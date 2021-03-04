The Scoop: La Plaza Tapatia's Upgraded West Side Grocery Opens Soon; PINS Opens at Easton

Openings & Announcements

A long-planned upgrade for a West Side grocery store is finally coming to fruition. La Plaza Tapatia’s new 44,000-square-foot international market is set to open on Wednesday, March 24, at 255 Georgesville Road, according to a post on the grocery’s Facebook page. The new market is just around the corner from its current location on Shoppers Lane. The Latino supermarket will feature a bakery, paleteria, prepared foods, coffee shop, bar and a parking area for multiple food trucks.

The new PINS Mechanical Co./16-Bit Bar + Arcade behemoth at Easton Town Center opens its doors on Thursday. Located at 4117 Worth Ave., the new bar-meets-adult playground covers more than 38,000-square-feet and features duckpin bowling, arcade games, pinball, patio pong and patios on two levels. The entertainment complex is Rise Brands’ largest to date.

This week, the North Market Downtown announced that Allyson Blackwell’s pastry and desserts bakery, The Pastry Factory, will join the historic market as a permanent vendor. Blackwell’s business will take over the space previously occupied by chocolatier Coco Cat, across from Barrel & Boar. The Pastry Factory is the second Black-owned business that the North Market has added in the span of a week. The historic market recently announced the addition of the vegan soul food eatery Willowbeez SoulVeg.

Budd Dairy (1086 N. Fourth St.) has announced its first pop-up vendor ahead of the food hall’s April 6 grand opening in Italian Village. The Cheesecake Girl will be the first business to operate out of the food hall’s rotating incubation kitchen, dubbed the “Hatch.” Samantha Strange founded her cheesecake business in 2017 and joined Hilliard’s Center Street Market (5354 Center St.) in 2019. In addition to Budd Dairy, Strange is set to open a second permanent location in downtown Dublin this spring. The Cheesecake Girl will be the Hatch’s featured vendor through early July.

A new spot blending South Asian fare with Mexican, Asian and Italian flavors is now open for takeout or delivery at 560 S. High St. in the Brewery District. Jasmine Fusion Grill is in the same building as Columbus Axe Throwing. So far, the menu includes items such as samosas filled with mac ’n’ cheese, seekh kebabs and a chicken tikka hoagie. One of the restaurant’s owners, Zulfiqar Ali, was previously head chef at Tandoori Grill on Bethel Road.

Cajun Boil Bar is a recent addition to the city's North Side, serving low country-style seafood dishes, fried foods, po'boys and more. The new restaurant is located at 1748 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

News

The city’s Temporary Outdoor Seating Pilot Program, allowing restaurants and bars to use right-of-way and parking lots for customer seating, will resume on March 15. The city’s program originally went into effect last September, well after other Ohio cities, to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and support struggling businesses. It expired in November. Last year, restaurants such as Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, Hubbard Grille and Hen Quarter took advantage of the new program, allowing them to spread out alfresco dining areas into adjacent parking areas, alleys and sidewalks to allow for safe social distancing.

Platform Beer Co. employees quit their jobs and staged a walkout at the brewery’s Downtown Columbus taproom on Saturday, claiming unsafe work conditions related to COVID-19 and black mold in a taproom cooler. In a statement released on Saturday, Platform co-founders Justin Carson and Paul Benner said they would begin “scheduling small group conversations with all employees, across all locations as an open forum.” It’s unclear when the taproom will reopen. The Cleveland-based brewery, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, opened its Columbus taproom in December 2016. Alive has more on the Platform walkout here.

Shameless Self Promotion

Columbus Monthly is partnering with Columbus Food Adventures on a pandemic-era version of the magazine’s annual Best New Restaurants event. The dine-at-home experience, taking place March 9-20, features surprise meals delivered from some of the best newcomers on the local dining scene. See which restaurants are participating and reserve your tickets here.