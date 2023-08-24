My Neighborhood: Artist Adam Hernandez Chooses His Favorite Spots in Clintonville

Columbus Monthly

Adam Hernandez came to Columbus in 2008, following a girlfriend here from his home in the Bronx. The relationship faded, but “I fell in love with Columbus and Clintonville and never left,” says the popular local artist and muralist. “I love the quirkiness of Clintonville.”

Woodland Wonders

Hernandez and his wife, Molly Ryan, and their toddler son, Ray, spend a lot of time on the Olentangy Trail near their Clintonville home. “I like the offshoots, the deer paths through the woods,” Hernandez says, adding he “used to sneak back there and do a little painting on the broken-down cement blocks.”

A Jolt of Java

Global Gallery is Hernandez’s favorite coffee shop. His usual is coffee with a shot of espresso. “It doubles as an art space, and sometimes there’s music and food trucks,” he says. Hernandez makes stickers adorned with his art, and collects art stickers from around the world. He’s stuck several outside Global Gallery and on telephone poles along High Street. “They’re hidden in plain sight,” Hernandez says.

Favorite Fries

O’Reilly’s Pub is a family favorite. “The burgers and wings are great, but fish and chips and a Smithwick’s [Irish Ale] are my thing,” Hernandez says.

Preparing Pernil

Hernandez honors his Puerto Rican heritage by making pernil (slow-roasted pork shoulder) for guests. Weiland’s Market is his go-to grocery for pork shoulder. “They have everything you need to make a great charcuterie board and a great beer and wine selection,” he says.

Farm Fresh

Saturday mornings are for trips to the Clintonville Farmers’ Market, which runs from April to November. “I love the family that sells fish; I get tilapia, and we do fish tacos once a week,” Hernandez says. “I also love the Turkish bakery that does this bread filled with cheese inside and sesame seeds outside.”

Thrifty Shopping

The Volunteers of America thrift store on Indianola is another regular stop. “I’ve bought lots of blank T-shirts there and printed [my art] on them, and I’ve bought old paintings for the canvases and then painted or printed on top of them,” Hernandez says.

This story is from the August 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.