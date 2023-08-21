Top Doctors 2023 Spotlight: Ohio State Physician Samilia Obeng-Gyasi

Samilia Obeng-Gyasi, a surgical oncologist, has been practicing at Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital since October 2019. Obeng-Gyasi is one of three physicians on the 2023 Top Doctors list interviewed by Columbus Monthly.

Why did you decide to specialize in breast cancer surgery? I have a personal and professional interest in health disparities and health equity. Unfortunately, there are significant disparities in breast cancer outcomes based on race and socioeconomic status. Working as a breast surgeon has provided me with the necessary tools to help develop interventions to reduce and eliminate disparities in breast cancer outcomes.

What are some of the most exciting innovations you’re seeing in your field? There has been significant de-escalation in the surgical management of breast cancer. For example, we are doing fewer axillary surgeries, which will translate into lower rates of lymphedema and improved quality of life for patients. We also utilize newer surgical techniques, such as nipple-sparing mastectomies and oncoplastic procedures, which improve cosmetic outcomes.

What research questions are you exploring? My research focuses on how exposure to adverse socioenvironmental stressors (e.g. poverty, discrimination, interpersonal stress, etc.) influences cancer aggressivity, treatment tolerability and survival from breast cancer.

Who was your most important mentor? I have had a couple of mentors who have been essential for my development as an academic surgeon. These include Dr. Barbara Andersen, Dr. Timothy Pawlik, Dr. Allan Tsung, Dr. William Carson and Dr. Ruth Carlos. A career as a surgeon-scientist requires a team of mentors focused on your academic success. Each of these individuals mentored and sponsored me in ways that have been transformative for my career.

If you weren't practicing medicine, what would you spend your life pursuing? I would be a writer.

This story is from the Top Doctors feature in the August 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.