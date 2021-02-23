Columbus’ North Market Adds Vegan Food Vendor Willowbeez SoulVeg

Carnell Willoughby’s vegan pop-up, Willowbeez SoulVeg, is set to become the next addition to the historic North Market on Spruce Street. The North Market made the announcement today. The soul food eatery, which is expected to open this spring, will fill the northwest corner space vacated by Pistacia Vera.

Willowbeez has operated as a pop-up and catering company since 2012, serving menu items such as the Rich Boi’—a plant-based take on a po’boy featuring breaded oyster mushrooms—as well as GrabCake sliders and Willowbeez’ signature vegan mac ’n’ cheese, Mac&Plz.

Since 2015, you could find Willowbeez as a regular pop-up inside The Hills Market Downtown, and it recently added delivery via third party apps. Willowbeez’ last day at The Hills was Feb. 19.

"I am steeped in gratitude and looking forward to joining this historical landmark in the Columbus foodscape," Willoughby in a press release. "North Market is a centralized hub for unique and diverse food vendors. We are ready and excited to introduce our vegan goodness with love as the main ingredient."

The historic city market at 59 Spruce St. still has one vacancy to fill: the former Coco Cat Bakery & Chocolates spot. A new merchant is expected to be announced soon.

