Columbus Monthly

Columbus Monthly is looking for a freelance restaurant critic to take our dining reviews to the next level. It’s an exciting time in Columbus’ evolution as a food city and Midwestern travel destination. The city’s restaurant options are becoming increasingly dynamic, with a growing number of immigrant-owned restaurants; chefs garnering national attention; multiple new food halls; longtime dining institutions and more. Columbus Monthly’s restaurant critic will be responsible for dining out frequently and crafting engaging reviews. The freelance restaurant critic will also have the opportunity to contribute to some of the magazine’s annual cover features, such as Best New Restaurants, 10 Best Restaurants and Best of Columbus.

The right candidate will possess:

Extensive experience in journalism and/or creative writing, particularly in food writing, restaurant criticism or restaurant beat writing

A love for Columbus and an extensive knowledge of the local dining and bar scene. You know who owns what restaurant, what chef works where or are willing to learn.

Experience and knowledge of a broad range of food cultures, cooking preparations and dining trends as well as a personal interest in cooking

A commitment to journalistic ethics

A habit of meeting deadlines

A keen eye for detail and a commitment to accuracy

A culinary background or experience working in restaurants is a plus

If interested, please email your resume and three writing clips to eedwards@columbusmonthly.com.