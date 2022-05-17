A Guide to International Markets and Groceries on Bethel Road

Discovering more of what Bethel Road has in store.

Erin Edwards
Columbus Monthly
Apna Bazaar

Morse Road may have Saraga International Grocery, the crown jewel of local  international supermarkets, but Bethel Road features a diverse mix of markets ranging from Korean to Turkish to Mexican—many of them offering excellent prepared foods and baked goods. Here’s a quick guide. 

Apna Bazaar

Founded in 2007, the market features a halal meat department and a back-of-the-shop food counter run by Apna’s sister business, Tandoori Grill.

Specialty: Pakistani groceries and carryout dishes

Market size: Small

Address: 810 Bethel Road

Notable neighbors: Min-Ga Korean Restaurant, Tandoori Grill

Arirang Asian Food Market

This Bethel Road staple offers a fantastic selection of fermented prepared foods, ingredients for Korean cooking, spirits and ample snacks. A restaurant, Nara Korean Cuisine, is tucked in the back corner.

Specialty: Korean and East Asian groceries and prepared foods

Market size: Medium

Address: 1526 Bethel Road

Notable neighbors: Golden Delight Bakery, Meshikou Ramen, Meshikou Chikin

More:Top Ramen Picks and Meshikou’s Mike Shek Talks Ramen’s Secret Weapon

Bazyan Market & Bakery

Past the packed shelves of this small shop is an oven that turns out diamond-shaped samoon bread every 20 minutes.

Specialty: Middle Eastern groceries and breads

Market size: Small

Address: 5220 Bethel Center Mall

Notable neighbors: Istanbul Market, Papa Giorgio’s

Gourmet Fine Foods by Istanbul Market

The newly expanded market features a halal butcher shop, fresh fish, cheeses, olives, teas and spices, plus fresh shawarma sandwiches, hummus and a large selection of baklava.

Specialty: Turkish and Middle Eastern groceries, breads and prepared foods

Market size: Large 

Address: 5227 Bethel Center Mall

Notable neighbors: Arirang Asian Food Market, New India Restaurant

Gourmet Fine Foods by Istanbul Market

Han Ma Oom Korean Market

Now under new ownership, the market carries locally grown vegetables, a wide variety of noodles, dried mushrooms and interesting snacks. The owner will soon offer more ready-to-eat items and alcoholic beverages like soju.

More:Korean Market Han Ma Oom Gets a Second Chance Under New Ownership

Specialty: Korean and East Asian groceries

Market size: Small

Address: 764 Bethel Road

Notable neighbors: Bamboo Thai Kitchen, Lashish the Greek

La Michoacana

This packed grocery offers a well-organized produce department, large meat department, a wide variety of tortillas and a small restaurant serving authentic Mexican fare.

Specialty: Mexican and Latin American groceries

Market size: Medium

Address: 5445 Bethel Sawmill Center

Notable neighbors: Diamonds Ice Cream, Panini Opa

Mediterranean Food Imports & Bakery 2

At Mediterranean Food Imports, you’ll find a halal butcher, freshly baked breads such as za’atar manakish, fresh hummus and made-to-order falafel on warm pita bread.

Specialty: Middle Eastern and Mediterranean groceries and breads

Market size: Small

Address: 5215 Godown Road

Notable neighbors: Ichi Japanese BBQ, Los Guachos

More:Six Spots for Great Falafel

This story is from the May 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.