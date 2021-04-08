Check out the Newly Opened Budd Dairy Food Hall

This week, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and local developer Kevin Lykens were finally able to welcome the public to their big Italian Village project, Budd Dairy Food Hall. Located in a newly restored historic dairy building at 1086 N. Fourth St., Budd Dairy features 14,000-square-feet of dining and drinking space that spreads across two floors and features a rooftop deck. The venue offers three bars, with CMR handling all aspects of service for the space, and 10 vendors (or “chef partners”) ranging from Filipino street food to Southern fried chicken. Here's a look inside.