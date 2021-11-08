The Getaway Brewing Co. Begs Return Trips to Dublin

Nicholas Dekker

The Getaway Brewing Co. really lives up to its name—and arrives at the perfect moment in time. Owned by the same team behind Seventh Son Brewing and Antiques on High, the new Dublin brewery feels like a classy mid-century airport lounge, your last stop for drinks before you embark on a vacation in the tropics.

The brewery and bar sits in a new development on Dublin’s High Street, fitting nicely into the western half of Bridge Park along the Scioto River. The 4,000-square-foot space benefits from plenty of natural light, especially from a glass-encased sunroom (or Florida room, perhaps) grouped with comfy chairs and a communal table. The rest of the space is decorated in rich greens and natural woods. A brick patio that adds another 1,000 square feet along High Street is strung with lights and shaded by large umbrellas. Greenery punctuates the bar throughout; in a far corner a small brewery sits behind glass.

Guests should sidle up to Getaway’s long bar to place drink orders. The bar itself is a focal point, with an expansive diorama featuring a jumbo jet skirting lush hills and scenic canyons. As expected, house-made brews take center stage, but Getaway excels in its cocktails and curated wine list, too.

The beer nomenclature evokes vacation vibes, with names like Jet Lag, Bungalow and Dune Buggy, and the brewery truly travels the world through the range of styles represented. The Tuk Tuk, for instance, is a crisp and pale-yellow rice lager. The Bungalow IPA, one of this writer’s favorites from the list, evokes tropical fruits and a citrusy tang, while the Jet Lag is Getaway’s sweet and toasty take on the German Märzen. Other brews explore Czech and Belgian styles. Each of these beers is the type of easy-drinking brew you’d love to sip while lounging in

a hammock.

But don’t miss the cocktail menu, heavy with rum- and tequila-based drinks. Start with the Frequent Flyer, Getaway’s version of a margarita, with tequila, Dry Curaçao and lime. The Weekend Jaunt is a not-too-sweet take on a piña colada, blending Watershed gin, rum, pineapple and coconut. Or cool off with the Jungle Bird, a frozen concoction of rum, Campari, pineapple and lime that is believed to have originated at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur in the ’70s.

The benefit of Getaway falling under the Seventh Son umbrella means its beers join the tap list. If Getaway’s brews don’t please your palate, you’ll find rotating options like Seventh Son’s pales or IPAs, Antiques on High’s sour beers and even the Kitty Paw seltzer line.

Similar to the other outfits, Getaway does not serve its own food, but welcomes outside fare, especially from neighboring businesses. Conveniently, Condado Tacos sits next door and offers the Bud Box, a pair of tacos plus chips and guacamole for only $11.

We have to hand it to the Seventh Son team: They’ve created another spot for imbibing well-made local beers and cocktails—one with its own unique identity that begs return trips.

The Getaway Brewing Co. 108 N. High St., Dublin, getawaybrewing.com

This story is from the October 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.