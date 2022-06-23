Food News: Crafted Culture to Open Downtown Taproom; The Shrunken Head Closes

Openings & Announcements

Crafted Culture Brewing Co., founded by Columbus Monthly Tastemaker Anthony “Sizzle” Perry, has landed a new home in Downtown Columbus. The city’s first Black-owned brewery is set to take over a street-level space at the Harlow on Main apartment building at 199 E. Main St. Crafted Culture first made its debut in early 2021 at 505 Morrison Road in Gahanna but left the space earlier this year. Not long after, Heart State Brewing took over the Gahanna taproom.

Fans of Pie of the Tiger pizza, until now sold only at Short North Tavern, will soon have a second location for sourcing the Detroit-meets-Sicilian-style pies. Yellow Brick Pizza in Franklinton (415 W. Rich St.) has begun hosting Tiger Tuesdays; the next installment of the pop-up takes place Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. The pop-up will become a regular event if there’s demand. View the Tiger Tuesday menu here.

The Market: Food & Drink in Italian Village (1022 Summit St.) is bringing back one of its most popular happy hour duos: Champagne and french fries. The happy hour menu includes $5 fries and half-off sparkling wines as well as walleye hush puppies, a $10 wagyu beef burger and more. The Market’s happy hour takes place 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and 5-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. You can view the full happy hour menu here.

Chef Deshawn Howard is opening a standalone restaurant next month on the city’s East Side. Designer Kitchen, located at 1509 E. Main St., is set to open July 7, serving a Mediterranean-inspired menu of lobster fries, blackened shrimp alfredo, grilled salmon and more.

The Pennsylvania-based chain Chick’nCone, an Instagram-ready fried chicken concept, is bringing a location to 422 Polaris Parkway in Westerville. The menu features chicken nuggets served in a waffle cone, chicken sandwiches, fries and shakes.

Closings

The owners of the Shrunken Head in Victorian Village announced on Facebook that the bar’s last night in operation will be Saturday, June 25. The bar at 251 W. Fifth Ave. has been a destination for live rock acts, comedy shows and open-mic nights since 2009.

Events

Grandview’s summertime night market, the Grandview Hop, returns for the season starting this Saturday, June 25, along Grandview Avenue. The open-air market, located between First and Third avenues, features live music, pop-up shops, food trucks, a charity beer garden, kids’ activities and more. This Saturday's featured food vendors include Aloha Aina, Bella Asian Food, Phos Coffee Cart, Snow Sisters, Taesty’s and Tortilla Food Truck. The Hop takes place 5-9 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month through September.