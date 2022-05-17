A Guide to International Markets and Groceries on Bethel Road
Discovering more of what Bethel Road has in store.
Morse Road may have Saraga International Grocery, the crown jewel of local international supermarkets, but Bethel Road features a diverse mix of markets ranging from Korean to Turkish to Mexican—many of them offering excellent prepared foods and baked goods. Here’s a quick guide.
Apna Bazaar
Founded in 2007, the market features a halal meat department and a back-of-the-shop food counter run by Apna’s sister business, Tandoori Grill.
Specialty: Pakistani groceries and carryout dishes
Market size: Small
Address: 810 Bethel Road
Notable neighbors: Min-Ga Korean Restaurant, Tandoori Grill
Arirang Asian Food Market
This Bethel Road staple offers a fantastic selection of fermented prepared foods, ingredients for Korean cooking, spirits and ample snacks. A restaurant, Nara Korean Cuisine, is tucked in the back corner.
Specialty: Korean and East Asian groceries and prepared foods
Market size: Medium
Address: 1526 Bethel Road
Notable neighbors: Golden Delight Bakery, Meshikou Ramen, Meshikou Chikin
Bazyan Market & Bakery
Past the packed shelves of this small shop is an oven that turns out diamond-shaped samoon bread every 20 minutes.
Specialty: Middle Eastern groceries and breads
Market size: Small
Address: 5220 Bethel Center Mall
Notable neighbors: Istanbul Market, Papa Giorgio’s
Gourmet Fine Foods by Istanbul Market
The newly expanded market features a halal butcher shop, fresh fish, cheeses, olives, teas and spices, plus fresh shawarma sandwiches, hummus and a large selection of baklava.
Specialty: Turkish and Middle Eastern groceries, breads and prepared foods
Market size: Large
Address: 5227 Bethel Center Mall
Notable neighbors: Arirang Asian Food Market, New India Restaurant
Han Ma Oom Korean Market
Now under new ownership, the market carries locally grown vegetables, a wide variety of noodles, dried mushrooms and interesting snacks. The owner will soon offer more ready-to-eat items and alcoholic beverages like soju.
Specialty: Korean and East Asian groceries
Market size: Small
Address: 764 Bethel Road
Notable neighbors: Bamboo Thai Kitchen, Lashish the Greek
La Michoacana
This packed grocery offers a well-organized produce department, large meat department, a wide variety of tortillas and a small restaurant serving authentic Mexican fare.
Specialty: Mexican and Latin American groceries
Market size: Medium
Address: 5445 Bethel Sawmill Center
Notable neighbors: Diamonds Ice Cream, Panini Opa
Mediterranean Food Imports & Bakery 2
At Mediterranean Food Imports, you’ll find a halal butcher, freshly baked breads such as za’atar manakish, fresh hummus and made-to-order falafel on warm pita bread.
Specialty: Middle Eastern and Mediterranean groceries and breads
Market size: Small
Address: 5215 Godown Road
Notable neighbors: Ichi Japanese BBQ, Los Guachos
This story is from the May 2022 issue of Columbus Monthly.