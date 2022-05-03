Columbus Tea Spots to Try on Mother's Day

Nicholas Dekker

My boys and I love discovering unique ideas for Mother’s Day beyond the customary bouquet of flowers and white tablecloth brunch. Since my wife and I have spent some time in the U.K., a traditional afternoon tea is near and dear to our hearts. This year we’re thinking of raising our pinkies and sipping some Earl Grey at one of these three spots for Mother’s Day.

Columbus is short on proper tea houses, but this Marble Cliff spot helps fill the gap. With its tall, sloping roofline, the café seems reminiscent of a storybook gingerbread house. Cambridge offers afternoon tea Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including Mother’s Day. Chef-owner Sarah Jackson says reservations aren’t required but are highly recommended, as the cozy space fills up quickly. The menu lands at $20 per person and includes a pot of tea and a three-tiered tray carrying a fresh scone with cream and jam, a trio of savory finger sandwiches and a pair of miniature desserts.

1885 W. Fifth Ave., Marble Cliff, 614-486-6464

This Clintonville mainstay, known for its lavish selection of European desserts, features an afternoon tea for all ages. Mozart’s Café is not currently open Sundays, so while it will be closed on Mother’s Day itself, the café accepts reservations for tea Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Owner Anand Saha recommends making reservations by phone at least 24 hours in advance. Mozart’s offers two menus, one priced for kids ($10.95) and one for adults ($18.95). Each menu offers a pot of hot tea and three courses of house-made scones, savory canapes and desserts. Your group can feast on savories like mini quiche Lorraine or smoked salmon with capers, then finish with sweets like chocolate petits fours and apricot Linzer cookies.

4784 N. High St., Clintonville, 614-268-3687

Megan Ada’s cozy and book-lined Uptown Westerville restaurant offers the perfect backdrop for afternoon tea. Asterisk serves tea Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., with a special Mother’s Day menu consisting of rosehip hibiscus or Earl Grey tea, broccoli and cheese soup, assorted tea sandwiches, a lemon blue-

berry scone with strawberry jam and a small tea cake. Ada says that, appropriately, it was her mother’s idea to offer afternoon tea at Asterisk. Ada traveled to London to research proper English tea service and carried the inspiration through to the restaurant’s décor. The afternoon tea experience features eclectic teapots and teaware, and exquisite treats like fresh scones with clotted cream, tea sandwiches, petits fours and cakes crafted by pastry chef Christie Long.

14 N. State St., Westerville, 614-776-4633

This story is from the May 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.