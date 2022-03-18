Littleton’s Market to Fill Former Huffman’s Space in Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington’s Tremont Center is once again getting a locally owned market. Littleton’s Market is projected to open at 2140 Tremont Center in late 2022, pending renovations. The store aims to carry on a long tradition of locally owned groceries that began at Tremont Center in the 1950s and included Huffman’s Market, which filled the space for more than 30 years.

The owners behind Littleton’s are Rob Littleton and his father-in-law, Alan Scantland. Littleton, who works for CoverMyMeds and grew up going to Huffman’s, is the brother-in-law of CoverMyMeds co-founder Matt Scantland and Orange Barrel Media founder and CEO Pete Scantland; Alan is their father and former CoverMyMeds CEO.

“I’ve spent my career focused on improving people’s health, and there are few things more important to well-being than the food we consume. I am extremely excited to bring Littleton’s Market to life,” Littleton said in an announcement. “In doing so, we will revive a tradition of community, family, and fun through great food in the heart of Upper Arlington.”

The former Huffman’s space will undergo significant renovations, according to the press release, with Littleton’s adding about 50 percent more space to the existing market. When complete, Littleton’s will house 15,000 square feet of meat, seafood, produce, grocery provisions, wine and beer. In addition, the market will offer a large prepared-foods section, an in-store café and dinners available to-go with the option of curbside service. Shoppers also will find a new, three-season outdoor pavilion.

Huffman’s Market owner Tim Huffman and his two brothers purchased the business, then known as Tom Tarpy's Market, in 1987. After a run of more than 30 years, Huffman sold the store in July 2018 to Chicago businessman Raj Patel. The store, which was renamed UA Food Market, closed early this year after a lease dispute.

Littleton’s owners have already tapped James Williams, a former butcher at Huffman’s, to continue in his role with the meat department. “I’m excited to say hello to the many friends I’ve made over the years and to share what we believe to be the best products along with the friendly and personal service I’ve prided myself on over my whole career,” Williams said in the release. “From offering cooking advice to ordering special prime ribs and turkeys to celebrate the holidays or another special moment, my passion is getting to know my customers like friends.”