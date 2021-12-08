Seven Local Holiday Gifts for the Food and Wine Lover in Your Life

Erin Edwards and Tom Hanks

For many, the holidays are about eating, drinking and being merry—so why not extend that to the gifts you give this year? From coffee bacon to cooking classes, here are seven local gift ideas for the gourmand in your life.

This family-owned maker of cured meats has really ramped up its delivery options since the pandemic began, with a variety of charcuterie kits available to ship nationwide. Not to be overlooked is North Country’s outstanding coffee bacon, which makes the perfect gift for that Christmas morning or New Year’s Day breakfast. The coffee bacon is dry-rubbed with brown sugar, cayenne and coffee for a nutty taste, and is then smoked over applewood chips. Priced at $64.95, each box contains 5 pounds of bacon packaged in 1-pound individual packs.

Local coffee subscriptions

Coffee delivery became a vital pandemic pivot that doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon. At press time, retail operations were on hold at Luck Bros’ Coffee House, but the Grandview roaster is offering coffee subscriptions with weekly or biweekly deliveries starting at $12 for one 12-ounce bag of beans. The Roaster’s Choice package ($35.95) is just as described, with two roasts selected by the Luck Bros’ experts and delivered each month. Roosevelt Coffee Roasters also offers subscriptions for one or two bags of beans per month. The Frank’s Choice subscription features a 12-ounce bag selected by Roosevelt’s lead roaster, Frank Wright, for $20. A portion of the profits support initiatives that fight hunger, unclean water and human trafficking.

Chef Tricia Wheeler offers cooking classes and dinners (starting at $75) for all levels of experience based on the idea that “the kitchen is the heart of the home and the garden is a place of comfort and joy.” The Seasoned Farmhouse brings everyone from farmers to culinary experts together to share their passion for cooking and food. Experiences range widely from “Pasta Date Night,” in which couples work together to create a meal, to classes on Instant Pot cooking or making vegan desserts. Classes run four times a year from April to June, July to September, October to December and January to March.

Offering a true taste of Central Ohio, the local tour company Columbus Food Adventures is bringing back its holiday gift baskets stuffed with locally made, artisanal offerings. The Farmers Market Gift Basket ($119), for example, includes Ohio honey from Honeyrun Farm, tomme cheese from Kokoborrego Cheese Co., granola from Ingram Acres, cherry preserves from Sweet Thing Gourmet and much more. Be sure to act fast: Gift boxes will ship Dec. 13–17.

Newly relocated in Polaris, this family-owned Italian market offers gourmet gift baskets that start at $39. The Roman Holiday basket ($79) includes a choice of red or white wine, two cheeses, breadsticks, pasta sauce (using a Carfagna’s family recipe), assorted salami, pasta and cookies. The Il Toscano gift basket ($79) includes two pasta sauces, imported pastas, two Italian cheeses, olive oil, breadsticks and cookies—as well as an option to add a bottle of house red or white wine for $10. Options go up to The Veni, Vidi, Vice package ($159), which includes olives, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil and more.

The German Village shop Helen Winnemore’s, which is now under new ownership, remains an excellent spot for gift hunting around the holidays. Terrafirma Ceramics, founded by New York City-based artist Ellen Evans, are entirely handmade from stoneware and porcelain. Liquid porcelain is poured onto the stoneware—and is then painted to add a decorative patterns. Starting at $69.50, this attractive dishware is made for everyday use and is dishwasher safe.

Inspired by the California coast, this Dublin wine bar offers a wine club that showcases small-production wines hand-picked by Coast’s experts. Monthly wine club subscriptions start at $70 per month for three bottles or $130 per month for six. Subscriptions run for three months, six months or a year. Notes included with each delivery help you learn more about what you’re drinking, why it was chosen and how you can find more wines like it. Delivery is free in some Central Ohio ZIP codes.

This story is from the December 2021 issue of Columbus Monthly.