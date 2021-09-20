What’s Hot and What's Not on the Columbus Food and Drink Scene

Columbus Monthly staff

1. In May, Pierogi Mountain not only committed to paying its employees at least $15 an hour but also challenged other restaurants to follow suit.

2. Mobile coffee trucks and trailers are popping up all over Central Ohio. Recent additions include Park Service Coffee, Honey Cup Coffee Co. and Rising Sun Coffee Co., with The Galaxy Coffee joining them soon.

3. Park Street is looking up with the addition of Lumin Sky Bar and Kitchen atop the new AC Hotel Columbus Downtown. The sexy rooftop bar offers a fantastic view, lots of fun seating options and enjoyable small plates and cocktails.

4.The Market Italian Village continues to evolve and has returned from a pandemic pause with a lovely renovation of its dining room. Nice job, guys.

5. Thick, Sicilian-style pizza is having a moment thanks to Wizard of Za, Yellow Brick’s offshoot Pie of the Tiger and Paulie Gee’s “squares.” Like many of us, pizza got thicker during the pandemic.

6. The Crew’s inaugural match at Lower.com Field (The Dot?) was magical and LOUD. Opening night had its hiccups, though. Around halftime, the stadium’s cashless payment system went down, leaving some fans beerless.

More:25 years after professional soccer comes to Columbus, a city celebrates Crew's new home

7. We have Condado, Barrio and, coming soon, Agave & Rye. Enough already with taco chains that make Mexican street food unnecessarily complicated.

8. We’re not mad that The Go Go exists. But did this bar/disco from the owners of Local Cantina, Mid City Garage, etc. need to “refresh” one of the city’s most attractive restaurant venues, the former Cosecha Cocina, with lava lamps and gaudy paint on the brick walls? What a waste of a good space.