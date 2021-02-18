Copy & Taste Conversations: Momo Ghar Owners Phuntso and Pramod Lama
In this video interview, dining editor Erin Edwards talks to Momo Ghar Owners Phuntso and Pramod Lama about their new Dublin restaurant.
Erin Edwards
Columbus Monthly
Columbus Monthly Dining Editor Erin Edwards sits down with the owners of Momo Ghar, Phuntso Lama and Pramod Lama, for our first installment of Copy & Taste Conversations. The series features interviews with restaurateurs, chefs, bartenders and others on the Central Ohio food and drink scene.