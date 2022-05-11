Biscuit Boss' Casey Stevens Becomes a Food Truck Believer, Embraces Breakfast

Brittany Moseley

Casey Stevens is the first to admit that she’s an unlikely candidate to own a food truck. Stevens has worked in almost every kind of kitchen in the restaurant industry, from a favorite local kitchen (Northstar Café) to a hotel kitchen (Hilton Columbus at Easton) to corporate test kitchens (Donatos and Bob Evans). But when it comes to the tight and lean kitchens found in food trucks, Stevens was an early nonbeliever.

“Even some of my friends will tell you, I would have been one of those people that’s like, ‘Food trucks are a fad. Who wants to go eat from a food truck?’” Stevens recalls.

But then the pandemic happened, and like many people in the restaurant industry, Stevens found herself laid off from her job of almost seven years at Bob Evans. “It’s kind of like losing a person,” Stevens says. “I tied myself to that job so much.”

Stevens has always dreamed of being an entrepreneur, and after discussing it with her husband, she decided to launch a food truck: Biscuit Boss. Figuring out what to serve was the easy part. Working at Bob Evans only reinforced a long-held belief of Stevens: People love breakfast, and not just in the morning.

At Biscuit Boss, biscuits are served in a variety of ways, from the traditional (topped with sausage gravy, with or without eggs) to the spicy (hot chicken and jalapeño honey butter sauce) to the downright decadent (French toast-dipped biscuits with honey butter).

Stevens opened for business last May and says the first year was a major learning curve for her, but with each event, she improved and refined her technique. Biscuit Boss’ 2022 season will run from May through December. (You can find the truck’s schedule on its website, biscuitboss.net.)

For Stevens, breakfast represents comforting and familiar memories, from pancakes at her grandma’s to special trips to McDonald’s with her dad to weekend visits to Yellow Springs’ Sunrise Café with her husband.

But really, Stevens says, it comes down to this: “You don’t meet a lot of people that have a good breakfast and end up having a bad day.”

We asked Stevens to share some of her favorite eats and drinks around town, as well as a her first beloved food memory.

First food memory: “Making myself instant maple brown sugar oatmeal when I was, like, 5 years old.”

Sandwich spot: “Definitely got to go Wario’s Beef [and Pork] on that one. Any of their sandwiches are good, but I like the Wario’s Way for their cheesesteak.”

Spot for global cuisine: “Huong Vietnamese Restaurant”

Go-to bar: “I like Watershed Kitchen & Bar because I love gin. Their gin is my favorite.”

Comfort food: “I love Borgata Pizza [Café]. It’s the best pizza in Columbus.”

Hidden-gem restaurant: “I think it is worth mentioning that most food trucks are hidden gems. Many trucks turn out food that would surprise people. For that reason, I would love to mention Fetty’s Street Food.”

This story is from the April 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.