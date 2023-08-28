Vendors, Residents Clash with East Market Over the Direction of the Columbus Development

Andy Downing

Columbus Monthly

Vendor hopes were high when East Market opened in April 2022. Sixteen months later, however, the Near East Side development is deep in transition.

A handful of businesses present upon opening have already exited the market, with a slate of newcomers either recently moved in or announced plans to enter the space. The arrival of these new tenants follows the departure of the Butcher & Grocer—a business that upon launch had the largest footprint of any of the market’s retailers, initially taking up the equivalent of seven stalls with a food counter, butcher shop, fishmonger, cheese shop and grocery. East Market is part of the mixed-use Trolley District complex built up from the abandoned buildings that once housed the city’s trolley car operations just south of Franklin Park.

“We are sad to see Tony go,” says Aubrey Stevens, East Market director of operations and leasing, referring to Butcher & Grocer owner Tony Tanner, whose Grandview shop remains in operation. “But we have a lot of new tenants coming online, so in that way, yes, we are in a period of transition.”

While changes are common to any new business, the turnover at East Market speaks to developing fissures detailed in recent interviews with five current or former vendors, all of whom spoke of flagging sales, growing tensions with market management and maintenance issues that range from a mouse infestation to ongoing problems with the building’s HVAC system, which vendors say can leave the facility uncomfortably hot for workers and visitors alike.

In addition to the vendors interviewed, a former employee of one of the East Market’s vendors made a public post on Facebook in mid-August saying that they left their position at the market owing to what they described as ongoing, uncorrected issues with mice. And some tenants say problems related to heat and the HVAC system have caused them more than discomfort, leading to safety concerns for workers—particularly in these summer months when outdoor temperatures rise and magnify the problem. “It was to the point recently where members of my team were getting heat fatigue, and one kid nearly fainted,” says one vendor. (All of the vendors spoke under the condition of anonymity, citing fears of legal and financial retribution from East Market management, including Brad DeHays, founder of site developer Connect Realty, which owns Trolley Barn Project, the buildings being redeveloped in the former trolley barn.)

Asked specifically about issues raised by vendors related to mice and the HVAC system, Stevens says she had not heard these complaints but she was working with the vendors to address any concerns they might have in regard to building conditions.

Beyond claims of maintenance issues, four vendors also detail what they view as lingering tensions between residents of the surrounding neighborhood and market management, which they say had negatively affected foot traffic to the site. All of the vendors interviewed say sales were trending sharply downward, with one retailer pointing to a 40 percent decrease in July sales compared with the business’ first month in the market. As a result, this owner says they were forced to cut payroll, maintaining a skeleton crew of one or two staffers at the East Market site rather than the three they believed were required to run the food stall smoothly, leading to longer wait times for customers.

“We’ve definitely had a steady decline in business,” says another vendor. “And I was questioning, is it my food? What’s going on? But it’s a bigger issue than that. The foot traffic has declined a lot. And, honestly, we’re just not seeing the market regulars anymore.”

Stevens counters that “foot traffic is generally up,” a statistic she bases on sales numbers at the East Market’s bar, the Railhouse. “We don’t collect [vendor] sales data, so the only thing we have to go by is bar sales,” she says.

In interviews, vendors and residents describe neighborhood tensions with the East Market, citing what they say has been a failure to deliver on the needs of the community, including affordable price points and access to more robust grocery options such as fresh produce, among other concerns. (While Butcher & Grocer operated a small grocery within the market, three vendors say the HVAC issues could make stocking produce a challenge, with some vegetables beginning to wilt within hours of being put on display.)

Some of these tensions surfaced shortly after the East Market opened, with multiple posts on community Facebook forums decrying the absence of on-site bike parking—an oversight that has since been corrected. “But it’s still friendlier for cars to come than it is for people to walk or bike over,” says Kate Curry-Da-Souza, chair of the Near East Side Commission.

Jonathan Beard, the former president and CEO of Columbus Compact Corporation and a Franklin Park resident of more than 25 years, says he was initially alarmed by the high price points offered by some vendors at the market, which he describes as out-of-step with the neighborhood. “The first weekend, I walked down there with two of my neighbors, and my son came with me, and I think I spent $37 for a hot dog, a hamburger and a Coke, and I was like, Jesus Christ, this is not for the neighborhood,” says Beard, who, in his role with CCC, helped develop prospective uses for the Trolley Barn site beginning in 2012. His proposal, parts of which were shared with Columbus Monthly, included planned stalls for local arts and crafts vendors, plus meeting spaces that could be used free by community members.

Curry-Da-Souza says neighbors advocated early in the planning process for the market to include an affordable grocery that would accept SNAP benefits, along with food vendors who had ties to the Near East Side. “And then it would be a gathering place that people who live around it could utilize. A meeting space and a community gathering place with activities that would be interesting to and inclusive of the people who live around the market,” she says. “And we just have not seen that.”

At least one vendor echoes these points, sharing that the vision for the market that was first pitched to them by developers differed drastically from current realities—particularly following the departure of Butcher & Grocer, whose absence leaves the market with no grocery offerings.

“I wouldn’t have just gone into a food hall on the East Side, because that’s not what the neighborhood needs, and it’s not what the neighborhood called for,” the vendor says. “We’re not in a nightlife area. We’re deep inside a sleepy, residential neighborhood. … The neighborhood needs a grocery store. They need a community space and a place that’s for everyone. And the market is not that now. And it wasn’t that when the doors opened.”

Asked if the East Market had plans to try and seek another tenant who could operate a fresh market following the eviction of the Butcher & Grocer, Stevens offers no concrete plans. “We had high hopes Butcher & Grocer could service the neighborhood, and we are adjusting with their departure,” she says. “I am currently working with all potential vendors who are ready and able to make a move into this kind of space.”

In 2019, Columbus City Council established the Trolley District as a Downtown Redevelopment District, a designation that granted the developer a 30-year, 70 percent tax abatement, which John Coneglio, president of the Columbus Education Association, characterized as “a 30-year giveaway” in The Columbus Dispatch. In return, City Council required the developer to provide a number of services, according to legislative documents, including a stall dedicated for the Columbus City Schools district, high-speed internet free to all East Market visitors and two dedicated laptop stations for students managed and operated by the market.

“Originally, they said there was going to be a stall for East High School … and I don’t think that ever happened,” Beard says. “That’s par for the course for the city with respect to its treatment of Black folks in neighborhoods, because they heard the same sort of promises with the PACT initiative at Ohio State, where … [the former Pilgrim Elementary School] was going to be turned into a career training center associated with the hospital for health services jobs. And then none of it happens.” (Stevens did not reply to an email inquiry asking about the status of the laptop stations and a market stall dedicated to Columbus City Schools.)

In addition to the abatement, in late 2022, City Council approved an emergency request for $170,000 to Trolley Barn, LLC, the property owner and entity behind the redevelopment of the Trolley District. These “contribution agreements,” as they’re termed, are rare, allowing city leaders to provide taxpayer dollars to select businesses and developers to help subsidize construction projects.

The developer pitched the complex as a wide-ranging boon to the area, and documents presented to City Council said the Trolley Barn project would "address poverty, infant mortality, diabetes, stunted mental and physical development in young children, combat high unemployment and high rates of food stamp utilization.”

“There is a section of people in the neighborhood who … feel [the project] was maybe presented under a false pretense and is not living up to the promises made when the initial development was presented to the community,” says one vendor. “And so, there is—I’m hesitant to call it a boycott—but there’s some unwillingness to support the market itself, even if it means not supporting the vendors inside, who have nothing to do with the developer.”

Curry-Da-Souza says this disconnect is real, noting that promising early communications between the developer and residents have cooled since the project received necessary approvals, including one for a liquor permit. “Prior to the project going through, there were lots of presentations to the commission,” she says. “But in the 15 months the market has been open, I haven’t seen the developers at a single community meeting. … There’s no engagement with civic leadership or community groups, and it really has not come across that the market is trying to be part of the community.”

Stevens counters that the market has continued to focus on community programming, including concerts and family movie nights, in addition to upcoming events that include a bourbon tasting and a cornhole tournament. “We’re going to continue to focus on bringing new people in, and on keeping the people who have been coming in,” she says.

There are also growing tensions inside the building between the vendors and market management, much of it stemming from what the five vendors interviewed describe as an almost total absence of communication. Though the East Market has been open and operating for more than 15 months, the tenants interviewed say they only recently had their first group meeting with management, and that communications related to market business are essentially nonexistent. “I find out a lot of what is happening at the market from social media,” says one vendor, who learned about the coming addition of Urban Gourmet to the food hall from a post on the East Market Facebook page.

Multiple tenants also say there had been challenges in working with management to coordinate marketing, including making posts to social media—“Our social media manager has never been able to get a straight answer from anyone in their marketing department about their criteria in order to repost or collaborate on [Instagram] Stories or Reels or anything like that,” one vendor says—and that advertising done by East Market overwhelmingly focused on the Railhouse. “It’s just very apparent they only advertise the bar,” another vendor says. (Stevens declines to comment on vendor claims that marketing was focused heavily on the Railhouse.)

This lack of communication described by vendors has created a scenario in which they say they often feel isolated—both from management and from one another. “It’s really been everyone for themselves,” says one vendor. “When I came in here, I had high hopes there would be more of a community, and a collaborative feeling. But from the very beginning, the market management set a tone of, ‘No, we’re not going to have group meetings. No, we’re not going to have events that involve every single vendor.’ And so, everybody went their own direction, to where we might as well be independent businesses in a strip mall, because no one is working together to get anything done.”

Vendors say the limited communication from management has been unavailing and at times inappropriate. These tensions have been further exacerbated by a text message related to a sausage order sent by DeHays to an East Market vendor, who later took a screenshot of the exchange and shared it in a group chat with other market tenants. Referring to the size of the sausages he wanted to order from the vendor, DeHays wrote, “Yeah…I’m thinking somewhere between Asian and American porn length.” (Multiple vendors who are part of the group chat shared the screenshot with Columbus Monthly, with three describing the message as “racist.”)

“We cannot control what people say or what you write,” wrote attorney Brad Koffel in a statement on behalf of DeHays and Connect. “We let the lawyers deal with the law and let reporters deal with gossip.”

The East Market is also engaged in litigation with two current or former tenants, according to court documents, including Just Chicken owner D’Andre Martin, who initially signed a lease to bring a second business to the market—his barbecue concept The Pit. The East Market is now seeking more than $25,000 in damages for what they say was a failure to deliver. This in addition to a lawsuit filed by the market against the Butcher & Grocer, which it evicted after alleging that the tenant failed to pay rent. The Butcher & Grocer responded by filing a countersuit in which it claimed that the terms of its lease entitled the business to one day of free rent for each day that the market was delayed in opening—a total of 236 days of free rent eclipsing $91,000, according to court documents.

A third lawsuit was filed in mid-July against the Trolley Barn, Mid-Ohio, Connect Construction and Municipal Light by a group of workers who were contracted to remove paint during Trolley Barn site renovations. In the filing, the workers claim the defendants were aware the paint being removed contained lead but did not inform contractors or provide them with the necessary protective gear to guard against lead paint exposure, which they said caused them to suffer “physical harm, injury, illness and damage.”

Despite the challenges, most of the people interviewed still want East Market to be successful, with many expressing a belief it was on management to make needed adjustments.

Jonathan Beard says he would like to see the space activated more frequently, and in ways that could draw residents of the neighborhood to come take advantage of the facility, which he described as “beautifully renovated.” “On opening day, they had games out, and people were outside laughing, involved. And it was perfect. And then it didn’t happen again,” he says. “Those types of things, to me, can help build allegiance to the site.”

But the situation remains complex for the vendors interviewed, with several expressing that the promise they felt upon opening had gradually given way to doubt. Even so, most say they remained heavily invested in trying to make things work—financially and otherwise.

“I’m one of those vendors where this is blood, sweat and tears, where we didn’t take any loans out,” one tenant says. “The money that we’ve invested in the market, that’s my future. So, it’s tough. It really is. And I wish we could all get on the same page.”

Despite these investments—and the reality that the merchants are bound to the facility by leases—every vendor interviewed says they had given at least passing thought to exiting the East Market given current conditions, particularly amid mounting financial losses that have left many of the businesses reeling for the better part of the last year.

“When our lease is up, if we move on because we are not happy, I still want to see the market improve and be what it said it was going to be,” one vendor says. “[Management] needs to be thinking, ‘How do we fulfill the needs of this neighborhood and get the neighborhood behind this project again? How do we get them in here to support these vendors and to support the idea of the market?’ Because that doesn’t seem to be on anyone’s agenda at the moment, and it sucks.”