Food News: Bonifacio Earns National Recognition; Subourbon Opens in Linworth

Openings & Announcements

This week, Columbus’ own Bonifacio (1577 King Ave.) was named the best Filipino restaurant in Ohio by Food & Wine. The magazine published its recommendations for the best Filipino restaurants in all 50 states this week. Bonifacio was founded in 2016 by Krizzia Yanga, a Columbus native and 2021 Columbus Monthly Tastemaker. “Our goal has always been to hopefully make Filipino food part of the culinary landscape of American food as other international foods are,” Yanga told Columbus Monthly last year.

Subourbon Southern Kitchen & Spirits made its debut this week in Linworth, replacing The Crafty Pint at 2234 W. Dublin-Granville Road. The new Southern-inspired restaurant—with riffs on pork rinds, fried green tomatoes, po’boys and shrimp and grits—is the second venture for owners Patrick Marker and Jacob Hough, two Barcelona alums who left to open Alqueria Farmhouse Kitchen in January 2019.

Signage has appeared at the former Kona Grill location at Easton Town Center announcing that a new business will soon fill the space. The restaurant is none other than Kona Grill, which appears to be returning to Central Ohio after abruptly closing the location at 4087 New Bond St. in 2019. The return of the Denver-based chain could create confusion among some diners. Since Kona Grill shuttered at Easton, an independent restaurant named Kona Craft Kitchen has opened at Dublin’s Bridge Park.

The Westerville Starbucks at 533 S. State St. has become the second Starbucks location in Central Ohio to unionize, according to a tweet from the Chicago and Midwest Joint Board of Workers United, the union organizing Starbucks stores across the country. Workers at Westerville location began their campaign in January, amid a wave of unionization efforts at Starbucks coffee shops around the country. On May 24, employees at the Downtown Columbus Starbucks at 88 E. Broad St. voted 8-4 to become a part of the Starbucks Workers United union, making it the first Starbucks store in Central Ohio to do so.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams just unveiled its limited-edition summer collection, dubbed At the Pool. All five flavors, inspired by the poolside snack bar, are available online now as a full collection, with individual flavors being released in scoop shops and online each week starting today. The first to hit scoop shops is Jeni’s Watermelon Taffy ice cream, described as “uber creamy, tart candied watermelon." Other flavors and their release dates include:

Golden Nectar: “like a chilled summer chai" with aerated toffee candy (available July 7)

Bombastix Sundae Cone: “a double-vanilla cream with gooey fudge and chocolate-covered waffle cone chunks” (available July 14)

Butterscotch Popcorn: “sun-popped popcorn ice cream with a butterscotch crunch” (available July 21)

Dairy-free Lemon Bar: “lemon, shortbread crust and rich coconut cream” (available July 28)

Events

Watershed Distillery’s Four Peel Fest returns Saturday, July 16. The block party features a .5k race, bands, local vendors, food and cocktails from Watershed Kitchen + Bar, and the release of a limited-edition Four Peel Strawberry Gin. The free festivities kick off at 6 p.m. at 1145 Chesapeake Ave.