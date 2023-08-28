Top Doctors 2023 Spotlight: Urogynecologist Renee Caputo of Central Ohio Urology Group

Dr. Renee Caputo is a urogynecologist with Central Ohio Urology Group. Caputo is one of three physicians on the 2023 Top Doctors list interviewed by Columbus Monthly.

How has your field changed since you started practicing? Having an accredited specialty in urogynecology and female pelvic medicine has bridged the knowledge gap that I witnessed more than 30 years ago between gynecology and urology. With more evidence-based practices, we can now offer more effective and safer options for women who suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction.

What is the most common problem you see in your patients these days? Although no fault of their own, the most common problem is the lack of knowledge about their bodies, especially the pelvic floor. I believe this is a result of pelvic floor disorders being a lower priority on the patient's problem list and a relative avoidance by the lay media to discuss the female genital tract.

Do you recall a gratifying case—and what made it gratifying? Gratifying cases occur on a regular basis in my field—that's why I love it! Most recently, we treated a 35-year-old young lady who had suffered significant physical and emotional trauma in her life. She presented with severe urinary frequency (average 25 times a day), urinary and fecal accidents and bed-wetting daily. We placed a neurostimulator, and she now voids less than 10 times a day, wakes up dry with minimal to no accidents.

What do you do to stay healthy? I try to do the things we tell our patients: eat right and stay active. But just as important, I stay healthy by laughing a lot, recognizing I can't do everything alone and that perfection is impossible.

This story is from the August 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.