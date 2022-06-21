Food News: Hot Chicken Takeover Heads for Lewis Center

Openings & Announcements

Hot Chicken Takeover is planning a Lewis Center location at 8715 Owenfield Drive this fall. The new storefront marks the eighth location for Joe DeLoss’ Nashville hot chicken eatery. The Lewis Center location is part of an expansion deal with the New York-based company Untamed Brands, an investor in fast-casual restaurants.

J’s Sweet Treats will make its debut inside the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Wednesday, June 22. Owner Juana Williams launched the bakery in 2016 and later opened a retail shop at Polaris Fashion Place (1500 Polaris Parkway), selling wedding cakes, pies and other baked goods. You can find J’s Sweet Treats’ new location at the South Café & Marketplace on Level 1 of the convention center, near the south entrance on Nationwide Boulevard.

A new coffee truck called The Galaxy Coffee makes its debut 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25, at Virtue Salon (3282 N. High St.). The food truck offers hot and cold espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, tea drinks and a small breakfast menu of bagels, muffins, omelet bites and more.

Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos, which operated a ghost kitchen in Central Ohio last year, is returning with its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the region. Torchy’s will officially open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at 1478 Gemini Place. Prior to opening day, the taco shop will host a party on Monday, June 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., when customers will receive a complimentary meal, beer samples and more.

Temporary Closings

Ghostwriter Public House (49½ S. Main St.), a handsome restaurant in the heart of downtown Johnstown, announced on social media that it has closed for several weeks to “refocus, reset and give our team a much-needed break.” The temporary closure comes after the restaurant was impacted by Central Ohio’s recent electricity outage. In addition, chef Brett Fife recently departed Ghostwriter and returned to Lindey’s, where he was previously executive chef.

Closings

Manna Korean Restaurantannounced on social media it would be leaving Saraga International Grocery (1265 Morse Road). Its last day will be June 30. An employee confirmed Tuesday that a new Korean restaurant will fill the Saraga space.