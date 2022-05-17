Celebrating Bethel Road, One of the Best Stretches in the City for Dining

Columbus Monthly

When you approach Exit 8 on State Route 315, there’s a blue sign that reads “Food — Next Right: McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Tim Hortons, Bob Evans, Chipotle, Five Guys.” Imagine for a second that the sign told a different story about Bethel Road, one more authentic to Columbus’ history and changing demographics and tastes, listing staples like Min-Ga Korean Restaurant, Jiu Thai Asian Café, The Refectory Restaurant & Wine Shop and Los Guachos Taqueria.

Our imaginary sign would tout Bethel Road, named after the old Bethel Church (now home of The Refectory), as one of the city’s most interesting and best dining destinations. Sure, there may be prettier thoroughfares (with less traffic), but few that are more diverse—a microcosm of the city. Bethel boasts immigrant-owned restaurants going back generations, two Korean markets and a fantastic Turkish one, a French chef who strives to keep fine dining relevant, some of the best tacos and Chinese hot pot in town, one very popular strawberry cake and much, much more. The following stories are a love letter to a 3.5-mile stretch of the city that begs exploring, west from 315 to the bend where Bethel and Hayden roads collide. As chef Avishar Barua, a Columbus native and Bethel Road superfan, asks: “What is Columbus food?” For an answer, just take a look around Bethel Road.

