On Wine: Expert Recommendations for Summertime Sipping

It’s a good summer to be a wine drinker. The attractive new wine shop from sommelier Gregory Stokes, Accent by Veritas, is expected to open soon; in June, Law Bird reopened for in-person revelry; and Coast Wine House is offering the chance to “travel” to Italy through its pop-up Osteria. The owners of these local wine spots shared six bottles you should be drinking this summer.

49 N. High St., Downtown

Rosé

2020 The Withers Rosé, Mourvèdre

Region: Sierra Foothills, California

How it drinks: “This has been the go-to rosé in my household for the last couple of years. It is an homage to the legendary rosés of Domaine Tempier and is similarly structured. It’s bright, fresh, with enough complexity that it ages for years (if you can keep your hands off it).”

Pairs well with: bouillabaisse and paella

Retail price: $25

Fruity White

2016 Kiralyudvar Furmint Sec, Furmint

Region: Tokaji, Hungary

How it drinks: “This has long been a fan-favorite at Veritas. It is made from Hungary’s signature white grape, furmint, from the legendary dessert wine region of Tokaji. It is rich and full-bodied with lots of apricot and honey, while not being too sweet.”

Pairs well with: Indian takeout

Retail price: $24

75 S. High St., Dublin

Patio Red

2019 Della Staffa Litrò Rosso, Sangiovese/Ciliegiolo

Region: Umbria, Italy

How it drinks: “Medium body, light tannin, tangy, crunchy sour-cherries, subtle smokiness. All natural. Best enjoyed chilled. Pro tip: Throw it on ice right next to your waters, beers and seltzers.”

Pairs well with: “[It] has just enough structure to stand up to some classic summer patio food, so leave an open hand for a hot dog.”

Retail price: $26 (1 Liter)

Bubbles

2019 Bisol “Jeio” Prosecco Rosé Brut, Glera/Pinot Nero

Region: Veneto, Italy

How it drinks: “Prosecco Rosé is actually a new designation. Thanks to an antiquated Italian wine law (IMHO), you haven’t been able to label pink prosecco as rosé until now. This is a super light and refreshing rosé with a lovely effervescence. It’s packed with bright, mouthwatering acidity, orange blossoms and strawberries.”

Pairs well with: “Sunshine and summer; or a fresh salad, if you’re into ‘traditional’ pairings”

Retail price: $18

740 S. High St., Brewery District

Funky Red

2018 Radikon RS18, Merlot/Pignoli

Region: Friuli, Italy

How it drinks: “It’s unfiltered, zero-added-sulfer, biodynamic and no intervention. It’s got some weird aromatics going on right when you open the bottle, so let it breathe for a bit. You’ll experience the aromatics completely changing in a matter of minutes. On the palate the wine is full of minerality and soft fruits.”

Pairs well with: “Anticipation of a good meal. Drink this wine on either side of a meal and take your time with it. It’ll change in the glass over the course of an hour or two.”

Retail price: $38

Related:Law Bird finds a home for its cocktail and wine carry-out shop

Orange Wine

2020 Amplify Wines Mixtape White, Chenin Blanc/Riesling/Gewürztraminer/Viognier

Region: Santa Barbara County, California

How it drinks: “Incredibly versatile. This wine has some great aromatics reminiscent of tropical fruit and flowers. It’s totally dry and due to the skin contact it’s got good structure, but is still nimble enough to be drunk on its own or with food.”

Pairs well with: “A hunk of cheese on a patio”

Retail Price: $28