On Wine: Expert Recommendations for Summertime Sipping
The Owners of Accent by Veritas, Law Bird and Coast Wine House share six bottles you should be drinking this summer in Central Ohio.
It’s a good summer to be a wine drinker. The attractive new wine shop from sommelier Gregory Stokes, Accent by Veritas, is expected to open soon; in June, Law Bird reopened for in-person revelry; and Coast Wine House is offering the chance to “travel” to Italy through its pop-up Osteria. The owners of these local wine spots shared six bottles you should be drinking this summer.
Gregory Stokes, Accent by Veritas
49 N. High St., Downtown
Rosé
2020 The Withers Rosé, Mourvèdre
Region: Sierra Foothills, California
How it drinks: “This has been the go-to rosé in my household for the last couple of years. It is an homage to the legendary rosés of Domaine Tempier and is similarly structured. It’s bright, fresh, with enough complexity that it ages for years (if you can keep your hands off it).”
Pairs well with: bouillabaisse and paella
Retail price: $25
Fruity White
2016 Kiralyudvar Furmint Sec, Furmint
Region: Tokaji, Hungary
How it drinks: “This has long been a fan-favorite at Veritas. It is made from Hungary’s signature white grape, furmint, from the legendary dessert wine region of Tokaji. It is rich and full-bodied with lots of apricot and honey, while not being too sweet.”
Pairs well with: Indian takeout
Retail price: $24
Dustin Snow, Coast Wine House
75 S. High St., Dublin
Patio Red
2019 Della Staffa Litrò Rosso, Sangiovese/Ciliegiolo
Region: Umbria, Italy
How it drinks: “Medium body, light tannin, tangy, crunchy sour-cherries, subtle smokiness. All natural. Best enjoyed chilled. Pro tip: Throw it on ice right next to your waters, beers and seltzers.”
Pairs well with: “[It] has just enough structure to stand up to some classic summer patio food, so leave an open hand for a hot dog.”
Retail price: $26 (1 Liter)
Bubbles
2019 Bisol “Jeio” Prosecco Rosé Brut, Glera/Pinot Nero
Region: Veneto, Italy
How it drinks: “Prosecco Rosé is actually a new designation. Thanks to an antiquated Italian wine law (IMHO), you haven’t been able to label pink prosecco as rosé until now. This is a super light and refreshing rosé with a lovely effervescence. It’s packed with bright, mouthwatering acidity, orange blossoms and strawberries.”
Pairs well with: “Sunshine and summer; or a fresh salad, if you’re into ‘traditional’ pairings”
Retail price: $18
Luke Pierce, Law Bird
740 S. High St., Brewery District
Funky Red
2018 Radikon RS18, Merlot/Pignoli
Region: Friuli, Italy
How it drinks: “It’s unfiltered, zero-added-sulfer, biodynamic and no intervention. It’s got some weird aromatics going on right when you open the bottle, so let it breathe for a bit. You’ll experience the aromatics completely changing in a matter of minutes. On the palate the wine is full of minerality and soft fruits.”
Pairs well with: “Anticipation of a good meal. Drink this wine on either side of a meal and take your time with it. It’ll change in the glass over the course of an hour or two.”
Retail price: $38
Orange Wine
2020 Amplify Wines Mixtape White, Chenin Blanc/Riesling/Gewürztraminer/Viognier
Region: Santa Barbara County, California
How it drinks: “Incredibly versatile. This wine has some great aromatics reminiscent of tropical fruit and flowers. It’s totally dry and due to the skin contact it’s got good structure, but is still nimble enough to be drunk on its own or with food.”
Pairs well with: “A hunk of cheese on a patio”
Retail Price: $28