After Hours: Meet Ignacio Orduna, Prep Cook at Cameron Mitchell's Martini Modern Italian

Jill Moorhead

When Ignacio Orduna was 18, he moved to Columbus from Pasadena. His father, who was working at the newly opened Martini Italian Bistro, touted the low cost of living in Columbus as a reason to make the move. Orduna started as a busser at Martini (445 N. High St.)—back when Cameron Mitchell owned only six restaurants—and 22 years later, he’s still there, working as a prep cook. In this role, he checks in all the deliveries and makes the pesto, alfredo and roasted tomato sauces daily.

Why the longevity? “They’ve always treated me well and paid me well. I’ve never needed to look for another job,” he says. Orduna emphasizes that working at Martini isn’t a matter of necessity to support his family. “I want to work [at Martini]. That’s the bottom line: I want to work for them.” Consistent raises and benefits like a 401(k) and medical, dental and vision insurance help Orduna feel valued, he says.

A supportive work environment and being treated with respect is also important to Orduna. “If a manager leaves, and a new person with a bad attitude comes, it just doesn’t work,” he explains. “Everyone says something right away.”

In his 22 years, he’s seen the restaurant shift. In 2008, it rebranded from Martini Italian Bistro to Martini Modern Italian. And when Marcella’s opened up the street, the Martini menu became more upscale; some portions became smaller but with more attention paid to detail. “When I was a busser,” he remembers, “no one would eat the whole lasagna, because it was huge.” For Martini’s 20th anniversary, the restaurant did a throwback menu to its first days of being open. “It was really nice to see on the plates the foods they had when I started working there,” Orduna says.

His favorite memory of working for Martini is a visit from Cameron Mitchell, himself. “Right now, [Cameron Mitchell Restaurants] has a lot of resources. His company is really big, and we hardly ever see him. Back then, though, he would come in and say hi to everyone. He would go back into the kitchen and say, ‘What’s going on, guys?’ That to me meant a lot. He takes care of his people, big time.”

We asked Orduna to share some of his favorite eats around town and what ubiquitous dish needs to go.

Breakfast spot: “Katalina’s. I eat breakfast there once a month. The migas is kind of spicy and comes with avocado toast.” Hidden-gem restaurant: “Cafe Illyria. I like the ambiance.” Drink order: “It’s definitely a good mojito.” Food truck: “I’m a fan of El Huarache Veloz. Their corn tortillas are homemade.” Tired food trend you wouldn’t miss: “It’s time for buffalo fried cauliflower to go.” Travel destination for food and drink: “Texas has the best Mexican restaurants. My uncle lives in Austin. When I go there, he takes me to Mexican places with great chilaquiles.”

This story is from the February 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.