Ohio State University Taps Nebraska’s Walter ‘Ted’ Carter Jr. as its 17th President

Ohio State University has found its next president. At their board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, university trustees appointed Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. as the new leader of the Buckeye State’s flagship university following a six-month search.

Carter is a familiar name in Big Ten circles: He’s served as the president of the University of Nebraska System since Jan. 1, 2020, where he oversees four campuses with 50,000 students and 16,000 faculty members and staff. Before coming to Nebraska, Carter led his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy, where he served as superintendent from 2014 to 2019. Carter is also a graduate of the Navy Fighters Weapons School, known as Top Gun, and holds educational credentials from the Navy Nuclear Power School, the U.S. Air Force War College, the Naval War College and the Armed Forces Staff College. A retired vice admiral with 38 years of service, Carter has logged more than 6,300 flying hours, including 125 combat missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bosnia and Kosovo.

“President Carter brings an unparalleled combination of strategic leadership and true service, and we could not be more thrilled to welcome him and his family to Ohio State,” said Ohio State board chair and presidential search committee member Hiroyuki Fujita in a statement.

"We were absolutely determined to find the next great leader for Ohio State in today’s highly complex and competitive higher-education environment. With input from our university community and the highest recommendations from those who have worked with president Carter during his extraordinary career, I believe we have done just that.”

Carter comes to Ohio State following the tumultuous tenure of Kristina Johnson, who served as OSU’s president for just 33 months, the shortest in 140 years at the university. Though she had admirers on campus and in the Columbus community, Johnson lost the support of university trustees, as well as Ohio State Wexner Medical Center board chair Les Wexner, a power struggle that was detailed in a February 2023 Columbus Monthly cover story.

Like Ohio State, the University of Nebraska is a land-grant institution that includes an academic medical center. During Carter’s tenure, Nebraska expanded its med center’s presence across the state and launched plans for the Rural Health Education Building, an expansion of programs at the university’s Kearney campus, according to the OSU press release. Additionally, Nebraska has been ranked among the world’s top 100 institutions for earning research patents and was awarded a $92 million federal contract for its National Strategic Research Institute, the press release states.

“President Carter represents the qualities, skills and attributes our faculty, staff and students sought in a leader,” said Janet Box-Steffensmeier, an Ohio State professor of political science and sociology and the co-chair of the presidential search committee’s university advisory panel, in the press release.

Carter will begin his Ohio State tenure on Jan. 1, 2024. In the interim, Peter Mohler, OSU’s executive vice president for research, innovation and knowledge, will serve as acting president.

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve as president of Ohio State, an institution founded upon and well known across the globe for research, teaching and an enduring commitment to service,” Carter said in the press release. “The work being done across Ohio and beyond to shape the future of research and innovation, workforce development, the arts, health care, college affordability and college athletics is remarkable. These are areas of particular passion for me, and I can’t wait to begin my journey as a Buckeye.”

