Best New Restaurants At-Home Dining Experience

Coming in March, an at-home dining experience that will support local restaurants during this difficult time.

This year, Columbus Monthly is bringing our popular Best New Restaurants event to your home in March—think of it as an edible introduction to 10 of the city’s most exciting dining arrivals. Partnering with the team behind Columbus Food Adventures and its popular Trust Fall dinner series, Columbus Monthly will offer a two-week surprise dining experience.

Price includes a surprise dinner for two and a one-year subscription to Columbus Monthly. Our 10 participating restaurants include:

Village Taco

Preston’s/Honey’s

Natalie's Music Hall & Kitchen

Rooh Columbus

Novella Osteria

Afra Grill

Wario's Beef and Pork

Chapman's Eat Market

Cleaver

Emmett's Café

More:>>Click here for details and to purchase Best New Restaurants tickets<<