Saddleberk Will Expand into North Market Downtown this Spring

The North Market Downtown's butcher shop is changing hands this spring, according to an announcement today. The market’s current butcher, Penny's Meats, is exiting the market at 59 Spruce St. after Sunday, May 8. Its successor, Saddleberk, will be familiar to anyone who frequents the North Market’s newer sibling in Bridge Park.

An Urbana-based Berkshire pork producer and butcher, Saddleberk will take over the market space shortly after Penny’s departs, according to the announcement. Saddleberk, which is owned by John Sommers and Watershed Distillery co-founders Dave Rigo and Greg Lehman, opened its first retail shop in North Market Bridge Park last September, offering fresh meats and specialty groceries and made-to-order food.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to expand into the North Market Downtown," Rigo said in a press release. "We will be focused on bringing the same level of customer experience Downtown as we have in our Dublin location. Our focus will be on our own local Saddleberk Berkshire pork, which includes fresh cuts, housemade sausages and multiple bacon varieties. We will also carry Ohio beef from Ashland, Ohio, and lamb from Fredericktown, Ohio.”

Saddleberk’s Spruce Street stall will be located across from The Barrel and Bottle. In addition to fresh pork, beef and lamb, the shop will offer a selection of grab-and-go hot sandwiches, brats, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes.

Along with the expansion to Downtown, Saddleberk has hired two new employees. Josh Kayser, formerly chef de cuisine at Gallerie Bar & Bistro, will oversee both butcher shops as well as the core pork retail and wholesale business, Rigo says. Meanwhile, John Carlson, the former food and beverage director of AC Hotel Columbus Downtown, will manage the Downtown location.

Saddleberk will not be the only fresh face to join the historic market this spring. Dodo Donuts will soon fill the North Market space vacated by Destination Donuts.