297
Alice T. Epitropoulos, Cataract Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464
Gloria P. Fleming, Glaucoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Jill Foster, Oculoplastic Surgery, Eyelid Surgery/Blepharoplasty, Botox, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Eyes, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464
Andrew Hendershot, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Cataract Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Shelly Gupta Jain, Glaucoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Curtin G. Kelley, Corneal Disease, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500
Wendy A. Kirkland, Glaucoma, Cataract Surgery, Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500
Marilyn K. Kosier, Cataract Surgery, Eyelid Surgery, Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration, Kosier Eye, 1520 Sheridan Drive, Lancaster, 740-654-8424
Rebecca Kuennen, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Corneal Disease & Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Julie M. Lange, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222
David M. Lehmann, Glaucoma, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464
Mary Lou McGregor, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Low Vision, Strabismus, Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 4C, Columbus, 614-224-6222
Cameron B. Nabavi, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Eyelid Surgery, Eye Trauma, Orbital Surgery, Tear Duct Problems, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464
Matthew Ohr, Cornea & External Eye Disease, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Laser Refractive Surgery, Macular Degeneration, Retinal Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Tyler D. Oostra, Corneal Disease & Surgery, Cataract Surgery, Fuchs’ Dystrophy, Keratoconus, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Karl S. Pappa, Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Arena Eye Surgeons, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 320, Columbus, 614-228-4500
Chirag C. Patel, Retinal Disorders, The Retina Group, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 220, Columbus, 614-464-3937
Andrea Sawchyn, Glaucoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Gregory D. Searcy, Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma, LASIK, PRK Surgery, Intraocular Lens, Erdey Searcy Eye Group, 50 McNaughten Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-863-3937
Mark Slabaugh, Glaucoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Daniel G. Straka, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Eyes, Eyelid Surgery/Blepharoplasty, Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants of Ohio, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 430, Columbus, 614-221-7464
Ana Suelves Cogollos, Retinal Disorders, Uveitis, Ocular Inflammatory Disease, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Amit Tandon, Cataract Surgery, LASIK-Refractive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Michael B. Wells, Retinal Disorders, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Fatoumata Yanoga, Diabetic Eye Disease/Retinopathy, Retinal Disorders, Retinal Detachment, Macular Disease/Degeneration, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5000, Columbus, 614-293-8116
Orthopedic Surgery
Cares for patients whose musculoskeletal problems include congenital deformities, trauma, infections, tumors, metabolic disturbances, injuries and degenerative diseases of the spine, hands, feet, knees, hips, shoulders and elbows
Jeffrey R. Backes, Sports Medicine, Knee & Shoulder Surgery, Shoulder Reconstruction, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Knee Injuries/ACL, Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816
Gregory E. Bellisari, Sports Medicine, Arthroscopic Surgery-Knee, Knee Reconstruction & Revision, Shoulder Arthroscopic Surgery, Shoulder Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Keith R. Berend, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Hip & Knee Replacement, Minimally Invasive Surgery, JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331
Gregory C. Berlet, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Sports Injuries-Foot & Ankle, Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center, 350 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 200, Worthington, 614-895-8747
Julie Y. Bishop, Arthroscopic Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Shoulder Replacement, Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2663
Rahul K. Biyani, Hip & Knee Replacement, Hip & Knee Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Bryan T. Chambers, Arthritis-Hip & Knee, Hip & Knee Surgery, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Hip & Knee Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 560 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-839-2300
Nicholas A. Cheney, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Arthroscopic Surgery, Fractures, Sports Injuries-Foot & Ankle, OrthoNeuro, 70 S. Cleveland, Westerville, 614-890-6555
Brian L. Davison, Hip & Knee Surgery, Shoulder Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Trauma, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Peter H. Edwards Jr., Sports Medicine, Arthroscopic Surgery-Knee, Knee Injuries/ACL/Meniscus Tears, Cartilage Damage & Transplant, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Thomas J. Ellis, Hip Preservation, Hip Replacement, Hip Replacement-Young Adults, Hip Replacement-Anterior Approach, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), Orthopedic ONE, 6810 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-827-8700
Robert Fada, Joint Replacement, Hip & Knee Surgery, Hip Replacement & Revision, Knee Replacement & Revision, OhioHealth Physician Group, 303 E. Town St., 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-788-5000
Jonathan B. Feibel, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Foot & Ankle Deformities, Fractures, Diabetic Leg/Foot, Sports Injuries-Foot & Ankle, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Jason R. Ferrel, Spinal Surgery, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Spinal Tumors, Spinal Deformity, Herniated Discs, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
David C. Flanigan, Sports Medicine, Sports Injuries, Knee Surgery, Cartilage Regeneration, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2413
Ty Fowler, Hip and Pelvis Reconstruction, Pelvic & Acetabular Fractures, Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816
Bruce French, Trauma, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Robert T. Gorsline, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816
Nicholas Greco, Hip & Knee Replacement, Congenital Orthopaedic Disorders, Osteonecrosis, Arthritis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., First Floor, Suite 1B, Dublin, 614-293-2663
Adam T. Groth, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Foot & Ankle Deformities, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663
David Hannallah, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Milan B. Herceg, Spinal Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Spinal Disorders-Degenerative, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
David Hoang, Sports Medicine, Arthroscopic Surgery, Joint Replacement, Fractures, Orthopedic ONE, 460 W. Central Ave., Delaware, 614-827-8700
John Hwang, Trauma, Fractures, Fractures-Non-Union, Osteomyelitis, Orthopedic ONE,170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Christopher A. Iobst, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery, Limb Lengthening, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Center for Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction, 479 Parsons Ave., Columbus, 614-722-5175
Christopher A. Johansen, Shoulder & Knee Reconstruction, Arthroscopic Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Grant Jones, Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600
Abhishek Julka, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Elbow Surgery, Hand & Wrist Surgery, JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331
Christopher C. Kaeding, Sports Medicine, Knee Injuries/ACL, Shoulder Surgery, Rotator Cuff Surgery, Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-3600
Safdar N. Khan, Spinal Surgery, Spinal Disorders-Degenerative, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663
Kevin E. Klingele, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center, 584 County Line Road West, Westerville, 614-722-5175
Raymond J. Kobus, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263
Thomas J. Kovack, Arthritis, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Shoulder Replacement, Sports Medicine, Advantage Orthopedics, 103A Commerce Park Drive, Westerville, 614-526-2150
James C. Latshaw, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, Shoulder Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Adolph V. Lombardi, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Hip & Knee Replacement, Minimally Invasive Surgery, JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331
Robert A. Magnussen, Sports Injuries, Knee Injuries/Ligament Surgery, Knee Injuries/ACL, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600
Robert A. Martin, Sports Medicine, Arthroscopic Surgery, Rotator Cuff Surgery, Knee Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Joel L. Mayerson, Bone Tumors, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Limb Surgery/Reconstruction, Musculoskeletal Tumors, Musculoskeletal Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4420
Michael A. McShane, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Joint Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Paul G. Melaragno, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Joint Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Joseph Mileti, Shoulder Reconstruction, ShoulderReplacement, Elbow Replacement, Elbow Reconstruction, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Timothy Lee Miller, Sports Medicine, Knee Injuries/ACL/Meniscus Tears, Knee & Shoulder Surgery, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Adolescent Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600
Michael J. Morris, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, JIS Orthopedics, 7277 Smith’s Mill Road, Suite 200, New Albany, 614-221-6331
Michael S. Nickoli, Sports Medicine, Minimally Invasive Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 130 Morris Road, Circleville, 740-477-6511
Stephen Olson, Fractures, Trauma, Joint Replacement, Arthroscopic Surgery-Knee, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Madison Health Specialty Care, 210 N. Main St., London, 740-845-7700
Laura Phieffer, Trauma, Fractures in the Elderly, Pelvic & Acetabular Fractures, Fractures-Complex & Non-Union, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2663
Joel R. Politi, Hip Replacement & Revision, Knee Replacement & Revision, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
David B. Robie, Arthritis-Knee, Meniscus Tear, Knee-Patella Problems, Rotator Cuff Surgery, Shoulder Arthritis, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Columbus, 614-827-8700
Robert C. Ryu, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Columbus, 614-827-8700
Vivek Sahai, Hip & Knee Replacement, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Thomas J. Scharschmidt, Musculoskeletal Cancer, Pediatric Orthopaedic Cancers, Spinal Surgery-Pediatric & Adult, Bone Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4420
Scott T. Shemory, Shoulder Surgery, Sports Injuries, Sports Medicine, Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816
Robert N. Steensen, Knee Reconstruction & Revision, Knee Injuries/ACL, Arthritis-Knee, Cartilage Damage, Orthopedic ONE, 3777 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-488-1816
Victor P. Strimbu, Orthopaedics-Non Surgical, Orthopedic ONE, 6810 Perimeter Drive, Suite 200, Dublin, 614-827-8700
Brian J. Tscholl, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Ankle Reconstruction, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Kurt L. Unverferth, Hip & Knee Reconstruction, Partial Knee Replacement, Revision Hip and Knee Replacement, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Scott E. Van Aman, Foot & Ankle Surgery, Sports Injuries-Foot & Ankle, Diabetic Leg/Foot, Neuromuscular Disorders, Foot & Ankle Deformities, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Corey L. Van Hoff, Trauma, Pelvic & Acetabular Fractures, Fractures, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Scott J. Van Steyn, Cartilage Damage, Knee-Patella Problems, Shoulder Arthritis, ACL Injuries, Biceps Tendon Rupture, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Columbus, 614-827-8700
W. Kelton Vasileff, Sports Medicine, Hip Preservation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, 614-293-3600
Larry W. Watson, Sports Injuries, Arthroscopic Surgery-Knee, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Kenneth J. Westerheide, Sports Medicine, Shoulder Reconstruction, Knee Injuries/ACL, Arthroscopic Surgery-Hip, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Joseph F. Wilcox, Arthroscopic Surgery, Arthritis-Knee, Knee Injuries/ACL/Meniscus Tears, Shoulder Arthroscopic Surgery, Knee Reconstruction, Hand & Microsurgery Associates, 1210 Gemini Place, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-262-4263
Michael B. Williard, Shoulder Reconstruction, Arthroscopic Surgery-Shoulder, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Elizabeth M. Yu, Spinal Disorders, Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, Spinal Stenosis, Spinal Disorders-Degenerative, Spinal Disc Replacement, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225
Otolaryngology
Provides comprehensive medical and surgical care for patients with diseases and disorders that affect the ears, nose, throat, respiratory and upper alimentary systems and related structures
Oliver F. Adunka, Cochlear Implants, Otology & Neuro-Otology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687
Amit Agrawal, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Head & Neck Cancer Reconstruction, Microvascular Surgery, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074
Patrick L. Bockenstedt, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 477 Cooper Road, Suite 480, Westerville, 614-273-2230
Carol Bradford, Head & Neck Cancer, Melanoma-Head & Neck, Skin Cancer-Head & Neck, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8074
Ricardo L. Carrau, Skull Base Tumors & Surgery, Nasal & Sinus Cancer & Surgery, Endoscopic Surgery, Salivary Gland Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074
Roberto J. Castellon, Riverview ENT Center of Central Ohio, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 230, Lancaster, 740-681-8300
Daniel W. Chase, Riverview ENT Center of Central Ohio, 2405 N. Columbus St., Suite 230, Lancaster, 740-681-8300
Brad W. DeSilva, Laryngeal & Voice Disorders, Swallowing Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687
Edward E. Dodson, Neurotology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 555 Metro Place North, Suite 475, Dublin, 614-366-3687
Timothy P. Drankwalter, Diseases of the Ears, Nose and Throat, 600 Taylor Station Road, Gahanna, 614-759-8811
Alfred J. Fleming, Ear Disorders, Hearing & Balance Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Throat Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230
L. Arick Forrest, Voice Disorders, Swallowing Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687
Joseph E. Hall, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6670 Perimeter Drive, Suite 120, Dublin, 614-889-8010
Steven M. Hirsch, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Sinus Disorders, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 801 OhioHealth Blvd., Suite 220, Delaware, 614-273-2230
Stephen Y. Kang, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Skin Cancer-Head & Neck, Salivary Gland Tumors, Tongue Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074
Boris Karanfilov, Sinus Disorders, Balloon Sinuplasty, Sinusitis, Ohio Sinus Institute, 5378 Avery Road, Dublin, 614-771-9871
Brandon Kim, Ear Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Laryngeal & Voice Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687
Bradley R. Lawson, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Licking Memorial Otolaryngology, 36 McMillen Drive, Newark, 220-564-4270
Michael D. Martyn, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230
Laura Matrka, Laryngeal & Tracheal Disorders, Laryngeal Stenosis Spectrum, Laryngeal & Vocal Cord Surgery, Laryngeal & Voice Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687
Blaize A. O’Brien, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-538-2424
Matthew Old, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Head & Neck Reconstruction, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Vascular Lesions-Head & Neck, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074
Bradley A. Otto, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687
Enver Ozer, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Head & Neck Reconstruction, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074
Kenneth C. Parker, Head & Neck Surgery, Licking Memorial Otolaryngology, 36 McMillen Drive, Newark, 220-564-4270
James W. Rocco, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074
Cherie Ryoo, Ear Disorders, Hearing & Balance Disorders, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Throat Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-273-2230
John M. Ryzenman, Neurotology, Ohio Ear Institute, 387 County Line Road W., Suite 115, Westerville, 614-891-9190
Minka L. Schofield, Allergy & Immunotherapy, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 2C, Westerville, 614-366-3687
Nolan B. Seim, Head & Neck Cancer & Surgery, Reconstructive Microvascular Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 5th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8074
Adam C. Spiess, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 477 Cooper Road, Suite 480, Westerville, 614-273-2230
Evan Tobin, Nasal & Sinus Surgery, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Sleep Disorders/Apnea/Snoring, Nasal & Sinus Disorders, Balloon Sinuplasty, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 6573 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-273-2230
Darryl N. Willett, Pediatric & Adult Otolaryngology, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230
Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery
Surgically corrects and enhances the ears, nose, throat and related structures of the head and neck
Jeffrey A. Hall, Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Pediatric Facial Plastic Surgery, Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians, 974 Bethel Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-273-2230
Leslie R. Kim, Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Facial Paralysis, Skin Cancer/Facial Reconstruction, Trauma-Face, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 4th Floor, Suite 4000, Columbus, 614-366-3687
Stephen P. Smith Jr., Rhinoplasty, Facial Reconstruction, Cosmetic Surgery-Face, Laser Surgery, Smith Facial Plastics, 725 Buckles Court North, Suite 210, Gahanna, 614-245-4263
Pain Medicine
Cares for patients experiencing problems with acute, chronic and/or cancer pain in both hospital and ambulatory settings
Gregory M. Figg, Pain Management, OhioHealth Physician Group, 300 Polaris Parkway, Suite 210, Westerville, 614-533-3162
Whitney Luke, Pain - Cancer, Pain-Chronic, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225
Yeshwant P. Reddy, Pain-Spine, Pain-Interventional Techniques, Pain-Back & Neck, OhioHealth Physician Group, 931 Chatham Lane, Columbus, 614-533-5500
Melissa Tornero-Bold, Pain-Interventional Techniques, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Comprehensive Spine Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-2225
Pathology
Deals with the causes and nature of disease and contributes to diagnosis, prognosis and treatment through knowledge gained by laboratory application of the biologic, chemical and physical sciences
Wei Chen, Pancreatic Cancer, Liver Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Pathology, 450 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5905
Wendy, L. Frankel, Gastrointestinal Pathology, Liver Pathology, Pancreatic Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1645 Neil Ave., Columbus, 614-688-8660
O. Hans Iwenofu, Bone & Soft Tissue Pathology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8000
Giovanni Lujan, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8000
Anil V. Parwani, Urologic Pathology, Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Kidney Pathology, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8496
Christopher R. Pierson, Neuro-Pathology, Brain Tumors, Central Nervous System Cancer, Perinatal Pathology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Laboratory Medicine/Anatomic Pathology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5450
Nilsa C. Ramirez, Gynecologic Pathology, Perinatal Pathology, Obstetric Pathology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5643
Adrian Suarez, Gynecologic Pathology, Cytopathology, Endometrial Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8000
Martha Yearsley, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gastrointestinal Pathology, Transfusion Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-1727
Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
Allergist/immunologist who works with children
Elizabeth A. Erwin, Asthma & Allergy, Immune Deficiency, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy and Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404
Irene J. Mikhail, Food Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy and Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404
Peter J. Mustillo, Immunology, Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy and Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4404
Margaret T. Redmond, Food & Drug Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy and Immunology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5500
David R. Stukus, Asthma, Food Allergy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Allergy and Immunology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6200
Pediatric Anesthesiology
Anesthesiologist who works with children
Olubukola O. Nafiu, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4200
Vidya Raman, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4200
Pediatric Cardiology
Treats heart diseases and abnormalities in children
Aimee Armstrong, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Catheterization, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2537
Curt J. Daniels, Congenital Heart Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension, Cardiac Catheterization, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200
Robert J. Gajarski Jr., Transplant Medicine-Heart, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200
Naomi J. Kertesz, Arrhythmias, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200
Omar M. Khalid, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200
John P. Kovalchin, Echocardiography, Cardiac MRI, Congenital Heart Disease-Adult & Child, Cardiac Imaging, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200
May Ling Mah, Congenital Heart Disease-Adult, Heart Disease in Pregnancy, Cardiac Imaging, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200
Deipanjan Nandi, Cardiomyopathy, Heart Failure, Transplant Medicine-Heart, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Karen M. Texter, Fetal Echocardiography, Congenital Heart Disease, The Heart Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 216-722-6200
Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Critical care specialist who works with children
Onsy S. Ayad, Hospital Medicine, Critical Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Critical Care, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3435
Maria Estrada, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Critical Care, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3435
Markita L. Suttle, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Critical Care, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3435
Pediatric Dermatology
Dermatologist who works with children
Esteban Fernandez Faith, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Dermatology Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5777
Sasigarn A. Bowden, Diabetes, Metabolic Bone Disorders, Calcium Disorders, Obesity, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 380 Butterfly Garden Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Monika Chaudhari, Diabetes, Turner Syndrome, Adrenal Disorders, Growth Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 380 Butterfly Garden Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Robert P. Hoffman, Hypoglycemia, Diabetes, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 380 Butterfly Garden Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Aurelia C. Holland Wood, Diabetes, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4425
Justin A. Indyk, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Endocrinology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4425
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Gastroenterologist who works with children
John A. Barnard, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Brendan Boyle, Celiac Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease/Crohn’s, Ulcerative Colitis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450
Steven L. Ciciora, Celiac Disease, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders, Liver Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450
Carlo Di Lorenzo, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Cheryl E. Gariepy, Pancreatic Disease, Liver Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450
Praveen S. Goday, Nutrition, Short Bowel Syndrome, Weight Management, Failure to Thrive, Cystic Fibrosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450
Kent C. Williams, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Endoscopy, GI Disorders in Autism, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Desalegn T. Yacob, Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders, Gastrointestinal Functional Disorders, Endoscopy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3450
Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Diagnoses and treats blood diseases and cancers in children
Rolla F. Abu-Arja, Bone Marrow Transplant, Immune Deficiency, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Anthony N. Audino, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550
Jeffery J. Auletta, Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant, Infections in Cancer Patients, Immunotherapy, Pediatric Cancers, Leukemia & Lymphoma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Timothy P. Cripe, Solid Tumors, Bone Tumors, Neuroblastoma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Amy L. Dunn, Hemophilia, Thrombotic Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Maryam Fouladi, Neuro-Oncology, Brain Tumors, Neurofibromatosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550
Terri L. Guinipero, Leukemia & Lymphoma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550
Amanda E. Jacobson-Kelly, Benign Hematology, Hematologic Disorders, Bone Marrow Failure Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550
Bryce A. Kerlin, Thrombotic Disorders, Bleeding/Coagulation Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Randal S. Olshefski, Brain Tumors, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Mark A. Ranalli, Neuroblastoma, Kidney Cancer, Germ Cell Tumors, Melanoma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Vilmarie Rodriguez, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550
Bhuvana A. Setty, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Vascular Malformations/Birthmarks, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550
Anthony D. Villella, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3550
Nicholas Yeager, Bone Tumors, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Hematology & Oncology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3250
Pediatric Infectious Disease
Treats infectious diseases of all types and in all organs, as they present in children
Monica Isabel Ardura, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4450
William J. Barson, Streptococcal Infections, Meningitis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450
Pablo J. Sanchez, Infectious Disease-Perinatal, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Infectious Disease, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4450
Rebecca Wallihan, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4450
Pediatric Nephrology
Nephrologist who works with children
O.N. Ray Bignall II, Kidney Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-4360
John D. Mahan, Dialysis Care, Renal Replacement Therapy, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, Glomerulonephritis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Hiren P. Patel, Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
John David Spencer, Urinary Tract Infections, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4360
Beth A. Vogt, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Diana Zepeda-Orozco, Kidney Disease, Transplant Medicine-Kidney, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Nephrology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4360
Pediatric Otolaryngology
Otolaryngologist who works with children
Tendy Chiang, Airway Reconstruction, Airway Disorders, Swallowing Disorders, Neck Masses, Cleft Palate/Lip, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600
Charles A. Elmaraghy, Sinus Disorders/Surgery, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Tumors, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 2B, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Jonathan M. Grischkan, Airway Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Head & Neck Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 2B, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Kris R. Jatana, Aerodigestive Foreign Bodies and Injury Prevention, Head & Neck Surgery, Facial Reconstruction, Airway Reconstruction, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600
Prashant S. Malhotra, Hearing Loss, Cochlear Implants, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600
Meredith N. Merz Lind, Airway Disorders, Head & Neck Surgery, Sleep Apnea, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 2B, Columbus, 614-722-6200
James M. Ruda, Sinus Disorders, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Voice Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite 2B, Columbus, 614-722-6200
Patrick C. Walz, Facial Reconstruction, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6600
Gregory James Wiet, Vocal Cord Disorders, Voice Disorders, Ear Infections, Cleft Palate/Lip, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Otolaryngology, 555 S. 18th St., Columbus, 614-722-6600
Pediatric Pulmonology
Treats diseases of the lungs in children
Kavitha Kotha, Cystic Fibrosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766
Karen S. McCoy, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766
Shahid I. Sheikh, Asthma, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Cystic Fibrosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766
Richard D. Shell, Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia, Asthma, Pulmonary Complications-Neurodisability, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4766
Pediatric Rheumatology
Rheumatologist who works with children
Stacy P. Ardoin, Lupus/SLE, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Rheumatology, 700 Children’s Drive, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-722-5525
Pediatric Surgery
Manages a broad spectrum of surgical conditions affecting almost any area of the body in children
Jennifer H. Aldrink, Surgical Oncology, Solid Tumors, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Gail E. Besner, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Renata B. Fabia, Burn Care, Trauma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Jonathan I. Groner, Trauma, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Brian D. Kenney, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Critical Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Marc P. Michalsky, Bariatric/Obesity Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Neonatal Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Jaimie D. Nathan, Transplant Surgery-Pediatric, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-8482
Benedict C. Nwomeh, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Oluyinka O. Olutoye, Fetal Surgery, CongenitalMalformations, Congenital Anomalies-Neonatal, Spina Bifida, Congenital Anomalies - Thoracic, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3127
Rajan K. Thakkar, Trauma, Burn Care, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Pediatric Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3900
Pediatric Urology
Urologist who works with children
Venkata R. Jayanthi, Urinary Tract Infections, Hydronephrosis, Hypospadias, Laparoscopic Surgery, Genitalia Ambiguity, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Urology, 555 S. 18th St., Suite D, Columbus, 614-722-6630
Pediatrics
Manages the physical, emotional and social health of children from birth to young adulthood
Hanaa Abdelmessih, Licking Memorial Pediatrics - Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Newark, 220-564-4949
Nikola Al-ain, OhioHealth Physician Group, 610 S. Plum St., Marysville, 937-644-1920
Richard Baltisberger, Licking Memorial Pediatrics - Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Newark, 220-564-4949
Carrie J. Barnes-Mullett, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Kathleen Blake, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000
Jennifer Burkham, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000
Shari L. Burns, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Jennifer H. Campbell, Central Ohio Primary Care, Building Blocks Pediatrics, 6503 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Columbus, 614-434-5437
Ann M. Croft, Pediatric Associates, 1021 Country Club Road, Suite A, Columbus, 614-501-7337
Amy E. Deibel, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Michael DiBartola, Preventive Medicine, Newborn Care, Sports Medicine, Central Ohio Primary Care, Riverside Pediatric Associates, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 210, Columbus, 614-267-7878
Kevin Dickerson, Central Ohio Primary Care, Riverside Pediatric Associates, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 210, Columbus, 614-267-7878
Julie M. Dunlea, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Michael R. Franks, Powell Pediatric Care, 55 Clairedan Drive, Powell, 614-888-8989
Kathleen Fulop, Sports Medicine, Central Ohio Primary Care, Mid-Ohio Pediatrics and Adolescents, 465 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-899-0000
Jumana C. Giragos, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771
Shelley Gittens, Preventive Medicine, Licking Memorial Pediatrics - Tamarack, 1865 Tamarack Road, Newark, 220-564-4949
Megan E. Heitzman, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Michele M. Hensley, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386
Roopa Kartan, Newborn Care, Child Development, Adolescent Medicine, Allergy, Asthma, OhioHealth Physician Group, 610 S. Plum St., Marysville, 937-644-1920
Rena T. Kasick, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Hospital Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000
Cheryl K. Kirkby, Central Ohio Primary Care, Mill Valley Pediatrics, 17853 State Route 31, Suite C, Marysville, 937-578-4210
Brian T. Klima, Neonatal Addiction, Preventive Medicine, Licking Memorial Pediatrics - Pataskala, One Healthy Place, Suite 203, Pataskala, 220-564-1925
William E. Knobeloch, Nutrition, Telemedicine, ADD/ADHD, Step by Step Pediatrics, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-9505
Irene P. Koesters, Newborn Care, Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557
Justin A. Krueger, Newborn Care, Central Ohio Primary Care, Marysville Primary Care, 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd., Suite 210, Marysville, 937-644-1441
Robert C. LaMonte, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771
William W. Long, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Jamie R. Macklin, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Hospital Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000
Jennifer Mastruserio, Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, 5072 Reed Road, Columbus, 614-326-1600
George M. Messick, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Upper Arlington Pediatrics, 4919 Dierker Road, Columbus, 614-457-4952
Jennifer Lynn Miller, Pediatric Associates of Lancaster, 1554 Wesley Way, Lancaster, 740-687-6386
Adrienne H. Mott-Young, Preventive Medicine, Newborn Care, Central Ohio Primary Care, Mill Valley Pediatrics, 17853 State Route 31, Marysville, 937-578-4210
Mark A. Muresan, Central Ohio Primary Care, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 2876 Hilliard Rome Road, Hilliard, 614-529-4260
Garey H. Noritz, Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Complex Diagnosis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Complex Health Care Clinic, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5808
Autumn M. O’Brien, Newborn Care, Olentangy Pediatrics, 4775 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 207, Columbus, 614-442-5557
Brad T. Pfau, Heart of Ohio Pediatrics, 1671 W. Main St., Newark, 740-522-5437
Barbara B. Rayo, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771
Purbi S. Sahai, Ohio Center for Pediatrics, 6255 Emerald Parkway, Suite A, Dublin, 614-766-3344
Elizabeth Schloss, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800
Catherine C. Sinclair, Hospital Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Hospital Pediatrics, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-2000
Robert W. Snyder, Newborn Care, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800
Donna L. Sterling, Central Ohio Primary Care, Riverside Pediatric Associates, 4885 Olentangy River Road, Suite 210, Columbus, 614-267-7878
Nicholas S. Stevens, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Katrina S. Tansky, Nutrition, Obesity, Central Ohio Primary Care, Step by Step Pediatrics, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 200, Westerville, 614-891-9505
Timothy A. Teller, Newborn Care, Hilliard Pediatrics, 3855 Trueman Court, Hilliard, 614-777-1800
John D. Toth, Pediatric Associates, 7420 Gooding Blvd., Suite 100, Delaware, 740-657-8000
H. Scott Tyson, Pediatric Associates, 905 Old Diley Road, Pickerington, 614-864-3222
Diana T. Wagner, Pediatric Associates, 4595 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, 614-529-0771
Ray Wheasler, Central Ohio Primary Care, Professional Pediatrics of Hilliard, 2876 Hilliard Rome Road, Hilliard, 614-529-4260
Dominique R. Williams, Obesity, Obesity in Adolescents, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition, 380 Butterfly Gardens Drive, Columbus, 614-722-4824
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Also known as rehabilitation medicine; diagnoses, evaluates and treats patients with physical disabilities
Michael Baria, Arthritis, Sports Injuries, Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Outpatient Care Lewis Center, 6515 Pullman Drive, Suite 1100, Lewis Center, 614-293-3600
Sheital Bavishi, Botox, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Spasticity Management, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211
Albert C. Clairmont, Spasticity Management, Electrodiagnosis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211
Samuel C. Colachis III, Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation, Electrodiagnosis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211
William R. Fitz, PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), Epidural and Joint Injections, Non-Surgical Lumbar and Cervical Treatment, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
Carl D. Gelfius, Pediatric Rehabilitation, Brain Injury Rehabilitation-Pediatric, Cerebral Palsy, Electrodiagnosis, Concussion, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050
Sarah Grove, Neuro-Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 3300, Columbus, 614-366-9211
Karl W. Klamar, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Concussion, Movement Disorders, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050
Jacqueline McGowan, Sports Medicine, Osteoarthritis, Central Ohio Primary Care, 568 S. Cleveland Ave., Westerville, 614-895-3344
Michelle A. Miller, Pediatric Rehabilitation, Trauma Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050
Michelle A. Mysiw, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211
William S. Pease, Electromyography (EMG), Stroke Rehabilitation, Gait Disorders, Spasticity Management, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211
Jonathan S. Pedrick, Brain Injury Rehabilitation, Concussion, Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1010, Columbus, 614-566-4191
Robert H. Perkins, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Medicine, Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1010, Columbus, 614-566-4191
Nathan S. Rosenberg, Pediatric Rehabilitation,Cerebral Palsy, Brain Injury Rehabilitation-Pediatric, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-5050
Jeffrey A. Strakowski, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Injuries, Physical Medicine Associates, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 1010, Columbus, 614-566-4191
V. Brandon Thompson, Spinal Rehabilitation, Sports Medicine, Electrodiagnosis, Interventional Spine, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Mark E. Tornero, Stroke Rehabilitation, Amputee Rehabilitation, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-9211
David M. Witter, Pain-Back & Neck, Spinal Rehabilitation, Orthopedic ONE, 170 Taylor Station Road, Columbus, 614-545-7900
Plastic Surgery
Uses surgery to repair, reconstruct or replace physical defects of form or function involving the skin, musculoskeletal system, facial structures, hands, extremities, breast, trunk and external genitalia
Tyler Angelos, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Breast, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-246-6900
Rajiv Y. Chandawarkar, Cancer Reconstruction, Microsurgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566
Albert Chao, Cancer Reconstruction, Microvascular Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566
Min-Jeong Cho, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Breast Reconstruction, Microsurgery, Lymphedema, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566
Brian K. Dorner, Cosmetic Surgery, Facelift, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Body, Breast Augmentation, Fillers & Injectables, Dorner Plastic Surgery, 4930 Bradenton Ave., Dublin, 614-336-9000
Robert T. Heck, Cosmetic Surgery, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Breast Reconstruction, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-246-6900
Robert S. Houser, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Mommy Makeover, Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetics and Plastics Surgery of Columbus, 41 Commerce Park Drive, Westerville, 614-890-5565
Sonu A. Jain, Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, 3rd Floor, Suite 3200, Columbus, 614-366-4263
Jeffrey E. Janis, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Breast, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Migraine, Breast Reduction, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566
Richard Eugene Kirschner, Cleft Palate/Lip, Craniofacial Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-6299
Clara N. Lee, Breast Reconstruction, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Microsurgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566
Craig Lehrman, Reconstructive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566
Jason Brett Lichten, Central Ohio Plastic Surgery, 2656 N. Columbus St., Suite A, Lancaster, 740-653-5064
James D. McMahan, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Body, Cosmetic Surgery-Breast, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Advanced Aesthetic & Laser Surgery, 4845 Knightsbridge Blvd., Suite 230, Columbus, 614-459-0060
Amy M. Moore, Hand Surgery, Pediatric Plastic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566
Gregory D. Pearson, Craniofacial Surgery, Pediatric Plastic Surgery, Facial Reconstruction, Cleft Palate/Lip, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566
Stephen J. Poteet Jr., Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Breast Reconstruction, Ohio Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, 112 Morey Drive, Marysville, 937-709-0942
Timothy A. Treece, Cosmetic Surgery-Face & Body, Breast Cosmetic Surgery, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-490-2164
Cristiane M. Ueno, Breast Augmentation, Facial Feminization Surgery (FFS), Burns-Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566
Susan D. Vasko, Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Breast Reduction, Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Liposuction, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-490-2164
Lambros K. Viennas, Liposuction & Body Contouring, Breast Reconstruction, Breast Reduction, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2140, Columbus, 614-293-8566
John Wakelin, Breast Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Breast Reduction, Cosmetic Surgery-Body, Liposuction, Rhinoplasty, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, 5005 Arlington Centre Blvd., Upper Arlington, 614-246-6900
Mark D. Wells, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Hand Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 285 E. State St., Suite 600, Columbus, 614-566-9496
Christopher G. Zochowski, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction, Abdominoplasty, Zochowski Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, 725 Buckles Court, Suite 210, Gahanna, 614-490-7500
Psychiatry
Specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders
Katherine B. Brownlowe, Neuro-Psychiatry, Brain Injury, Psychiatry in Neurologic Illness, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600
Hossam Guirgis, Hospital Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600
Blessing Igboeli, Addiction/Substance Abuse, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600
Michelle A. Monro, Depression, Mood Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Psychosis, Suicide Prevention, Licking Memorial Behavioral Health Services & Addiction Medicine, Shepherd Hill, 200 Messimer Drive, Newark, 220-564-4873
Smitha Patel, Memorial Psychiatry, 773 S. Walnut St., Marysville, 937-578-4301
Elizabeth A. Yoder, Depression, Mood Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Psychosis, Suicide Prevention, Licking Memorial Behavioral Health Services & Addiction Medicine, Shepherd Hill, 200 Messimer Drive, Newark, 220-564-4873
Grant Yoder, Depression, Mood Disorders, Anxiety Disorders, Psychosis, Suicide Prevention, Licking Memorial Behavioral Health Services & Addiction Medicine, Shepherd Hill, 200 Messimer Drive, Newark, 220-564-4873
James Young, Hospital Medicine, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Addiction/Substance Abuse, Mood Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1670 Upham Drive, Columbus, 614-293-9600
Pulmonary Disease
Treats diseases of the lungs and airways
Peter R. Bachwich, OhioHealth Physician Group, 7630 Rivers Edge Drive, Columbus, 614-533-4999
Nitin Bhatt, Sleep Medicine, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-4925
Megan Conroy, Asthma, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Westerville, 614-293-4925
Asok Dasgupta, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Interstitial Lung Disease, Lung Cancer, Mount Carmel Pulmonary and Sleep, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-627-1300
Lynn Fussner, Vasculitis, Sleep Disorders, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925
Adam Manko, Lung Disease, Sleep Medicine, Madison Health Specialty Care, 210 N. Main St., London, 740-845-7700
Jennifer W. McCallister, Asthma, Critical Care, Sleep Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925
Stella Ogake, Pulmonary Nodules, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3691 Ridge Mill Road, Hilliard, 614-293-4925
Jonathan Parsons, Asthma, Breathing Disorders, Bronchitis, Cough, Critical Care, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925
Mahmoud Qadoom, Sleep Disorders, Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants, 450 Alkyre Run Drive, Suite 230, Westerville, 614-898-9340
Carleen Spitzer, Critical Care, Asthma, Pneumonia, Emphysema, Sleep Disorders, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925
Paresh J. Timbadia, Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD), Interstitial Lung Disease, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Airway Disorders, Mount Carmel Pulmonary and Sleep, 150 Taylor Station Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-627-1300
Karen L. Wood, Bronchiolitis Obliterans, Sleep Disorders, Critical Care, OhioHealth Physician Group, 111 S. Grant Ave., Suite 208, Columbus, 614-566-9143
Radiation Oncology
Provides therapeutic application of radiant energy and its modifiers to manage disease, especially malignant tumors
Dukagjin Blakaj, Head & Neck Cancer, Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT), Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT), Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy, Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, 614-293-8415
Arnab Chakravarti, Brain Tumors, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Suite 252F, Columbus, 614-293-0672
Dayssy Alexandra Diaz Pardo, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Genitourinary Cancer, Clinical Trials, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8415
John Grecula, Head & Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8415
Douglas D. Martin, Brachytherapy, Cervical Cancer, Chemo-Radiation Combined Therapy, Gynecologic Cancers, Prostate Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8415
Darrion L. Mitchell, Head & Neck Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8415
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
An obstetrician/gynecologist who manages complex problems relating to reproductive endocrinology and infertility
Akas Jain, Women’s Health, Infertility-IVF, Reproductive Gynecology, 540 N. Cleveland Ave., Suite 100, Westerville, 614-895-3333
Laura C. Londra, Infertility, Infertility-IVF, Miscarriage-Recurrent, Tubal Ligation Reversal, Egg & Embryo Freezing, Ohio Reproductive Medicine, 535 Reach Blvd., Suite 200, Columbus, 614-451-2280
Rheumatology
Diagnoses and treats diseases of the joints, muscles, bones and tendons, including arthritis, back pain, muscle strains, athletic injuries and collagen diseases
Ali Ajam, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Gout/Pseudogout, Lupus/SLE, Spondyloarthritis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6700 University Blvd., Suite 4C, Dublin, 614-293-4837
Abha R. Gupta, Memorial Rheumatology, 500 London Ave., Marysville, 937-578-2020
Wael N. Jarjour, Lupus/SLE, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837
Seth M. Kantor, Osteoporosis, OhioHealth Physician Group, 303 E. Town St., 3rd Floor, Columbus, 614-788-5000
Catherine Lee, Autoimmune Disease, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Columbus Arthritis Center, 1211 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-486-5200
Zhanna Mikulik, Psoriatic Arthritis, Gout/Pseudogout, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 543 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-4837
Matthew L. Mundwiler, Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Autoimmune Disease, Columbus Arthritis Center, 1211 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-486-5200
Sleep Medicine
Treats sleep disorders
Aneesa, M. Das, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925
John S. Kim, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Sleep Disorders, Narcolepsy, Sleep & Breathing Research Institute, 1251 Dublin Road, Columbus, 614-297-7704
Ulysses, J. Magalang, Sleep Disorders/Apnea, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Suite 2200, Columbus, 614-293-4925
Sports Medicine
Specialist trained in the enhancement of health and fitness and in the prevention of injury and illness
Steven Albrechta, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 6100 N. Hamilton Road, Westerville, 614-293-3600
James R. Borchers Jr., Musculoskeletal Injuries, Repetitive Strain Injuries, Pediatric Sports Medicine, Orthopaedics-Non Surgical, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600
Monique S. Brady, Family Medicine, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 200, Pickerington, 614-788-4222
Darrin L. Bright, OhioHealth Physician Group, 5868 N. Hamilton Road, Suite 200, Columbus, 614-533-6600
Kelley Clem, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Orthopedic ONE, 4605 Sawmill Road, Upper Arlington, 614-827-8700
B. Rodney Comisar, Shoulder & Knee Surgery, OrthoNeuro, 70 S. Cleveland, Westerville, 614-890-6555
Jason P. Dapore, Musculoskeletal Ultrasound, PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), Musculoskeletal Disorders, Musculoskeletal Injuries, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3773 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-566-3810
Jason J. Diehl, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6955 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-566-1420
Douglas J. Diorio, Acupuncture, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600
Craig W. Fortman, Sports Injuries, OhioHealth Physician Group, 2030 Stringtown Road, Suite 200, Grove City, 614-544-0054
Thomas G. Hospel, OhioHealth Physician Group, 6955 Hospital Drive, Dublin, 614-566-1420
Michael Jonesco, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600
Andrew Lawson, Orthopaedics-Non Surgical, Sports Injuries, Concussion, Injury Prevention, Madison Health Sports Medicine, 210 N. Main St., London, 740-845-7700
Donald C. Lemay, OhioHealth Physician Group, 1010 Refugee Road, Suite 200, Pickerington, 614-788-4222
Kendra McCamey, Primary Care Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600
Thomas L. Pommering, Pediatric Sports Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center, 584 County Line Road West, Westerville, 614-722-6200
Edward Y. Qiao, Orthopaedics-Non Surgical, OhioHealth Orthopaedics, 130 Morris Road, Circleville, 740-477-6511
Vismai C. Sinha, Family Medicine, Sports Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 3705 Olentangy River Road, Suite 260, Columbus, 614-533-6600
Bryant James Walrod, Musculoskeletal Injuries, Concussion, Repetitive Strain Injuries, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-3600
Surgery
Manages a broad spectrum of surgical conditions affecting almost any area of the body
Doreen Agnese, Surgical Oncology, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Melanoma, Cancer Genetics, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040
Joal D. Beane, Surgical Oncology, Melanoma, Sarcoma, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171
Nicole P. Bernal, Burn Care, Surgical Critical Care, Trauma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Trauma and Critical Care, 1581 Dodd Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2101
Sylvester M. Black, Transplant-Multi Organ, Liver & Biliary Surgery, Liver & Biliary Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-8746
William E. Carson III, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Melanoma, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040
Jordan M. Cloyd, Surgical Oncology, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Hepatobiliary Cancer, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Metastatic Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171
Carlo Contreras, Surgical Oncology, Skin Cancer, Sarcoma, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171
Priya Dedhia, Endocrine Cancers, Thyroid & Parathyroid Cancer & Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171
Mary E. Dillhoff, Surgical Oncology, Pancreatic Surgery, Liver & Biliary Surgery, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Robotic Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-5066
Daniel Eiferman, Trauma/Critical Care, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Critical Care, Hernia-Complex, Lymphedema, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Trauma and Critical Care, 1581 Dodd Drive, Columbus, 614-293-2101
Aslam Ejaz, Surgical Oncology, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Liver & Biliary Cancer, Clinical Trials, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171
Victor F. Ferrini, Colon & Rectal Surgery, Gallbladder Surgery, Liver Surgery, Pancreatic Surgery, Hernia, Licking Memorial Surgical Services, 30 Messimer Drive, Newark, 220-564-1880
Valerie P. Grignol, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Sarcoma, Sarcoma-Soft Tissue, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040
Jeffrey W. Hazey, Laparoscopic Surgery, Memorial General & Colorectal Surgery, 140 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd., Suite 100, Marysville, 937-578-2650
Donald E. Hura, OhioHealth Physician Group, 5131 Beacon Hill Road, Suite 220, Columbus, 614-544-1880
John D. Leff, Gallbladder Surgery, Hernia, Sports Hernia, Riverside Surgical Associates, 3545 Olentangy River Road, Suite 525, Columbus, 614-261-1900
Ashley Limkemann, Transplant Surgery, Transplant-Liver, Transplant-Kidney, Transplant-Pancreas, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-6724
Michael Paul Meara, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Hernia, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-293-3230
Christopher S. Meyer, Colon & Rectal Surgery, Gallbladder Surgery, Liver Surgery, Pancreatic & Biliary Surgery, Hernia, Licking Memorial Surgical Services, 30 Messimer Drive, Newark, 220-564-1880
Barbra S. Miller, Thyroid & Parathyroid Surgery, Thyroid Cancer & Surgery, Adrenal Surgery, Adrenal Cancer, Surgical Oncology, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171
Bradley J. Needleman, Bariatric/Obesity Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery-Advanced, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-366-6675
Michael (Shay) S. O’Mara, Trauma, Critical Care, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, 111 S. Grant Ave., Columbus, 614-566-8765
Samilia Obeng-Gyasi, Breast Cancer, Breast Preservation Surgery, Nipple Sparing Mastectomy, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040
Bridget A. Oppong, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Breast Preservation Surgery, Nipple Sparing Mastectomy, Sentinel Node Surgery, Cancer Reconstruction, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Cancer, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040
Timothy M. Pawlik, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171
Raphael E. Pollock, Sarcoma, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 2050 Kenny Road, Columbus, 614-293-7171
Benjamin K. Poulose, Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Hernia, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-3230
Stephen P. Povoski, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Sentinel Node Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-293-4040
David J. Robertson, General Surgical Associates, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 301, Lancaster, 740-687-5437
Brent M. Savage, Colon & Rectal Surgery, Gallbladder Surgery, Liver Surgery, Pancreatic Surgery, Hernia, Licking Memorial Surgical Services, 30 Messimer Drive, Newark, 220-564-1880
Austin D. Schenk, Abdominal Transplant Surgery, Transplant-Liver, Transplant-Kidney, Transplant-Pancreas, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-6724
Kristine D. Slam, Breast Cancer & Surgery, Central Ohio Surgical Associates, 6075 E. Broad St., Columbus, 614-864-6363
W. Kenneth Washburn, Abdominal Transplant Surgery, Transplant-Kidney, Transplant-Liver, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., 11th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-6724
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Provides operative, perioperative and critical care of patients with pathologic conditions in the chest
Geoffrey B. Blossom, Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500
P. Aryeh Cohen, Cardiac Surgery-Adult, Heart Valve Surgery, Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery (VATS), Lung Surgery, Thymoma and Thymic Cancer, Fairfield Healthcare Professionals Cardiothoracic Surgery, 618 Pleasantville Road, Suite 202, Lancaster, 740-681-9020
Steven B. Duff, Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500
Mark E. Galantowicz, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, 700 Children’s Drive, Columbus, 614-722-3101
Peter J. Kneuertz, Thoracic Surgery, Lung Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., 2nd Floor, Columbus, 614-293-9059
Robert E. Merritt, Esophageal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-9059
Nahush Mokadam, Transplant-Heart, Stem Cell Therapy & Biosurgery, Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), Heart Valve Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-5502
Patrick Wells, Cardiac Surgery, Lung Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Suite 5300, Columbus, 614-566-3500
Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
Treats disorders of the female pelvic floor, including pelvic organ prolapse, urinary or fecal incontinence, and constipation
Nicole M. Book, Pelvic Floor Disorders, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4050, Columbus, 614-566-2727
Renee Caputo, Urogynecology, Pelvic OrganProlapse Repair, Pelvic Reconstruction, Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684
Andrew Hundley, Bladder Disorders, Incontinence-Urinary, Pelvic Floor Reconstruction, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4643
Silpa Nekkanti, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Incontinence-Urinary, Incontinence-Fecal, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, 4th Floor, Columbus, 614-293-4643
James Q. Pulvino, Pelvic Floor Disorders, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, OhioHealth Physician Group, 3555 Olentangy River Road, Suite 4050, Columbus, 614-566-2727
Urology
Manages benign and malignant medical and surgical disorders of the genitourinary system and the adrenal gland
Ronney Abaza, Robotic Surgery, Urologic Cancer, Reconstructive Surgery, Central Ohio Urology Group, 5040 Bradenton Ave., Suite B, Dublin, 614-396-2842
Nima Baradaran, Genitourinary Reconstruction, Urologic Trauma, Gender Affirmation Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-8155
Fara M. Bellows, Incontinence-Male & Female, Kidney Stones, Minimally Invasive Urologic Surgery, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 402, Circleville, 740-420-7882
Geoffrey N. Box, Endourology, Prostate Cancer/Robotic Surgery, Genitourinary Cancer, Ureter & Renal Pelvis Cancer, Laparoscopic Surgery, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263
Roy R. Brown Jr., Men’s Health, Incontinence, Licking Memorial Urology, 1980 Tamarack Road, Newark, 220-564-7520
Jeffrey M. Carey, Incontinence-Male & Female, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair, Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684
Fadel S. Elkhairi, OhioHealth Physician Group, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite 3G, Columbus, 614-788-2870
Michael Gong, Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263
George T. Ho, OhioHealth Physician Group, 600 N. Pickaway St., Suite 402, Circleville, 740-420-7882
Michael D. Jordan, Memorial Urology, 388 Damascus Road, Marysville, 937-578-2626
Bodo E. Knudsen, Kidney Stones, Prostate Benign Disease (BPH), Minimally Invasive Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 915 Olentangy River Road, Suite 2000, Columbus, 614-293-8155
Cheryl T. Lee, Urologic Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263
Christopher McClung, Gender Affirmation Surgery, Reconstructive Surgical Arts, 1020 Dennison Ave., Suite 200, Columbus, 614-618-9018
E. Bradley Pewitt, Urologic Cancer, Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684
Kamal S. Pohar, Urologic Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263
Ahmad Shabsigh, Robotic Surgery, Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Penile Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Ohio State James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 300 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-685-4263
Timothy “T.J.” Tausch, Reconstructive Surgery, Urological Prostheses, Urologic Trauma, Genitourinary Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684
Frederick L. Taylor, Erectile Dysfunction, Peyronie’s Disease, Men’s Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Central Ohio Urology Group, 701 Tech Center Drive, Suite 100, Gahanna, 614-396-2684
Stephen R. Vijan, Kidney Stones, Urologic Cancer, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Central Ohio Urology Group, 350 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Worthington, 614-944-4800
Eric Ward, OhioHealth Physician Group, 500 Thomas Lane, Suite 3G, Columbus, 614-788-2870
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Uses minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and treat disease in nearly every organ
Sumit Bhatla, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741
Pablo Gamboa, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, 3525 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, 614-340-7741
Vascular Surgery
Manages disorders of the blood vessels, excluding the intracranial vessels and the heart, using surgery
Mark DeFrancisco, Venous Insufficiency, Dialysis Access, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Licking Memorial Vascular Surgery, 1371 W. Main St., Newark, 220-564-1965
David A. Epstein, Aneurysm-Aortic, Endovascular Surgery, Limb Salvage, Varicose Veins, Carotid Artery Angioplasty & Stent, OhioHealth Physician Group, 285 E. State St., Suite 260, Columbus, 614-566-9035
Michael Go, Wound Care, Varicose Veins, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 181 Taylor Ave., Columbus, 614-257-3110
Kristine Orion, Aneurysm-Aortic, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 452 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, 614-293-8536
Bryan W. Tillman, Endovascular Surgery, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 1800 Zollinger Road, Columbus, 614-293-8536
