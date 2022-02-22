Buy Tickets for Columbus Monthly's Best New Restaurants At Home 2022

Columbus Monthly and Columbus Food Adventures are partnering to offer a two-week surprise dining experience in March, featuring Columbus Monthly's 2022 Best New Restaurants.

This at-home experience is an edible introduction to the city’s most exciting dining newcomers. Each night introduces diners to a different restaurant.

Our participating restaurants are:

March 23: Olive and Lime Cafe (vegetarian)

March 24: Modern Southern Table

March 25: 'Plas Food and Drink

March 26: Don Pocha Korean BBQ

March 27: Freedom a la Cart Cafe (brunch)

March 29: Martha's Fusion Kitchen

March 30: Ray Ray's Meat + Three

March 31: Tulip Cafe

April 1: ChiliSpot

April 2: Kintsugi Sushi

Buy Tickets Here:Best New Restaurants At Home 2022

The ticket price includes a surprise dinner for two and a one-year subscription to Columbus Monthly, the city's most authoritative voice on the local dining scene.

Delivery or pick up: The price of delivery is included for addresses within I-270. Pick up is available for addresses outside I-270 (a $5 discount will be applied for orders that are picked up at the restaurant).

Delivery time slots are 5:15-6:15 p.m., and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Some nights include a later time slot of 7:30-8:30 p.m. Pick up times are 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

We are not able to accommodate food allergies or dietary restrictions. The Olive and Lime Cafe meal (March 23) is vegetarian.

Interested in wine? This year, we've partnered with expert sommelier Gregory Stokes at Accent by Veritas to offer an add-on surprise wine pairing with your meal. After you purchase your meal, you'll receive a confirmation email with a link to purchase a surprise bottle of wine (or two).

