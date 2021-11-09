What’s Hot and What's Not on the Columbus Food and Drink Scene for November

Columbus Monthly

1. It’s hard to get a dinner reservation at Pelino’s Pasta, but snag a seat at the bar if you can. The plush, emerald-green bar chairs are some of the most comfortable in town.

2. Aquavit. This Scandinavian spirit, known for its caraway and dill notes, is lately being showcased in cocktails at Comune, The Bottle Shop and others thanks to Norden Aquavit, an award-winning small batch distillery from Detroit. Skål!

3. Eight legs are in. Octopus is seeing a surge on local menus such as Veritas, Novella Osteria, Goodale Station, Lupo and Speck.

4. Kudos to Swainway Urban Farm for opening Beechwold Farm Market, a lovely little market on Indianola that sells veggies, house plants and Ohio-raised meats. A CSA program is also available.

5. In an amazing resurgence for an un-sexy 1990s technology, QR code menus look like they might be here to stay.

6. Hot honey, we love you drizzled on pizza, but you are on the verge of being played out.

7. The bartender at a German Village establishment who got a drink order wrong and proceeded to pour the cava back into its bottle. Not cool, my guy.

8. Urban Meyer letting a woman (not Shelley) grind on him at his Short North bar was not a good look. What’s next? A new coffee shop called Urban Grind House?

9. During a time of incredible strain on restaurants—including high food costs and a hiring crisis—landlord disputes are taking far too many of our favorites, including G. Michael’s Bistro & Bar, which closed in September after 23 years.

This story is from the November 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.