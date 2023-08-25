Top Doctors 2023 Spotlight: The Sleep & Breathing Research Institute’s John S. Kim

Dr. John S. Kim, a physician at the Sleep & Breathing Research Institute in Columbus, has been practicing medicine for 33 years. Kim is one of three physicians on the 2023 Top Doctors list interviewed by Columbus Monthly.

What drew you to sleep medicine? Sleep medicine is a relatively young specialty, and it is exciting to be involved in something that is just starting up. In addition, everyone has had a problem with their sleep at some point in their lives, and it is satisfying to explain there is a scientific mechanism for the problem.

Why do so many people struggle with sleep these days? Globalization with 24-7 schedules and an inability to turn off smartphones, computers and streaming services has led to inconsistency in timing and quantity of sleep. There is a tendency to not prioritize sleep with the belief that we can catch up at our convenience, which is not true. We have a more sedentary lifestyle these days, leading to weight gain, with increased incidence of sleep apnea and other medical problems that affect sleep.

What advice do you have for someone who's not sleeping well? A strict wake-sleep schedule, good sleep hygiene and consistent exercise, nutrition and bedtime routine. Keep a sleep diary to follow trends. Ask your bed partner what they have observed and keep track of symptoms. Try to get at least seven hours of sleep each night. If problems are severe or continue, see a sleep specialist. You are asleep a third of your life; try to get the most out of it.

What's the proudest moment of your career? Being able to be a physician like my father and having an opportunity to assist people. Meeting a variety of patients and working with great personnel and peers who appreciate your efforts.

This story is from the Top Doctors feature in the August 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.